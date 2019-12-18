It’s here.
Less than a week remains until Christmas, and this weekend is a fast-and-furious sprint to the finish line for area holiday events. If your shopping is complete, or if you’re waiting until Tuesday to do it all, there are several events taking place leading up to the big day. Here’s your final holiday planner of 2019.
TODAYVisitors to the Blount County Public Library, 508 N. Cusick St. in Maryville, are invited to “relax to the hauntingly beautiful holiday music of the Grace Notes Flute Ensemble” at a performance at 7 tonight. The free show will seat the audience in a cabaret-style setting, and “the ensemble’s array of instruments includes the concert flute, alto flute, bass flute, contra bass flute and piccolo.”
FRIDAY
The Smoky Mountain Storytellers will present an evening of “Christmas Stories” at 6 p.m. at Vienna Coffeehouse, 212 College St. in downtown Maryville; admission is free.
The annual Knoxville Symphony Orchestra Clayton Holiday Concert takes place at 7:30 p.m. (and at 3 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday) at the Knoxville Civic Auditorium, 500 Howard Baker Jr. Ave. in downtown Knoxville; ticket prices begin at $18.
Ballet Gloria will present the performance “Journey to the Edge of Christmas” at 2 and 7:30 p.m. at the Clayton Performing Arts Center on the Pellissippi State campus, 10915 Hardin Valley Road in Knoxville. Tickets are $15 adults/$10 students and seniors.
SATURDAY
Storyteller Sheri Liles will host an evening of holiday storytelling at 7 p.m. at The Bird and The Book (below Southland Books and Café), 1505 E. Broadway Ave. in Maryville; admission is free.
SUNDAY
Pianist Jim Brickman will perform “A Christmas Celebration” at 7 p.m. at The Bijou Theatre, 803 S. Gay St. in downtown Knoxville; tickets are $49.50 and $75.
MONDAY
Moscow Ballet’s “Great Russian Nutcracker” will be staged at 4 and 8 p.m. at The Tennessee Theatre, 604 S. Gay St. in downtown Knoxville; tickets range from $32 to $178.
CHRISTMAS PLAYS
Jeremy Andrew Cooper-Joiner will star in a stage adaptation of David Sedaris’ “The Santaland Diaries” at 7:30 p.m. Friday at The Bird and The Book in Maryville; admission is free.
At the Clarence Brown Theatre, 1714 Andy Holt Blvd., on the University of Tennessee campus in Knoxville, remaining tickets to the annual production of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” are “very limited” for three remaining shows: at 7:30 p.m. Friday, and 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Ticket prices range from $25-$45; for more information, visit www.clarencebrowntheatre.com.
At the Flying Anvil Theatre, 1300 Rocky Hill Road in West Knoxville, an evening of “bad puns, bawdy malapropisms, naughty double-entendres and witty songs” is on tap for the holiday production of “Scrooge in Rouge,” which will take place at 7:30 tonight, Friday and Saturday, and at 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets range from $22-$24, and more information can be found at www.flyinganvil
River and Rail Theatre Company will present the “original folk musical” “The Unusual Tale of Mary and Joseph’s Baby” at 7:30 tonight and Friday; 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday; and 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the Old City Performing Arts Center, 111 State St., in Knoxville’s Old City; for ticket prices, visit www.riverandrailtheatre.com.
Theatre Knoxville Downtown is presenting “It’s A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play” at 8 tonight, Friday and Saturday, and at 3 p.m. Sunday, at the company’s new playhouse, 800 S. Central St. in Knoxville. Tickets are $18, and more information can be found at www.theatreknoxville.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.