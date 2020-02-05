There’s an old adage that suggests “those who can’t do, teach.” A variation of a line from George Bernard Shaw’s “Maxims for Revolutionists,” the specific saying goes, “He who can, does; he who cannot, teaches.” Shaw also used it as a line of dialogue in his epoch play “Man and Superman,” when one character says to another, “Don’t listen to her, Bob. Remember, those who can, do; those who can’t, teach.”
If that is in fact the case, consider Sheri Matascik to be an individual who defies that reasoning. An associate professor of music at Maryville College, she teaches music theory, composition, ethnomusicology and ear training, as well as guitar and a music appreciation course affectionately dubbed “Ukulele U.” That’s in addition to leading a first-year seminar on a topic that’s referred to as “The World of Woof.”
After nearly 25 years at the college, Matascik clearly has a lot on her plate. Yet aside from being an accredited academic, she has plenty of practical experience as well. She holds a bachelor’s degree in classical guitar performance, a master’s degree in music theory and composition from the Dana School of Music at Youngstown State University, and a doctorate in music theory and composition from Kent State University. In addition to composing for chamber groups, synthesizer and guitar, she performs and records on her primary instruments, consisting of guitar and ukulele.
“My dad played music — guitar, harmonica, accordion — all by ear,” Matascik said. “His father played cornet and arranged music for the local community band. So I was raised around folk music, and the idea of making music yourself, for your own entertainment. I also lived close to the town park, so I heard the bands that played polkas and such all summer long.
“I loved hearing those sounds wafting in through my bedroom window on weekends. I started bugging my folks for a guitar when I was 5, but my hands were too small and my folks’ pocketbook too bare, so they got me a ukulele instead.”
She said she switched to guitar around the age of 8 or 9. Her father was her first teacher, but she also studied at a local music store as well.
This Friday, Matascik will take her lessons outside the classroom for a free faculty recital titled “How It’s Made.” The program will feature original music for fingerstyle guitar interspersed with Matascik’s commentary on the art of composition, hers in particular.
“The challenge is keeping the energy moving forward by programming the music and talking, so that it’s interesting and fun for the audience the whole time,” she suggested. “That’s the most important part to me is communicating my music well to the audience so they have an enjoyable evening.”
In fact, that effort generally occupies her regardless, whether she’s teaching music or making it on her own.
“I enjoy the challenges of writing for solo guitar, playing the melody, bass line and harmony notes all on one little instrument,” she said. “It’s like a portable orchestra to me.”
The songs she will share in the recital will be part of a new album Matascik is recording which she calls “From There to Here.” Slated for release later this year, it will join a pair of previous efforts, “At the End of the Day” (2009) and “Spirit Wood” (2012).
“These tunes have been written over the past several years,” Marascik explained. “The title speaks to the fact that I have tried composition in various styles and genres over the years, moving from the rare air of the avant garde to the world of popular music. This music contains some backbeat-pop rhythms, some swing style writing, and even some music that is modeled after the composer Debussy.
“I wanted to explore a wide gamut and write in styles I hadn’t before. I teach composition at the college, so I feel it is important for students especially to see what faculty members are doing. I’ll be talking about the craft of writing music for solo guitar through the lens of these new tunes.”
Aside from the fact that she takes her craft seriously, both in and out of the classroom, Matascik is eager to share her other interests as well, many of which involve animal and environment causes and concerns. On occasion, they overlap, even unobtrusively.
“Gee that’s a hard question,” she replied when asked how her outside involvement might feed into her creative process. “At times, they figure into my titles of pieces. Since I record at home, my first CD even had a track with my cattle dog snoring loudly, and me asking her to please be quiet so I could record a very quiet section of music. It was pretty funny, actually.
”Other than that though, I think it influences my general sensibilities, music-wise ... It’s hard for me to separate the music I write from the causes I believe in or advocate for. I guess they are more a part of how I think about the world in general.”
Not surprisingly then, Matascik said that the curriculum at the college has changed with the times.
“We look more closely at more genres of music now than we did 25 years ago, when classical music alone was a focus,” she said. “Textbooks reflect that shift, too. While classical music is the core of any National Association School of Music-accredited music program in the U.S., we now study more about popular genres in the Western world, as well as music of other cultures. To me, this shift reflects our shifting cultural awareness in society.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.