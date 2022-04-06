When auditions for the Maryville College Theatre Department’s spring musical were announced, the production had yet to be decided upon.
Instead, director Doug James told The Daily Times recently, a list of potential shows was distributed to students (and community members) who wanted to take part in the annual event — which debuts tonight and will be staged through the weekend at the Clayton Center for the Arts.
At the top of their wishlist, James added, was “Into the Woods,” a mashup of Brothers Grimm fairy tales set to music and lyrics by noted composer Stephen Sondheim.
Imagine their dismay, then, when James and Theatre Department Chair Dr. Heather McMahon instead selected “Urinetown.”
“The kids told me, ‘We were really disappointed when you chose this show, because we were expecting ‘Into the Woods!’” James said. “At first, they were disappointed because they hadn’t heard of it and thought nobody would know it, but then they said, ‘Ever since we started working for it and getting ready for it, we’ve fallen in love with it!’”
To be fair, “Urinetown, the Musical” may not rank among the most popular of musicals, but it’s far from an unknown production. After debuting at the New York International Fringe Festival in 2001, it quickly moved from Off-Broadway to Broadway itself, where it ran for 2 ½ years and was nominated for 10 Tony Awards, winning three. The satirical comedy obviously lends itself to plenty of bathroom humor, but those expecting a litany of pee jokes … well, they’ll get them, but they’ll also get so much more, James said.
“The cool part about ‘Urinetown’ is that it makes fun of itself. Even the opening number says that the title is awful!” James said. “The basic premise is that there’s a town that has a water shortage, and the Urine Good Company controls the water shortage and is charging people to pee. And if you can’t afford the fee and pee in public, then Officers Lockstock and Barrel carry you off to Urinetown.
“Every single musical number in this show is written to make fun of a musical number from another show. You’re going to see your ‘Fiddler on the Roof,’ your ‘Chicago,’ your ‘Les Miz,’ your ‘Westside Story’ moments. For example, in our version, you’re going to see ‘Bottle Dance’ from ‘Fiddler on the Roof,’ but instead of a bottle, it’s going to be a portable urinal.
“It’s intended to make fun of itself, but what’s really cool about it is that it’s a satire of the world we’ve known for the last two years,” James said. “It’s an existential play that will have you absolutely start dying with laughter.”
And given that COVID-19 has forced the cancellation of the department’s traditional spring productions for the past two years, being able to witness a stage spectacle in person makes it even merrier, James added. Because of that, many of the program’s students have yet to act in an actual theatrical production, which is why blind auditions were held for a to-be-named show instead of something specific.
“A lot of our seniors had graduated, and we had no idea of the level of talent coming in, so in talking with Heather, we decided to put a bunch of shows on a list, tell them these were the shows we’re considering, and then do generic auditions to see what kind of talent we had,” he said. “The reason we put ‘Urinetown’ on the list is that it’s a character-driven comedy that puts a lot of students on stage and allows a lot of students to shine as opposed to needing a large cast to make a production really good.
“Hands down, I can say this is the most talented group we’ve had audition since I’ve been with Maryville College. They’re super-prepared, super-ready and super-hungry, and what these younger theater students are finding is that it’s really fun and funny to watch, because it allows us all to laugh at the stupidity of the moment.”
Although the premise is an absurd one, the parallels between the story and reality are undeniable, he added. Wrapped in sardonic and sarcastic dialogue, it’s not an overt message, but it’s certainly a topical one.
“It’s really a human story about a group of people who have been oppressed for a really long time deciding to rage against the machine,” James said. “The idea that you should be able to pee whenever you need to is the most basic human experience we all have, and the idea that someone is regulating that for you — what does it mean?”
For the student actors, tackling those timely issues in a show that’s side-splittingly funny is challenging but rewarding at the same time. Heritage High School graduate Elaina Wilson, a sophomore music education major who plays Hope Cladwell in “Urinetown,” is taking part in her first theatrical production, and like many of her peers, her first reaction when she learned it was the chosen production was one of puzzlement.
“I was like, ‘What the heck?’ At first I was kind of scared, but I knew they had characters in mind for all of us, and then I realized how hilarious it is,” she said. “I love that it plays on extremely famous musicals and shows, and if you are a theater fan, you will get those ties.”
Pitching it to family members proved a bit tricky, but again, those contemporary issues make it relatable to anyone willing to look past what might be considered an off-putting title.
“The way I explained it, I kind of said, ‘The world is crazy right now, and this show kind of embodies it,’” she said. “You see the fight for control, the fight for power, and you see people just trying to make a difference, especially in the way they’ve done over the past couple of years. I say it’s kind of a way to laugh about the problems we’re facing and bring some light to it.”
“How absurd is our life right now? Come on! We walk around with masks on, talking to each other, and then we get angry when people aren’t connecting,” James added. “The world we’re in is one big ‘Urinetown’ — people are getting infected with COVID everywhere, and other people are trying to regulate what we’re doing. It’s a musical that’s not only fun and packed with jokes, but you’re living it!
“Why wouldn’t you want to watch a show like that? You don’t have to think that hard — it’s not Shakespeare! — so we’re asking folks to come on in, because they need it, and they’re going to have a good time. In the moments it tries to get serious, they undercut it with a joke, and even in the tender moments, you’re laughing. It’s brilliant, and it’s exactly what we need right now.”
