There are shrieks in the background, high-pitched cries that drift through the cellphone of Whitechapel guitarist Alex Wade as he sits in his Louisville home, a good 10 days before he and his bandmates take the stage for the first time in two years.
One could be forgiven for thinking that Wade is mixing new tracks for the internationally acclaimed metal band that got its start playing gigs at places like Alcoa’s Springbrook Rec Center. The group — three members of which are Blount County natives, including Wade, a 2004 graduate of Maryville High School and the son of residents Danny and Judy Wade — released its most recent album, “Kin,” and after Friday night’s hometown show at The Mill and Mine in Knoxville, the guys will hit the road starting in February to tour it.
“Kin,” however, was the first album by the deathcore band not to get its recording start at Wade’s house. Those background cries, he added, aren’t recordings of Whitechapel vocalist Phil Bozeman: They’re the squeals of his daughter, 5-month-old Claire.
“She definitely takes after her Uncle Phil, but right now, she’s playing with Freddy the Firefly,” Wade said. “It’s her favorite toy. With the baby on the way, I had to give up my studio to turn it into the baby’s room. It used to be painted red and had a bunch of plaques and all my guitars on the wall, and a bunch of speakers, but now the walls are painted grey and are filled with baby books.”
If “Kin” — and its 2019 predecessor, “The Valley” — represent a more complex and mature sound for Wade and his bandmates, it’s with good reason: Many of them are only a few years shy of their 20th high school reunions. “Kin” is their eighth record, their seventh for the Metal Blade label. They’ve been on the road as opening acts and headliners, across the U.S. and in Europe, more times than they can count. And while the music still sounds like tank treads rolling over the bones of the conquered, the players themselves are settling down.
“Two of the guys are married (bassist Gabe Crisp, a 2004 graduate of William Blount High School and the son of Steve and Pam Crisp, and guitarist and Knoxville native Benjamin Savage, who lives in Nashville with his wife, Jillian), and I’m the one with the kid,” said Wade, who’s also engaged to Claire’s mother, Kisa Vanderford. “I can certainly say that having a newborn baby makes playing guitar really hard! Just finding the time to do it is a feat in itself, but once she goes down for a nap, I try to get a little quick hour practice here or there.
“As someone who lived before doing whatever I wanted, when I wanted, I think it’s helping me grow up in a positive way. It’s allowed me to put my ego and myself aside and focus on something more important, and right now, I’m loving fatherhood.”
That maturity is reflected in the band’s work as well. The group (whose other Blount member is Zach Householder, a 2003 Maryville High graduate and the son of Eric and Judy Householder, of Maryville) went full shock-and-awe from the outset, naming themselves after the London district that serial killer Jack the Ripper prowled in the 1800s. Whitechapel’s first record — 2006 “The Somatic Defilement,” released with original third guitarist Brandon Cagle, whose exit due to injury made way for Householder — was as disturbing lyrically as obscure grindcore horror films, Bozeman channeling a seemingly neverending well of darkness inside of him that his bandmates set to punishing, brutal riffs.
As the band found fame outside of East Tennessee, however, Bozeman’s lyrical ponderings grew more philosophical.
The three-guitar attack by Savage, Householder and Wade became a metallic symphony of sorts, anchored by Crisp’s thundering bass and a steady rotation of drummers. (Alex Rudinger, who’s been with the band since 2019, announced this week that he was stepping away from Whitechapel, but Wade confirmed to The Daily Times that a replacement drummer meant Friday’s Knoxville show will go on as scheduled.)
Fans signed up for the ride in enthusiastic droves, to the point that 2014’s release, “Our Endless War,” accomplished something no other death metal band ever had: cracking the Billboard 200 albums chart’s Top 10. In 2019, “The Valley” did something even more unexpected: embrace a narrative concept around Bozeman’s upbringing that was as nostalgic as it was visceral. “Kin,” Wade said, is that record’s companion piece.
“We went into it with the idea of doing a ‘Valley, Part Two’ without actually calling it that,” Wade said. “We wanted those threads to connect between thosae albums, and we wanted to continue the story of ‘The Valley.’ That record was based off true events, and Phil was writing from a perspective of things that actually happened, whereas ‘Kin’ is more fictional and a take on life after ‘The Valley’ in a supernatural way.
“He wanted to write something that was interesting and captivating but still had those threads. the way I would describe it to people is that it’s just a lot to digest. There are some songs on the album that are more to-the-point, but for a lot of it, the complexities are greater.”
“Kin” was fleshed out during the COVID pause of 2020, when the members began swapping riffs and song ideas digitally, eventually meeting up regularly to work through the various parts in order to assemble the final product. Working at Householder’s home studio in Knoxville, it was the most collaborative writing process in years, Wade said, and by the time they were ready to hit record, the enthusiasm levels were higher as well.
“This is the longest time we’ve ever had apart from each other. We never would have took two years off if we weren’t forced to, and I think we needed that break in some aspects,” he said. “I’m not really that upset about the way the past two years played out. I definitely wish we could have played a show here or there, but it’s all going to be rectified soon.”
In February, Whitechapel hits the road with Cannibal Corpse, and the details are currently being ironed out on two additional U.S. tours for 2022.
“We’ll be touring the U.S. three times next year, so anybody who missed their fix of Whitechapel will be able to get it,” he said. “But I wouldn’t want our first show back in two years to be anywhere else than right here in East Tennessee. It’s going to be a very comforting feeling to be able to step up on stage in our hometown and get back in the swing of things.”
