It was never singer-songwriter Erick Baker’s intention to play the part of East Tennessee’s answer to Cupid, much less increase the local population, but that’s where he finds himself these days.
Saturday night, he’ll return to the stage for the first time in two years — for his standing Valentine’s Day weekend performance that’s slowly increased in size until he’s filling every seat in downtown Knoxville’s Tennessee Theatre. And whether he’s rocking or crooning, baring his soul or encouraging his fans to love one another, it’s impossible to deny that his authenticity touches the hearts of all those who find themselves drawn to his songs.
“It’s not like we intentionally set out to do it, but it just naturally turned into this tradition, and it’s an absolute honor to play on this weekend,” Baker told The Daily Times recently. “People travel from as far away as Canada, California, Oregon, Texas — I know that specifically for this weekend, people are coming from all of those places. And when I’m up there and look out into the crowd, we’ve got all kinds of people. We have the full scope of humanity represented, and that’s such a beautiful thing.
“It’s love, and that’s what I’ve said over and over: Let the love in. That’s what I want people to do on Saturday night, to let the love in. It’s been a tough two years, and what Saturday is about, is about letting the love in, and I want people to leave feeling good. I want them to inhale the positive, to inhale that love and exhale the negative, the doubt, all the bad stuff.”
Coming from anyone else, such peacenik ruminations might seem the stuff born of a transcendental meditation retreat to India, or massive amounts of drugs, or a whimsical Tiny Tim-like alternate personality. Baker, however, is an East Tennessee boy, a married father of a 12-year-old girl, and the same earnest guy that fans first fell in love when he blew into town from West Tennessee with a handful of Ben Harper covers under his belt and little else.
Together with fellow musician Matt Brewster, he became part of a college circuit cover band known as Matt and Erick, which eventually became the rock outfit Down From Up. Restless and ready to find his own voice, however, Baker stepped away roughly 15 years ago, waiting for the right door to open on a solo career. The opportunity presented itself in the form of an opening slot for R&B crooner John Legend — at the same venue to which he returns on Saturday as a headliner, something that’s not lost on him, he said.
“This weekend, it’s just two full Erick Baker sets, no opener, because it’s been two years since I’ve played, and I’m going to make the most of the opportunity,” he said. “It’s going to be the biggest show that I’ve ever done, I feel like, and to go back to where I started 15 years ago, opening for John Legend, I’m so excited. It’s been an amazing journey that started for the most part on that stage, and all of that has led to Saturday.”
He jokes about sending Legend “another” thank you note, but here’s the thing about Baker: His kindness is both genuine and contagious, leaving fans and peers alike to believe he probably has written Legend a note or two, and wouldn’t it be a good thing if we all dropped a thank-you note in the mail to someone we appreciate? That positivity was front and center on his 2008 EP, “It’s Getting Too Late to Say It’s Early,” and two subsequent releases, “Holding the Pieces in Place” and “Goodbye June.”
He went through a very public struggle of juggling his family life and his music career around 2016, however, and for a while, he wondered if he might not lose both. Touring and chasing the brass ring left his relationship on the rocks, but rather than retreat inward, Baker chose to chronicle everything — his own foibles and shortcomings, his fears, his hopes and dreams — through song. The end result was the album “Dear Amanda,” a letter to his wife, and in reinventing himself on the other side of it, the family embarked on a cross-country tour together, reconnecting with one another and reminding Baker of the ways in which his music makes the biggest impact: through intimacy, whether it’s at a theater full of more than 1,000 people or in a living room for a dozen.
It’s a chapter of his life, and the lessons learned from it, chronicled in a new documentary, “Composing a Stranger,” which is out now.
“That battle for balance is a universal battle that we’re all fighting,” he said. “Whatever your job is, that balance of career and family, the plates that you’re spinning. Watching the documentary, it’s something I’m proud of, but also there are some moments in it that are painful to watch. In hindsight, I wonder how I could have missed so many of the signs, but all of those things are the building blocks that have gotten me here and gotten me through.
“And you have to celebrate those things! You can’t sweep them under the rug. Learning to celebrate your mistakes and your failures is not an easy thing, because we want to disown them, almost, but those are the moments that teach you. The mistakes I’ve made as a human being trying to live this life as best I can, and the things I’ve learned, are some of the things I can show to people, because the beauty of the hard times is that they’re those universal connectors that bind us all.”
And on the other side of that darkness, he’s learned, the sun always emerges, and the clouds always part. It’s apropos, then, that his most recent album, released in early 2020, is titled “Morning Light.” It’s an album of celebration, as well as a deviation from the heartfelt introspection that’s been his wheelhouse for so long. “Sad bastard music,” he said with a laugh, is well and good, but for this album, he wanted something with a little more funk and a little more groove.
“I wanted the music to have some flavors that people haven’t heard before, because really, when you boil the songs down to me and a guitar, they’re all starting from the same root system, but I wanted to dress them up in new ways to show growth and to celebrate,” he said. “It’s all about having a good time, about feeling good, about knowing that, hey, there’s going to be some hard times, but every once in a while we deserve a good time. I wanted a record that just makes you feel good.”
Not that he hasn’t made listeners feel good in the past: He relates a story of a hair-cut appointment a couple of years back, during which an obviously pregnant woman approached him with a crooked smile, patted her stomach and said, “You did this time me!”
“She told me, ‘We went to your Valentine’s Day show, and then this happened!’” he said with a laugh. “I joked about adding to the world’s population, one song at a time, but that’s what it’s about: connection. Whether you’re connecting as a community or with your partner, you need those moments where you’re reminded of why you’re with this person or these people. If nothing else, you just need a distraction from the outside world and a chance to hold your lover’s hand.
“That’s what I want Saturday night to be. Once those doors close, and we’re inside those four walls, we’re in a place where the outside world can’t touch us, and for a few hours, people can have a good time, can be entertained, can laugh and sing and dance and even cry.”
