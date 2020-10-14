IF YOU WATCH

GO NOW! The Music of The Moody Blues

WHEN: 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17

HOW TO WATCH: Instructions will be included with ticket purchase

HOW MUCH: $15

WHERE TO BUY: https://gonowmusic.com/go-now-live-stream-concert-event-usa/ (NOTE: Be sure to scroll down and purchase through the Clayton Center link)

MORE INFORMATION: Call the Clayton Center box office at 865-981-8590