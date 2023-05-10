There’s an old, somewhat cynical saying that suggests youth is wasted on the young. However, when young people are taught new skills and the means to indulge their creativity, then it leaves opens an avenue towards future accomplishments.
That’s the idea behind Makers, a Knoxville-based dance studio that nurtures the talent of young people ages three to 19 by offering a variety of dance disciplines, including ballet, tap, jazz, modern, hip-hop and various acrobatic styles.
Jennifer Blessing, the director of the studio, had that in mind when she founded the company in 2018. “I started it after feeling a need for a dance studio that not only embodied the combination of faith and dance, but also one that protected the sanctity of childhood through costuming, music and movement,” she said. “Our goal is to provide excellence in dance training and to produce students that are more than just great dancers, but also well-rounded people. We pride ourselves on our safe and loving culture where you can find dancers cheering each other on in community rather than competition.”
There are currently 400 dancers enrolled in the company, and Blessing said all of them will take on specific roles in the staging of “The King,” a performance taking place at the Clayton Center for the Arts in Maryville on Sunday, May 14.
“I was inspired to do an epic production in celebration of our fifth year,” Blessing said. “It’s one that follows a storyline many people are familiar with, but it also allows the freedom to represent a deeper theme of a savior coming to rescue the world.”
Blessing said that the studio does more than simply teach the children a new skillset. “We strongly believe that the value of dance goes much deeper than learning dance movement in class,” she said. “It instills deeply personalized confidence and identity, and teaches dancers teamwork, as well as individual discipline. Great dancers can go on to be great, successful people no matter their pursuit.”
Although Makers’ only major production takes place in May, Blessing said the company participates in the Knoxville holiday program, Fantasy of Trees, and also presents what she called “a more casual Christmas show.” In addition, the company has a”pre-professional” group of dancers that perform in various locales across the U.S. throughout the year.
“I definitely play a role in choreography, as does my assistant director, Lauren Berry,” Blessing said. “But I also have a large staff of instructors who do an amazing job of taking my vision and creating beautiful choreography for their classes. Lauren and myself co-direct our company and we assign roles and costumes to all the classes.”
Blessing began dancing while growing up in Texas, and she continued to develop her skills while in college. “I have played many roles through the years in various positions, as an artistic director, company director and instructor,” she said. “I honestly never saw myself in this particular role, because my history was much more oriented towards the creative side of things rather than the business side. Yet I have been surprised by how much I have grown to love the business end as well.”
Nevertheless, Blessing said her faculty are also the ones responsible for the studio’s success. “I am definitely not a one-woman show, and I have to give so much credit to my staff, who love their students so well and have been an integral part — and answered prayer — in carrying out the vision of Makers. I am endlessly thankful they have partnered with me in this.”
She also thanked the Clayton Center of the Arts for hosting the upcoming production.
“I reached out to the Clayton Center during the height of COVID, as we have long admired the amazing facility as a home for a dance production,” Blessing said. “We are excited to finally work with them this year, and in the future, for our other performances.”
At the same time, Blessing said that she was especially pleased with all that her students have accomplished.
“I am overwhelmingly proud of my dancers and all their hard work and growth throughout this year, and the past five years Makers has been in existence,” she said. “I am so grateful to have gotten the opportunity to lead this company and to impact so many lives. I’m truly humbled by God’s favor, our growth and this dream job I get to do.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.