While the holidays sometimes seem to come too quickly, especially when one considers the fact that the stores have their Christmas merchandise on display even before Halloween, there are some true traditions that affirm the fact that this special time of year has indeed officially arrived.
One of those much anticipated events is the annual Christmas concert with the Annie Moses Band, which returns to the Clayton Center on Thursday, Dec. 15, following a two year hiatus due to the pandemic.
“Christmas time for the Annie Moses Band is very much a signature season for us,” Moses said. “It figures into the uniqueness of what we do instrumentally. It’s been a very important part of our musical offerings for a long time, really going back to the beginning of our band.”
Moses said that their performances offer more than simply sharing songs.
“The Moses Band itself is a very visual band in the sense that it’s very interactive, and it’s very high energy,” she said. “When people think of string players, they generally think of a seated chamber music group, or an orchestra. But that’s not how the Annie Moses band works. We’re constantly moving between instruments and between the playing and the singing. There’s a lot of storytelling, and there’s a lot of interaction between the musicians. And when you’re in a beautiful space like the Clayton Center, it just feels very magical, and, I think, very inspirational, as well.”
The group is currently celebrating its 20th anniversary, and to mark the occasion, it will also perform a special concert at the Kennedy Center in March.
Moses said that the band is an innate part of her family’s heritage. Their great grandmother, also named Annie Moses, worked in a Texas cotton field and worked tirelessly to afford her daughter Jane’s piano lessons. “Annie was not really musical herself, but she very much began the musical legacy within our family,” Moses said. “We’re now the fourth generation.”
The musicians’ parents, Bill and Robin Wolves, were two award-winning Nashville songwriters. “Our dad was an incredible arranger and composer and we were able to work with him closely on crafting this music,” Moses said. “They are still very deeply involved in our non-profit educational Annie Moses Band Foundation on a creative, educational and directorial level.”
Moses and her siblings were formally schooled in music at Juilliard School in New York, but while their original intent was to become classical musicians, they chose instead to break through the musical boundaries and defy the stringed stereotypes in order to embark out on their own.
“Our music is pulled from the classical tradition, but it’s not classical,” Moses said. “It’s a very inspirational blend of pop and folk. While I still deeply love the classical genre, and and I’m drawn to the beauty of that ethos, I very much wanted the music that we were making to be more relatable, and to bring classicism to the common man. Every person longs to see and hear music that is rooted in beauty and excellence. So that was really how our band was born. I not only wanted to sing, but also wanted to have a voice to say the things that we were meant to say. When you’re a classical musician, you are always in the position of reinterpreting some great work of the past for a new audience. That’s a fine calling, but it’s not the same thing as saying ‘I have a song with a particular message that I want to say.’ So with the Annie Moses Band, we started working that muscle and experiencing what that was like.”
At the same time, the group made it their mission to perform for audiences were drawn to the idea of a family that made music together. “We were looking for people that could maybe be inspired by the excellence of it, and the sacrifice that the excellence represents,” Moses said. “And so for us, we’ve been able to sing songs that just tell really deep stories, songs about legacy, and songs about family, and songs about what true love is like. That’s been fun. It’s also exciting to get to do that at Christmas time, too. Oh, goodness, you could write songs endlessly about the miracle of Christmas.”
The six siblings and three additional backing musicians have performed at Carnegie Hall and the Grand Ole Opry House, and have also starred in two specials on PBS, “Christmas with the Annie Moses Band” and “The Art of the Love Song,.” They’ve also garnered a Grammy nomination. Their most recent album, 2021’s Tales From My Grandpa’s Pulpit, scaled the Billboard charts.
Moses said that the upcoming concert at the Clayton Center will, of course, focus on traditional holiday fare. The selection will include the traditional carols “O Holy Night” and “God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen,” their version of “Ave Maria” and a band original, “When the Christmas Baby Cries,” which Moses said remains one of the most requested song in their Christmas canon.
“The song selection pulls more toward the sacred tradition,” she said.””It feels very, very much like we’re referencing the miraculous nature of Christmas and all that’s celebrated during the season.”
She also added that the selection of songs has changed dramatically over the years, but that certain offerings always remain the same. “Our arrangement of ‘God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen’ is considered one of our highlights, as is our version of ‘O Holy Night’,” she said. “Those two songs are our staples. Others we change up now and then. Our current lineup includes a lot of our favorites.
So too, there are other reasons that make these concerts special, she said. “Christmas is a time when you have the chance to both curate and create,” she added. “It gives us an opportunity to sneak something new into the Christmas cannon. You also have these amazing carols that have been sung through eons of time, so we do those too. The Clayton Center is a lovely place to perform, so it’s going to be a really fun night.”
