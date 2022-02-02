A familiar voice will fill the Smokin’ Monkey Lounge at The Shed Smokehouse and Juke Joint on Friday night.
Temper Evans and her band will perform as part of the venue’s ongoing indoor concert series, but even for those who recognize Evans from her day job as the work shift deejay on WMYL-FM, 96.7 Merle, the dulcet tones of her speaking voice can’t hold a candle to the sounds of her singing.
“Music is in my blood, and it’s always going to be in my blood,” Evans told The Daily Times recently. “Ever since I was a little girl, I’ve been singing. We had a gospel group when I was a little girl, and I grew up singing in churches. And when I got started on my own, I was just happy to play locally, and I didn’t care if I made it huge or not.”
Evans grew up in Roane County’s Rockwood community, and while gospel was the bedrock to her musical upbringing, she yearned to explore other genres and sounds, she said. She took her first tentative steps into the local scene as a backup vocalist and bassist, but when a friend on the bill at a hometown festival invited her to sing lead, she stepped into the spotlight and hasn’t budged since.
She asked some of her peers to whom she loaned her own talents to back her up and put together a covers-heavy setlist that veered from the outlaw country of Waylon Jennings to the hard rock of Guns N’ Roses. The set was such a success that the band started playing out, changing from Temper to The Band Temper before finally settling on the Temper Evans Band, a group that’s made plenty of Blount County stops in the past, primarily at Two Doors Down.
“I have a couple of original songs I’ll throw out from time to time. I can’t really write what I want to say, but other people can, so I like to sing their songs in my own way and project in my own way,” she said. “One in particular is ‘What’s Up?,’ by 4 Non Blondes. I listened to it, and then I stopped, and once I started playing it, I started feeling it in a different way.”
She still leans heavily on Waylon and Guns, but she gets enthusiastic responses for her versions of hits by Bruno Mars as well, and whenever she and the guys launch into Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believing,” the crowds usually go wild, she added. That some of her fans come because they hear her on the radio and want to meet her in person, or hear if the songs she sings are as good as the ones she spins over the airwaves, is just a bonus.
“Radio just kind of came to me, and I took it,” she said. “I thought that radio is probably going to pay my bills better than playing in the music scene, so I like to do both. I focus more on radio, because I’ve always loved it, and I knew that if I couldn’t make it singing, I wanted to be on the radio. Now, even though I’m not performing, I’m still performing, in a way. And I still get to connect with people and the audience and East Tennessee.”
Few things, however, can top a rowdy Friday night when the clock approaches midnight, and the crowd has forgotten its worries of the previous week, choosing instead to pile onto the dance floor a few inches from the stage, lit by both the venue’s dim lights and the high-wattage grin of the woman who’s leading her guys through a high-powered set of popular hits from across the spectrum.
“One of the things I absolutely love about the guys I play with is that we all have a connection,” she said. “We can not see each other for a month, but the moment we do and get on stage, we all just vibe. We have that hunger for playing again because we haven’t done it in so long. I’m just proud of who I play with, because they are some of the best in East Tennessee, in my opinion.”
Including, she added, her brother, Dereck Evans, who’s always to her right, playing the guitar and singing backup and, before and after shows, running sound and hauling gear. It’s a labor of love, she pointed out, for them all.
“They’re all great musicians, but we all hold 40-hour-a-week jobs,” she said.
“When we play on the weekends, it’s a release for us. We just let all the stress go and pour it all into the stage.”
