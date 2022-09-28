Caroline Spence is an intrepid troubadour, but like most of those wandering minstrels who make their living on the road, she suddenly found herself with plenty of unexpected free time during the shutdown caused by COVID-19. Given the fact that she previously had little time for reflecting and reminiscing due to the fact that her tour schedule preempted any time given to pondering those possibilities, she made use of the hiatus by pouring her energies into her new album, the recently-released and critically acclaimed “True North.”
The critics are calling it her best yet, flush with sincerity and sensitivity, earnest emotion and the expressive intent Spence has come to be known for her entire career. It finds her reconciling her move from youth to maturity, while coming to grips with those feelings that typically accompany that sometimes perilous transition — specifically, the growth, grief, relationships, and those desires that tend to stir the soul.
“It feels to me like with every release, I’ve narrowed in more on my sound and writing style, and that growth feels good,” Spence, who opens for John Moreland at the Bijou Theatre in Knoxville on Tuesday, Oct. 4, said when asked about her trajectory thus far. “I’m in it for the long haul, so I try to focus on what are the best practices for maintaining a creative life and career, versus putting pressure on outcomes.”
Spence cites Mary Chapin Carpenter, Patty Griffin, Guy Clark, and Bruce Springsteen as her primary influences, but insists that her real goal is to continue to carve out her own singular identity. “I just try to tell the truth,” she said. “All I want to be is myself and to work towards making sure I’m being true to that in what I do and the music I make. Hopping on a bandwagon or trend isn’t sustainable.”
She needn’t worry. The Nashville-based singer/songwriter has always been adept at illuminating emotion with clarity and insight, bringing her kudos from both her peers and critics in the process. Her earlier efforts — an EP released in 2013 titled You Know the Feeling, followed by her debut album, Somehow in 2015, her sophomore set “Spades & Roses” in 2017, and “Mint Condition,” which arrived two years later — quickly established her penchant for mellow musings, honest introspection and sensitive songwriting. Wins in American Songwriter’s Lyric Contest and at the prestigious Kerrville Folk Festival soon followed, as did a contract with Rounder Records, a label known for procuring the most representative sounds that fall within the dual worlds of folk and Americana. A further mark of her credence came courtesy of an appearance by Emmylou Harris on “Mint Condition,” a clear indication that Spence had reached a similar prestigious pantheon.
Of course, any time an artist can break through the clutter of a noisy, tumultuous world, it’s a notable accomplishment all on its own. However, Spence said that there are others that have helped her break down the barriers. “I’ve got a team of people that help with that, fortunately,” she said. “It’s my job to create for and perform to those who care to listen.”
She said that will certainly be her intent when she performs Wednesday. “I’ll be performing solo with my electric guitar,” she said. “And I’ll be delighted to be there.”
