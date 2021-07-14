One of New Hope Blount County Children’s Advocacy Center’s primary fundraisers, “Bacon at the Bear,” is “bringing back the bacon” with an in-person event for 2021, the agency announced in a press release.
Known for its multiple award-winning chefs, Bacon at the Bear will offer an evening full of Appalachian-inspired, Benton’s inclusive small plates, bourbon, music and fun at Townsend’s Dancing Bear from 6-9 p.m. on July 31.
The evening will feature Executive Chef Jeff Carter and other award-winning chefs as they share their passion for Appalachian cuisine. There also will be an appearance from one of the event’s founders, Allan Benton of the world-famous Benton’s Bacon.
Allen Rathbone, committee co-chair said, “I’m proud of the staff and the committee for putting together this beloved event. We know how important this fundraiser is in supporting the mission of this incredible organization — providing hope, safety and healing to children in the most traumatic circumstances.”
Ticket information can be found at www.blountkids.org or call 865-981-2000. New Hope also is accepting donations to help meet the $25,000 goal of the Bacon at the Bear event.
New Hope Children’s Advocacy Center provides forensic interviews, forensic medical exams, counseling and ongoing advocacy services for child victims of sexual abuse. The funds received each year from the event provide crucial services to children and their families that need help, the agency said.
Executive Director Tabitha Damron said: “We are thrilled to be hosting this highly anticipated event and bringing food lovers together to support the mission of New Hope.”
There also are sponsorship opportunities for businesses and individuals who would like to make tax-deductible donations. Email Vanessa Painter at vpainter@blountkids.org for more information on sponsorships.
The Dancing Bear is located at 7140 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway in Townsend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.