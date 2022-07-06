John Grimaldi, the artist known as Studebaker John, won’t be passing up any opportunities to play festival stages or theaters, of course, but a club show where the air smells like beer and cigarette smoke drifting in from the back patio and the sweat of a couple dozen people packed in front of the stage, dancing like tomorrow many never come?
He’ll take that every day of the week, he told The Daily Times recently.
“It’s part of an American tradition,” said Grimaldi, who graces the stage at downtown Maryville’s Bluetick Tavern on Sunday afternoon for a show sponsored by the Smoky Mountain Blues Society. “A lot of the guys in the blues scene really prefer smaller clubs, and really prefer to play dive bars and places like that, because that’s the reality of it. Hey, the concerts are nice, and the festivals are nice, and there are tons of people there. But sometimes, some of the music gets kind of convoluted on a big stage.
“In a small club, when you’re intimate with the people, it seems like that’s what the blues was really all about. That’s the bottom line.” If anyone can say that with authority, it’s Grimaldi, who made his bones in in the Windy City. He grew up in an Italian-American section of Chicago and began playing harmonica when he was 7. Growing up, he used to hang out on Maxwell Street, Chicago’s blues Mecca, and started performing as Studebaker John and the Hawks in the 1970s. The name referenced a car Grimaldi owned and, at the same time, was a tribute to an old friend, J.B. Hutto and the Hawks. It was a performance by Hound Dog Taylor that prompted Grimaldi to switch to playing guitar, and not long after that, he released his first album, “Straight No Chaser,” in 1978.
“Chicago had many, many blues clubs at that time, and most of them were small,” he said. “You just went in there with the idea to just have a good time to start out with, and I wasn’t really thinking this would turn into any kind of lifelong business. I went in to have some fun and play some music, but as it went on, what happened for me that made it a little bit different was seeing all these clubs.
“There was a certain area in Chicago on the North Side, and there was one on the South Side, and you could go from club to club and see other bands on your break, and it was eye-opening for me at the time, because everybody was playing the same 25 or 30 blues songs. And that got me thinking: ‘What’s going to make the difference here for me? Because right now, I’m playing the same thing as everybody else.’
“That’s what initially inspired me to start writing (songs), and I think I stuck with it all these years because of that,” he added. “I feel like I need to do something a little big different here, because I don’t want to just sound like everybody else.”
From the Midwest to Europe, from the fabled Blind Pig blues label to European imprints that have released several of his most recent albums, Grimaldi has cultivated a loyal following among blues aficionados who appreciate his loyalty to tradition, as well as his contemporary innovation. He’s no stranger to Maryville, having played numerous times at Brackins Blues Club in the past — exactly the type of joint he prefers, he said.
“We had a couple of really great times at Brackins over the years with all the folks down that way,” he said. “Every time we came through, we enjoyed ourselves immensely. It’s just a little bar similar to those around Chicago, and at places like Brackins and little clubs across the land, you can throw in a few of your originals, and people will like it, because it’s something different.
“They’ll come up to you during the break and ask, ‘Who wrote that song?’ ‘Well, I guess it was me,’ and they’ll say, ‘Wow, that sounds similar to something Muddy (Waters) or (Howlin’) Wolf would have done. And I always appreciate that, because those guys are my influences and they come out in the new music.”
Speaking of, he’s a prolific creator of new songs. He recently released “The Resonator,” a bare-bones effort with drummer Earl Howell that features Grimaldi stretching his fingers on an old dobro resonator.
“It’s a combination of everything, not just straight Delta blues. It’s a combination of Delta meets Chicago meets a touch of rock ‘n’ roll here and a touch of jazz there,” he said. “Plus, it sounds really nice recorded on tape, which is what I’ve gone back to. I’ve never been much of a computer guy, and everybody I’ve ever talked to says my first couple of albums had such a great tone — and that’s because they were recorded on tape.
“It’s a very big difference, and I guess it just sounds more real to me, like the way music should sound — like Chess, or Universal Studios, or any of those early labels. That’s where my inclination is to always end up sounding, because I love it: It’s just a fat and raw and off-the-cuff sound, like you get when you’re playing live.”
