Tennessee is known the world over as the birthplace of some of the greatest music of the modern era. From Memphis to Nashville and all the way to East Tennessee, the state has birthed literally hundred, if not thousands, of essential artists that have played a vital role in the origination and development of multiple genres, from rock and roll to rhythm and blues, blues, bluegrass and, of course, country and essential Americana.
While the history books have documented those unprecedented developments, the story is by no means over. Artists continue to emerge from the state’s recording studios, clubs and concert halls, adding to that lingering legacy as the weeks, months and years go by.
The Tennessee Department of Tourist Development naturally knows how to capitalize on this. In 2019, a state statute passed to designate the last full week of February each year, typically a slow time for travel, as Tennessee Songwriters Week. It’s an opportunity for budding songwriters and musicians to share their skills and compete over the course of more than 50 qualifying rounds at music venues, restaurants, museums, coffee shops and more throughout the state. Since its inception five years ago, more than 3,500 songwriters have shared their original music across Tennessee stages during the annual celebration.
“Local judges within the songwriting community will consider lyric originality, performance and connection with the audience,” Jill Kilgore, the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development’s Public Relations Media Manager and project lead for the initiative, said when asked how the competition works. “Songwriters chosen to advance from the qualifying rounds will perform at one of seven showcase events across Tennessee.”
Those seven finalists will win a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to perform at the legendary Bluebird Cafe during a private event in March with music industry professionals. Finalists will also win a branded commemorative Taylor guitar, a two-night hotel stay in Nashville, $100 gift card for travel and a one-year membership to Nashville Songwriters Association International (NSAI).
Previous showcase finalists include Adeem the Artist, whose album received rave reviews from Rolling Stone, Maura Streppa, hip-hop artist Jay Da Skreet, Knoxville American folk band Travis Bigwood & The Lone Doves, among the many.
Killgore said the project has as much to do with promoting the state’s image as it does with making music. “I think Tennessee Songwriters Week is important,” she said. “It supports music venues, celebrates songwriters with live performances in all genres of music, drives visitation and inspires travelers to experience the state’s music stories, history, attractions and venues.”
Saturday, one of those qualifying rounds will be held at 7 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 11, at The Shed in Maryville.
“It varies from qualifying round to qualifying round,” Killgore said when asked about the number of participants. “We encourage more than 10, but no more than 20 songwriters per venue. We will have more than 1,000 songwriters performing this year, statewide. Song quality is scored on a scale of 1-10 based on lyrical originality, lack of cliches and clarity of the narrative. Performance is scored on a scale of 1-6, based on instrumental sound — voice or musical instrument — and the ability of the audience to audibly understand the lyrics and the entrants.”
