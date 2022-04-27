It’s been four years since the actors and actresses of Maryville Christian School were on the big stage at the Clayton Center for the Arts, but that all changes this weekend.
Like it did for so many other theatrical troupes, both educational and professional, COVID-19 shuttered the theater season in 2020 and 2021, and a scheduling mix-up meant an alternate location was booked for 2019.
For the school’s triumphant return, MCS’s Tracy Moreno and her fellow educators have decided to go big or go home: “High School Musical Jr.,” adapted from the 2006 Disney blockbuster that helped launch the careers of actors Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens, will get a Friday date and three Saturday shows as way of celebrating the end of the school year and a return to live performances that will be a celebration of community as much as anything else.
“We felt the loss of the last two years pretty heavily, because this spring production, especially, is something everyone looks forward to, even people who are not in the play,” Moreno told The Daily Times recently. “It’s fun, it brings people together, and it’s enjoyable, so to not have it was hard. We’re very excited to be back to performing, but also back at the Clayton Center. This will be huge for the kids, because some of them haven’t been on a real stage before.”
Although the drama program at Maryville Christian School, located on Morganton Road, has been active for roughly 15 years, those early days were lean ones: Moreno and teacher Julie DeBusk had no budget, but they managed to marshal actors, volunteers and fellow students to build a stage and a set pieces for the school’s debut performance of “Follow the Rabbit.”
Over time, thanks to their diligence and guidance, the program became self-sustaining. Parents got involved, and thanks to Walker and Debi English of Allcor Staffing Services, the program was able to move from the school’s gymnasium to the Clayton Center in 2014. And because extravagance isn’t something Moreno and her charges can afford, they’ve managed to economize the pieces of each production ever since, she said.
“Our sets involve very big sets that we have always built to scale for the Clayton Center, because it’s such a big stage,” she said. “We’re repurposing the castle from the last time we did ‘Beauty and the Beast,’ and it will be used in various forms as the cafeteria or as the gym. We also have these really awesome carousels that are 12 feet high and spin to open to new scenes, and we’ll have two of those that we utilize.”
They’ll come in handy for “High School Musical,” which essentially a Disney-fied version of the classic “Romeo and Juliet” theme, filtered through the musicality of “West Side Story” or, perhaps more apropos, “Grease.” Protagonists Troy and Gabriella couldn’t be more different, and when both try out for their high school’s musical, conflict and tension ensue before a happy ending is reached.
“We have quite a few seniors who have been in our program since they were in second grade, and when they found out we were doing ‘High School Musical,’ they were ecstatic,” Moreno said. “They remember it from when they were kids, so they’re very excited about it, and then people in the audience my age are old enough to remember that excitement as well.
“It’s just a light-hearted show about people with different gifts and talents bringing it together to do something great, and it has a really positive message — that you don’t have to be defined as one thing. You can play basketball and sing, or you can be smart and sing and do musicals. I feel like that is a little bit of our story, because we have a lot of kids who do all those things — they’re smart, they play sports, and they are in our shows.”
Sixty students turned out to audition for the production, Moreno added, and 10 more from the kindergarten through second-grade classes were cast in bit parts as well. It’s difficult to single out any particular actor for kudos, however, especially when many of the roles are double cast: Gabriella, for example, will be played by both Sarah Beth Savell and Annie Rader, while Sharpay (the play’s drama club president) will be portrayed by Sarah Sadler and Cara Huskey.
“All of the main actors, with the exception of Troy (played by Preston Damron), are seniors, but I hate to say they’re the only standouts, because the entire cast does a brilliant job,” Moreno said.
With John Evans working on set design and construction and choir director Farrah Westerfield in charge of turning the actors into respectable singers as well, Moreno has a capable crew to get “High School Musical” ready for its Friday debut. Add in the support of alumni, the show’s sponsors and the entire MCS family, and putting on “High School Musical” feels right, Moreno said — as both a fun spring treat, and, in its own way, a form of the school’s ministry.
“This fun, spirited show reminds us there are gifts in all of us we can share with others, and we can do big things if we work together,” she said. “That’s where we are as a Christian school — we’re one body in Christ, and we all have different gifts we can bring.”
