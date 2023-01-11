One could say that Dave Weld was literally raised with the blues. Some folks discover it early on by choice, but Weld actually stumbled on it when, as a child, he discovered an old Victrola record player in his basement and a stack of old blues 78 RPM records. He wore out the grooves. Later, when he was in his teens, he became enamored with. the Rolling Stones, Eric Clapton and John Mayall, which eventually led him to discover the true originators of modern blues, such as Howlin’ Wolf, Lightnin’ Hopkins, and B.B. King.
“It was the rebelliousness, but also the groove and how that relates to life,” Weld replied when asked about his enduring commitment to the blues in general. “My first albums were Lightnin’ Hopkins’ Black Cadillac and Howlin’ Wolf’s Big City Blues. I just played them over and over and over.”
His enthusiasm drove him to even further heights as he matured. He moved to New Mexico from Chicago after high school, and began taking guitar lessons under the guidance of Kurt Black, a musician who had performed with Benny Carter, Grant Green and other musicians in New York’s jazz circles. He then drove to Nevada where he met and had an opportunity to jam with blues great Gatemouth Brown.
Eventually, he made back to the fertile musical environs of his hometown Chicago. He had an opportunity to sit in with one of his early idols, Hound Dog Taylor, first at a club called Sweet Peas, and then later, the 1815 Club, which was owned and operated by saxophone player and bandleader Eddie Shaw. It gave him the opportunity to play alongside a number of other blues greats, including Hubert Sumlin, Otis Rush, and Shaw himself.
Nevertheless, the defining moment in Weld’s career took place in 1976, when, as a writer for Living Blues Magazine, he had the opportunity to meet and interview the legendary blues pioneer J.B. Hutto, a Grammy winning Blues Hall of Fame slide guitarist.
“I could say a lot about J.B., but I will keep it brief,” Weld said. “He taught me everything I needed to know to be a bluesman. J.B. was thrilled when I brought him the magazine with his picture on the cover. I would play second guitar for him so he could practice and keep his chops up for the road. Then he would turn to me and say ’It’s your turn,’ and I would have to play lead. He told me about leading a band, writing songs, and to never give up, no matter who told you that you could not make it — whether it was your parents, your girlfriend, your friends, fellow musicians… anybody. He was stern about that. One of the last things he told me when he was in the hospital dying, was to buy a vehicle for the band. He was in the cancer ward of Cook County Hospital, and I told him I was proud of my new car, a Camaro. He replied, ‘But you did not get something for the band!’ He was a great guy and my hero.”
Hutto also introduced Weld to his nephews, Lil’ Ed and James Young. The three men formed a band, Lil’ Ed and the Blues Imperials and became a regular presence on Chicago’s West Side. They were eventually discovered by Bruce Igauer of the seminal blues label Alligator Records, for whom they recorded and did a series of world tours.
In 1988, Weld formed a band of his own, which he dubbed Dave Weld and the Imperial Flames. The group released their debut album, Rough Rockin in Chicago that same year. They repeatedly toured the world, performed at a number of festivals and made frequent appearances at venues large and small throughout the Midwest. The band has continued to tour ever since, and have produced three critically acclaimed albums along the way.
Their latest, Nightwalk, was released last year.
Weld, who brings his band (lead singer Mona Rose, drummer Jeff Taylor on Drums and Blazing on Bassist Ron Simmons) to Bluetick Tavern on January 15 for the Smoky Mountain Blues Society’s first show of 2023, said it hasn’t always been easy, but the progress they’ve made has been clear. “I often reflect on our course being like ocean waves, because it’s sometimes high and sometimes low,” Weld said. “Even as we get better and more consistent with our shows, I also remember it wasn’t always like that. We used to be on a roll, after an album or a bunch of tours, and then we’d be dead in the water for a while. That was when we were younger, but now there’s always something on the horizon and if not, it’s no big deal because we know it’s on the way. We always put our hearts into the show.”
In that regard, Weld said that he still holds true to the lessons he learned early on.
“J.B. Hutto always taught me to do my own blues, so I wrote a lot,” he said. “However the desire to do the work and the consistent gigs and longevity helps you stand out. What makes us stand out is the quality of our songs, because we put a lot of effort into the different grooves that are still within the Chicago Blues tradition. We were able to do three part harmony, since Monica Myhre and Jeff Taylor are first rate vocalists, and our last album, Nightwalk, was produced by Tom Hambridge, Buddy Guy’s producer. That helped a lot with the sound and it’s the finest work of my career by far.”
Consequently, Weld promised that the upcoming show at Bluetick Tavern will offer an astute example of authentic and original Chicago blues.
“There’s the variety that comes from the three vocalists,” he said. “And Jeff does a few classic soul tunes that everyone knows and that’s a real treat. I will probably walk through the crowd, like J.B. taught me to do. We will play our hearts out!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.