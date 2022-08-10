Rolling through the American countryside, Chase Matthew has Harley-Davidsons on the brain.
Some of those thoughts revolve around the venue at which he’ll perform on Saturday — The Shed Smokehouse and Juke Joint, part of the Smoky Mountain Harley-Davidson complex — but at the time of a phone interview with The Daily Times, he’s thinking of the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, where he performed on Tuesday at the infamous Full Throttle Saloon.
“I always used to watch shows about it on TV, and me and my dad always dreamed of riding Harleys up there,” Matthew said. “I thought I would get there on a Harley, but turns out it’s a tour bus. I ain’t complaining, though.”
Matthew, whose talent went viral thanks to social media and made him a bona fide country star, has little to complain about these days. Life still happens, but as long as he keeps focuses on being the same guy on stage as he was when he was repairing ATVs a couple of years ago, he believes that fate rewards authenticity, he said.
“I’m the same person on stage that you’re going to meet off stage,” he said. “I’m going to speak my mind, but I feel like I’m a relatively nice person. I just try to be the best person I can and respect everyone, especially people who come to the shows. I feel like there’s a lot of different listeners who come to these shows, but I treat everybody the same way and try to give them the same recognition and support they give me.”
Humility is one of the character traits that helped Matthew get this far. A native of Middle Tennessee, he grew up in a musical household, and while he doesn’t claim to be loaded with exceptional talent, he does feel a kinship to those whose name he shares that paved the way for the music he makes today.
“I’ve been around music my whole life. My mom and dad were music artists, and it’s all I’ve ever known,” he said. “I remember sitting on the floor — I may have been 4 years old — staring at the piano, and finding these two notes that were in harmony with this Hanson song I as listening to. My mom gave me a Hanson CD, and that song, ‘MMMBop,’ I found those two notes on the keyboard and played it by ear.
“I remember how much I enjoyed that, and I just think it’s really cool that I’m living this legacy. Every single relative is musically talented in their own way, but that was definitely a time when I knew that music was what I wanted to do.”
He was 12 years old when he started writing his first songs, and a few years later, he started recording his own music on a laptop with a USB microphone. He took guitar lessons briefly but didn’t like them — “I’ve always hated people telling me what to do,” he added with a laugh — and set out to teach himself. Songwriting happened much the same way, and as long as he strives for authenticity, he said, he feels like what he writes will resonate.
So far, that standard has proven true. Despite being told he wasn’t good enough for the Nashville School of the Arts when he completed the eighth grade, Matthew found inspiration and encouragement from his father, and a couple of years later, the song “Nashville Crazy” took off in 2019. Over the next two years, his star got even brighter, and when he released the single “County Line” in 2021, it was streamed 70 million times in four months.
Country star Ryan Upchurch signed Matthew to his label, Holler Boy Records, and over the past two years, he’s spent 18 weeks on the Billboard charts, been added to numerous country playlists and released his debut full-length album, “Born for This,” earlier this year. That’s he’s been able to do it under the independent banner of Holler Boy, he said, gives him greater freedom to speak his mind about whatever’s on it.
“I’m not here to kiss anyone’s ass,” he said. “I’m here to play the game how I want to play the game, not to play the game under their rules of the industry. I put out what I want to put out, and I believe what I want to believe in. A lot of people don’t want to hear about God, but I talk about God every night. I’m going to be truthful, and I’m going to be faithful.
“And when I go out there, I’m going to give people all the energy I have, and I’m going to do it as sober-minded as possible. I don’t drink or smoke before shows, and when people ask me what to expect, I tell them I want them to leave feeling better than when they got there. I kind of look at it like church: They come for a message, and they leave with something they can believe it. I just want to make sure they have the best time they can.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.