The Broadway Center for the Arts is excited to bring some hauntingly good fun to the stage this Halloween season. BCA will present “The Addams Family: A New Musical Young@part:” at the historic Capitol Theater Oct. 27-29.
Creative Director Dustin Rader shares, “We are thrilled to be able to celebrate the wackiness in every family and the fun of the fall season in this best-selling Broadway musical adapted for young performers. Our cast has worked hard to deliver an exceptional show complete with creative theatrical make-up, spooky special effects, and unique lighting elements.”
The story is that of Wednesday Addams, who has grown up and fallen in love with a man from a respectable family whom her parents have never met. She begs her father not to tell her mother. That means Gomez Addams must do something he’s never done before — keep a secret from his beloved wife, Morticia. Everything will change for the whole family on an unforgettable night.
BCA will be presenting five public performances of “The Addams Family” along with a “Sensory Friendly” performance for the special needs community over the three-day period. “We have two incredibly talented casts, the Ghost Cast and the Ghoul Cast, with 43 cast members in total. These talented students have collaborated to create a lively, fun show that will be enjoyable for all audiences.” according to Amanda Rader, producer of the show.
This is the third major show for The Broadway Center for the Arts which is dedicated to providing opportunities for all children to be a part of the theater experience. “We strive to make theater available to everyone. From offering “sensory friendly” shows to creating backstage opportunities for learning, we want everyone to feel welcome in the theater and be part of the show. We know that there are students who love theater but have no interest in being on stage, so we create avenues to teach kids about the magic that happens behind the scenes” according to Dustin. For this performance, the make-up artists, audio technician, and assistant director are all students. Additionally, several students and parent volunteers worked on building the sets, costumes, and props. Amanda explains, “This show has given us a really unique opportunity to especially have fun with stage make-up. We’ve had a great time teaching the students how to create ghostly features and use other make-up techniques to really bring the entire Addams family to life on the stage. The kids have loved it and have really impressed us with their dedication to the craft.”
“The Addams Family” performances will take place at 4 and 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 27 at 4 and 6:30 p.m; 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 28; and 6 and 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 29. Amanda Rader said, “We are thrilled to be able to offer the final night of ‘The Addams Family’ show to coincide with the annual Spooktacular Extravaganza in downtown Maryville. That event is always an incredibly fun night for our community, and we are so excited to be able to add these performances to the celebration!” General admission tickets are $10 each and are currently available to all performances at www.broadwaycenter forthearts.com.
For more information, contact Amanda Rader at 865-660-9014 or rader family@charter.net.
