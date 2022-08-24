All Hallows’ Eve will arrive two months early this weekend, Friday through Sunday, in the form of CreepyCon Halloween & Horror Convention at Jacob Building, 3301 East Magnolia Avenue, Knoxville.
The “Monster of Ceremonies” (the host) of the fifth annual event will be Kris Bell. “We are on track to have the biggest year we have ever had,” Bell said. “This is my fourth year as the emcee, and I have enjoyed watching CreepyCon grow. The event now draws over 5,000 people and I can’t wait to see where we are headed in the future.”
The show will feature performances on the convention floor by sideshow acts, rope suspension exhibitionists, aerial artists and burlesque dancers. Contests will include Scream Queen, Zombie Beauty Pageant, Creepiest Doll, costume contests and various other categories.
Celebrity guests featured at CreepyCon will include New York Times best-selling author of “The Maze Runner” series James Dashner, voice actress Amanda Celine Miller, known for her performances as Sailor Jupiter in the Viz dub of “Sailor Moon” and “Sailor Moon Crystal” and the voice of Boruto Uzumaki in “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations.”
This is the first horror convention for Dashner. His appearance at CreepyCon may be curious to some fans who may wonder why a writer of young adult fiction would be at a Halloween and horror event.
“I am a big horror fan,” the author said. “I read all the Stephen King novels. ‘The Stand’ and ‘IT’ are my favorites. Everything I have written has been influenced by my love of horror. I love all of my fans and appreciate the opportunities I have had, yet I didn’t want to be pigeon-holed to a (specific genre). I am currently promoting my new (adult) horror novel”.
The book is titled “The House of Tongues.” It is a southern Gothic adult horror novel and was recently optioned for television development. The novel is about a murderer that plagues a southern town in South Carolina and a man with four children who finds himself caught in the terror. “It is loosely based on a real serial killer,” Dashner said. “My mom grew up in the same town where the (real-life killer) committed murders. It is autobiographical with the setting and type of people depicted. The novel delivers a sense of not knowing who you can trust and is full of suspense.”
Fans of “The Maze Runner” series do not have to hit the panic button — another novel, titled “The Maze Cutter” will be released on Oct. 4. “I’m very excited about it,” Dashner said. “It takes place over 70 years after the last novel.”
The first book, “The Maze Runner,” introduced readers to a world where teenagers are manipulated by adults in an attempt to cure the world of a horrifying disease. “When the first book originally came out, I described it as a different take on the classic “Lord of the Flies.” Some people think “The Maze Runner” and Suzanne Collins’ “The Hunger Games” series borrowed from each other due to stories seeming similar.
“The truth is that the books came out 10 months apart and neither one of us knew what the other was writing about,” Dashner said
In the first “Maze Runner” novel, teenaged boys are trapped in an unknown location by a maze. They have to work together to make it through the maze filled with monsters in order to find a way out. The teenagers seem to work well together until the last person is placed in their group — a girl named Teresa. “It naturally changes the dynamic of everything,” Dashner said. “When I write novels, I don’t write for a certain gender. However, the vast majority of the fans I hear from in the teenaged-audience are female.”
Dashner is just getting started in the horror genre. “I really love writing horror,” he said. “I like things such as creepy sounds in the attic, and that aspect gives me chills. I enjoyed writing “The House of Tongues” and will write more horror novels.”
CreepyCon will be held from 6-10 p.m. Friday, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on and Sunday. General admission is $30 for each day and weekend passes are $50.
Tickets are available at creepyconknoville.com or at the gate.
