Growing up in Somerset, Kentucky, Jordan Foster never had a choice: Country music was a family tradition, and there was never a time in his life when he wanted to do anything else.
“My grandma sang in traditional country bands her whole life in Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky, and I remember being 5 years old, and she was taking me out and getting me up to sing with her band at the dance halls and honky-tonks up there,” Foster told The Daily Times this week. “I was playing guitar, drums, bass and all the other instruments, and I could sing hours of traditional country music, in her band from the time I was 5 until I was 10 or 11 years old.
“And that was on my mom’s side. On my dad’s side, we had bluegrass, and I grew up playing that, going to festivals with him and picking with other people — ‘parking lot picking,’ we called it. So when I was 6 or 7 years old, I was going to those festivals and learning all the bluegrass stuff by doing that.”
For Foster, “Country’s All There Is,” which also happens to be the title of a song on his most recent full-length album, “In Black and White.” He penned all 12 songs on the record, something he’s been doing since he was 10 or 11, he added. He pulls his songwriting influences from a broad range of songwriters and performers, all of them steeped in a tradition that’s been pushed aside in favor of more contemporary sounds these days on country music radio.
“We get a lot of requests for originals — sometimes, we get more for those than we do for covers, especially if it’s by people who are coming back to see us,” he said.
Foster credits his grandmother with pushing him to spread his wings and follow his own muse. When he first started performing under his own name, he stuck mostly to George Jones covers until she warned him against being pigeonholed as a tribute artist. At 12 years old, he got a chance to open for Waymore’s Outlaws, the backing and recording band of Waylon Jennings, and from that point forward, the outlaws of country music became big influences as well.
At 16 (he’s now 23), he cut his first album of original music, and two years later, he left Kentucky for Tampa, and from there he landed in East Tennessee two years later. Since he’s set up his career around these parts, he’s found a steady following playing places like Ole Red in Gatlinburg and Just 1 More Bar and Grille in Knoxville (where he’ll also play on Friday night). He and his band are also booked steadily in Lexington and Corbin, Kentucky, as well.
And of course, he heads to Maryville for regular dates at Two Doors Down.
“It’s always packed there, and we always have a good turnout,” he said.
In the meantime, he continued to work on his third full-length album, which is mostly complete save for Foster’s vocals and mixing work. He recorded it, he said, with a number of Nashville session musicians who also have played on records by up-and-comers like Jon Pardi and Sam Hunt. Once it’s released, he said, he hopes to use the new record as a springboard to bigger and better things.
“My goals is have no limits,” he said. “Since I was young, I wanted to be the best in the world, and that’s always been my mind frame. I’ve always known since I was real young that I had a chance as long as I worked hard, and I’d like to be as big as anybody out there. I’ve had a lot of good things happen to me in my life, and I’ve been doing this forever, so I feel like the momentum’s heading in the right direction.”
