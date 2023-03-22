Drew Holcomb has always been a most engaging artist, one who connects with his audiences through songs and stories that share a common bond. Whether offering anecdotes about family, the need to persevere, or simply extending an optimistic overview, Holcomb has built a bond with his listeners that leads plenty of room for for both sentiment and sincerity.
Holcomb and his band The Neighbors’ new album Strangers No More stays true to that mantra through lyrics that share encouragement and enticement. So too, when he performs three nights at the Bijou Theater in Knoxville beginning tonight through Saturday with his wife Ellie, that uplifting attitude will prevail, albeit from a decidedly personal perspective.
Holcomb said that as far as the band is concerned, Strangers No More fits well within an overall trajectory. “I think it stays true to our musical core, while stretching into parts of our influences that have not seen much light of day,” he said. “The Neighbors and I dug pretty deep into our love of soul music on the song ‘All the Money in the World,’ and we engaged in more country adjacency than usual on a song like ‘Gratitude,’ while allowing our love of melodramatic arena rock to take center stage on ‘On A Roll.’ More than anything, we just allowed ourselves to follow the muse, throw away the rulebook, and just have a good time playing music together.”
Even so, Holcomb said that he doesn’t write with any specific agenda in mind. “I certainly take into account what I am experiencing of the world around me in my writing,” he added. “The song ‘Dance with Everybody’ was written as an ode to the audience after the long time away from the stage during COVID-19. ‘Troubles’ was written a week after the school massacre in Uvalde, Texas. I can’t help but write from my current state of mind. Still, it is not a deliberate goal.”
Asked for insight into his songwriting process, Holcomb said it’s often a matter of practicality. “On this particular record, it was a mixture of writing alone and then writing with friends,” he said. “I have to block the time to write nowadays, what with three kids and a busy touring schedule. I never have been good at writing on the road. I collect words, phrases, rhythmic ideas, guitar hooks, etc. all the time, but then, in my blocked writing time, I put those puzzle pieces together. ‘Fly’, for instance, was a song that put together a guitar riff I had been playing for years with and a handful of lyrical ideas I had saved about getting older.”
Nevertheless, Holcomb has gained a reputation as a kind of populist pundit, due to his innate ability to find common cause. “I always just wanted to write songs that connected to people’s lives and stories,” he said. “We have toured with Willie Nelson a lot over the years, and one of the many things I appreciate about him is how diverse his audience is — economically, culturally, politically. I think that is because his songs connect to everyone. A good song can speak to anyone, no matter their tribe. So in that sense, I am honored that people from various walks of life feel like they can attach themselves to our music. The way I see that playing out the most is generationally. I look out and see lots of grandparents, lots of people with their children, and lots of college kids, young adults and groups of friends enjoying a night out together.”
Although there are differences in presentation, the continuum remains intact when he and Ellie take the opportunity to tour as a duo. “About half of the show with Ellie is music that I don’t perform with the Neighbors,” Holcomb said. “Ellie and I have released about 20 songs over the last five years that are unique to our being onstage together, and we also do a number of her songs. The Neighbors songs that we do have a laid back storyteller vibe to them. For instance, we have been doing a song called ‘Fire and Dynamite’ on this tour with just a ukulele. Historically, that song is a big rock epic, so we are trying to find new ways to express old songs, alongside all of the material we do together.”
Of course, there is a specific difference as well. When the two go out on tour, it blurs the lines between the personal and the professional. “Our professional and personal lives are very intertwined,” Holcomb said. “Our profession is personal I guess.”
So too, beyond that, Holcomb said that he still welcomes the touring and the traveling that’s involved. “I enjoy the way different rooms, cities, and audiences feel,” he said. “This particular tour, a residency tour, has been unique in that we have seen how much a different crowd, even in the same city in the same venue, can make for such a different evening. I was born with wanderlust, so this job has always been a good fit for me. I certainly get homesick or just sick of the road, but in general I love it and hope to do it for many more decades.”
Those thoughts derive from a very particular sentiment, one that once again builds on the bond he creates with his audience.
“I think our show is hospitable,” Holcomb said. “We are grateful to be up there and grateful our songs mean something to people. I think that gratitude manifests itself as welcome.”
East Tennessee is certain to comply.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.