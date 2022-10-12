The Mary Jo Curry Band has made its mark as a blues band of special distinction, no small accomplishment considered that the blues is a competitive genre these days. Fronted by Curry — the band’s vocalist and front woman — and her guitarist husband Michael Rapier, the group delivers a sound they describe as “blues with a rock and roll bite.” Formed in 2016, the band also includes drummer Rick Snow and bassist Chris Rogers and occasional contributors Timo Arthur and keyboardist Ezra Casey.The band will make its East Tennessee debut next Sunday when they perform on the Smoky Mountain Blues Society final Blues Cruise of 2022.
Curry and Rapier each claim their own individual influences. Rapier cites Chuck Berry and other early rock and roll icons, as well as early blues based artists of the 60’s and 70’s. I loved Foghat, Cream, Montrose, Deep Purple, Zeppelin, and Black Sabbath. For her part, Curry named Journey, Foreigner, the Doobie Brothers and Donna Summer as her initial favorites.
“It wasn’t until later in life that I started listening to the great blues singers,” she said. “And now I can’t get enough. Although, I still love my early music.”
Rapier said the idea of making music proved to be part of an infectious instinct. “I’d be making music if I was sitting on the couch at home by myself or having the opportunity to record and perform music in front of an audience,” he said. “It’s just a bit of where the opportunities present themselves. I still enjoy my day job, so I’m not quite as brave as the folks that leave everything else behind to make a career in music. And I know that some great artists, like Albert Collins and Albert Cummings made music and kept the day job, at least for awhile.”
Curry concurred. “I’m a bit of the same way,” she said. “I love making music and performing. I had early success in local bands and in theater, so I knew I could do it. But, I also love horses. showing, working as a groom in a training barn, picking stalls. So, I’m also committed to making great music, recording a great product, but also being a part of the my other job. It’s where we are now. But that may all change someday.”
In the meantime, the two found enough impetus to pursue their muse. “After we released the first album, we started getting good reviews, and people that we didn’t know started reaching out about performing or asking us for an interview,” Curry said. “At that point, we were able to say, maybe we’ve got something here.”
When Curry released her second album, “Front Porch” — the first carry the band’s name — that success seemed assured. It peaked at number 15 on the 2020 Roots Music Report’s Blues Album Chart, number seven on the Contemporary Blues Album Chart and was number one on the Illinois Album Chart for all genres.
The band’s next effort is due in January 2023. The pair describe it as containing a variety of blues styles. Two of the songs, “Idaho Bound” and “Rent,” were released as singles earlier this year.
Despite the fact that the couple are bound both personally and professionally, they still manage to balance both.
“It’s a non-issue,” Rapier said. “We both still work in careers outside of music and that keeps us grounded. At home, we have naturally taken on responsibilities that complement each other. Musically, I love Mary Jo’s voice and natural style. She is my inspiration for song writing, and so I write for her. She has the uncanny ability to immediately pick up on where I’m going with a song, and when I’m on stage and playing, she can inspire me to stretch out. So, it’s a joy at home and in music.”
Curry said that the ability to stand out as an artist, especially in a realm as distinct as the blues, really boils down to an artists simply being themselves.
“Yes, there is commonality in the genre, and we learn from the masters, but you can’t let that be your crutch,” Curry said. “You have to sing with your natural voice, be yourself, and recognize when you’re allowing yourself to be drawn to cliches. The artists that really stand out are true individuals.”“Mary Jo doesn’t sound like anyone else,” Rapier said. “In addition to her great voice, she has a way of connecting to the audience through her passionate delivery and her fun interaction as well. Rick and Chris are an incredible rhythm section. They’re just amazing together. They choose not to be flashy, unless the song calls for it, but they always deliver the groove.”
Asked why the blues continues to enjoy such immense popular, Rapier’s answer was simple and succinct. “I think the grooves and the stories are what capture people. From the raw single chord songs to the more sophisticated numbers, those two elements draw you in.”
