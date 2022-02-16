Like a lot of professional musicians, country singer-songwriter Chris Hennessee took advantage of the downtime enforced by COVID-19 to shake things up.
Hennessee — who moonlights as a member of country star Jamey Johnson’s band when he’s not focusing on his solo career — scrambled for work where he could and made up for lost time with his wife and kids, who had gotten used to his absence for long stretches while he was on tour.
“We went to Watts Bar Lake and camped out all summer, and then I went back to Nashville and started booking shows I hadn’t done in a long time,” Hennessee told The Daily Times recently. “We couldn’t do theaters and arenas, so I went back to my roots and started playing a lot of duo shows with a couple of my buddies. We’d go out and play at the lake, or at a lot of places we played when we were coming up.
“It was kind of cool for me, because it was a like a reunion year. We kept working and playing wherever we could. I like to say that 2020 was the best of times, and it was the worst of times, and what I found was that if you didn’t find some get up and go in 2020, then you don’t have any!”
Fortunately, Hennessee’s always had plenty of gumption, to borrow an anachronistic phrase — and when he comes to Maryville for a Saturday night indoor show at The Shed Smokehouse and Juke Joint, it’ll be a return to familiar stomping grounds. His grandfather and retired Maryville High football coach Lynn Brown were buddies, and every October the two older men would take young Hennessee to hunt pheasant in South Dakota.
As a young man, he attended Maryville College, earning accolades as a college ball player and living on Court Street in downtown Maryville, using his college experiences as a stepping stone to the bigger world of country music over in Nashville.
“Looking back, I’m thankful for the experience,” he said of his MC days. “It was very mind-opening, especially coming from a small town. (Hennessee hails from Decatur, Tennessee.) I was able to see both sides of everything, which is par for the course at Maryville College, and that opened up my world a lot, especially being a history guy.”
He started making trips over to Nashville, busking on the streets of Music City and indulging his love of country and Southern rock that eventually led to gigs in Knoxville area bars. He graduated from Maryville College in 1997 and moved to Nashville, playing gigs here and there and eventually landing a publishing deal with RPM Management, where he spent his days writing songs and his nights playing and singing on Lower Broadway. There, he struck up friendships with other up-and-comers, guys like Randy Houser and Johnson, the latter of whom recruited Hennessee as a member of his band.
He’s still playing alongside Johnson, and it was as a part of the band that he was introduced to The Shed for the first time, he said.
“I’ve played there a bunch with Jamey, and it’s one of my favorite venues,” he said. “We always play there in the summer, and I know it’s always going to be hot. I love a hot show — except for Willy (Nelson’s) Fourth of July Picnic, when the sun is always in our eyes! — and I love getting out and working the crowd.
“That’s my people. I’m from Meigs County, and you can’t get more my people than folks from Blount and Loudon counties. I just love that part of it, and I love the folks that run The Shed, because they’re so great and so hospitable.”
He’s already booking both band and solo dates for the spring, summer and fall, and he’s anxious to get out and promote his latest releases — two EPs, “Twilight in the South,” volumes one and two. It showcases the songwriting that’s made his tunes a popular choice for artists like Billy Currington, Rodney Carrington and Cody Johnson, among others, and the whole set was spawned by a track he wrote in 2020 called “Back to Tennessee,” he said.
“I’ve spent the last decade touring all over the country and seeing different parts of the world, but during COVID, I spent more time of home, like everybody else,” he said. “If I’m going to be stuck somewhere, I’m happy and proud to be stuck in Tennessee, because it’s the greatest state of all, and that led me to want to build a record around that.”
The high-water mark of both collections is the title track, a song that dates back more than a decade, he said. At one time, Chris Stapleton sang it as a demo track while it was being pitched around Nashville to various artists, and Hennessee’s wife was so fond of Stapleton’s treatment that he decided to record it himself, he said. With references to the smell of fried chicken through the screen door and the unmistakable grace of the gloaming on a Southern summer evening, it encapsulates everything he loves about the state he calls home.
“It’s funny, because I take my boys hunting and fishing all the time, and from that perspective, there’s no other time like it,” he said. “The lightning bugs, the storms rolling in or out … every time it gets about 30 to 45 minutes before dark in the summertime, I tell them, ‘Boys, this is it. This is the magic hour.’”
