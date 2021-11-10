When a singer-songwriter like Todd Snider says the COVID-19 pandemic nearly made him lose his mind, it begs the question: Just how bad was it?
After all, Snider — who returns to East Tennessee next Wednesday for a performance at The Bijou Theatre in downtown Knoxville — is the heir apparent to the quirky alt-folk pioneered by predecessors like Arlo Guthrie, a guy who invented an alter-ego named Elmo Buzz that was an even harder partier than Snider himself is reputed to be.
If he had a spirit animal, it would Ikto’mi, the Lakota trickster who’s equal parts cultural hero and mischievous jokester. COVID-19, however, sapped his playfulness in a way few things ever had, he told The Daily Times recently.
“I think I went a little mad,” he said. “I over-imbibed on a lot of things, and there was a lot of dying going on — like John Prine. It felt like Woody Guthrie had died, and when I heard the news, I took it really, really yard, especially learning how it happened. (Prine died April 7, 2020, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center of COVID-19). If I ever heard of a person who didn’t deserve to die alone, it was John.
“But then we started working on this album (“The First Agnostic Church of Hope and Wonder,” released last April), which is not something I would normally do. I started working on it with almost no songs, and even though it probably wasn’t the right time, I remember that if I did it, I could say I was the producer, and nobody else would have to take the blame.”
The website americanahighways.org describes it as “another album of profoundly well-written, perfectly timed, beautifully arranged songs,” albeit one that takes a different tact than his previous stoner-folk efforts. Snider first arrived on the alt-folk scene in 1994 with “Songs for the Daily Planet,” and over the course of of the next several decades made fans out of contemporaries like Jerry Jeff Walker, Billy Joe Shaver, Kris Kristofferson and Prine, who signed Snider to his Oh Boy label for four releases, including 2004’s seminal “East Nashville Skyline.”
As time went on, he positioned himself as a roustabout troubadour, a long-lost cousin who pulls up in a van billowing weed smoke out of the open windows who’ll spin a few yarns with an acoustic guitar. Whether he’s lambasting “Conservative Christian Right-Wing Republican Straight White American Males” or himself on a song like “Hey Pretty Boy,” he’s cultivated a reputation as a wise-ass holdover of Gen X’s slacker phase, and he’s a veteran of multiple performances out at Maryville’s The Shed Smokehouse and Juke Joint on West Lamar Alexander Parkway.
COVID, however, provided an opportunity to get serious on “The First Agnostic Church of Hope and Wonder” — but even that has its roots in merriment, he said. He may have on draped himself in the robes of a preacher, but there’s a wink-and-nod to his newfound gig.
“I remember I went and saw Al Green at his service (in Memphis, where the soul singer served as minister at the Full Gospel Tabernacle Church), and I felt as if it was both totally genuine, and on another level, this penny ante grift that this guy is addicted to, and I feel connected with him!” Snider said. “It’s like I can’t get away from that shell game on the corner, but the result was that it didn’t come off like he was claiming to be so genuine. It was weird, connecting with the Lord and being scammed at the same time, and I thought, ‘This guy’s a genius!’”
That, he said, led to a revelation: Stoner folk, the self-made genre of which he’s become something of a high priest, is tailor-made for Sunday mornings. Late night rock ‘n’ roll? That’s the domain of hard drinkers and those with a penchant for other substances.
“Stoner folk was born to be done in the morning, when you can get coffeed up and stoned rather than drunk and coked up,” he said. “You can roll up, get some coffee and listen to this old fried-out guy tell stories that may or not be true!”
It’s still stoner folk, but it’s also become something more: self-help rock, Snider pointed out. There are some serious songs — “Handsome John” is a tribute to Prine, and “Sail On” pays homage to mandolin player and former Yonder Mountain String Band member Jeff Austin. But there’s also a different sort of vibe that takes its cue from more spoken word than singing, and those who scratch their heads at the end result are probably his favorite recipients of this new batch of tunes, he said.
“It feels like I totally got away with this one,” he said. “’Look over here!’ — that’s the part I’m addicted to. I like the traveling and the feeling like I’m being free to do what I want, and this gig is one that gets more fun the older you get, because the older you get, the more Santa Claus-y you can be.”
