The boys in The Cadillac Three aren’t rich beyond measure by any stretch of the imagination, but compared to where they were 10 to 15 years ago, they’re doing alright.
Kelby Ray, the band’s bassist and lap steel player, remembers well the time before, when the band — which brings its brand of Southern country-rock to The Shed on Saturday night — was barely getting by. Formerly known as American Bang (and before that, Bang Bang Bang), they signed with Reprise Records a deal that fell apart. Rebranding themselves The Cadillac Black, they released an independent album in 2012 and continued to slog their way across the country, Ray told The Daily Times recently, but it was a hand-to-mouth existence.
“We weren’t making any money, and even though we were driving back and forth across the country and got to do some cool shows, everything we made went into oil changes and hotel rooms,” he said. “I remember looking at my checking account at times, and I had, like, $3. There were more than a few times when we were changing tires on the interstate in the middle of the night, half-drunk, wondering, ‘What are we doing this for?’
“A lot of people would have hung up their hats, but we’ve been persistent. We’ve paid our dues and continue to do that. Early on, after we lost our record deal, the rug was pulled out from under us, and that’s when you really just have to regroup and realize that it’s still worth doing. That’s when you pull your shoelaces up and get back at it and keep moving.”
As American Bang, the guys veered toward a more rock-oriented sound before releasing a self-titled debut on the Warner Bros. imprint Reprise Records in 2010. After guitarist Ben Brown quit, the three remaining members — Ray, drummer Neil Mason and vocalist/guitarist Jaren Johnston — pressed on. Johnston already had found songwriting success in Nashville, co-writing Keith Urban’s “You Gonna Fly” and Tim McGraw’s “Southern Girl,” and as The Cadillac Three, the guys shed more of the pop trappings of their earlier project and began working with a gritty, greasy sound anchored to both blues and Southern rock.
Nashville’s Big Machine Records liked what they heard, and in 2013, the label re-released the band’s self-titled debut and has been home to The Cadillac Three ever since. Last year, the band put out not one, but two records — “Country Fuzz” in February and “Tabasco and Sweet Tea” in October, a departure that dabbles in a little funk, R&B and soul.
“After we put out ‘Country Fuzz,’ we toured on that for about a month, maybe, but then everything fell apart,” Ray said. “At the beginning of quarantine, though, we started working on this funky stuff and decided to put it out in October. It was something different and fun for us to do, and something to stand out. We were able to stay busy, doing something musically creative we hadn’t done before.”
Success has afforded them that creative bent, along with a number of other opportunities that have more than made up for late-night blowouts in a van filled with instruments and empty fast food wrappers. Playing the fabled Ryman Auditorium, for example: The guys sold out the “mother church” in Nashville the first time they played there in 2017, and they’ll return next month for the first time since. Or there was the time they played the Nashville club The Cannery, and a special guest joined them on stage.
“Jaren had been working with Steven Tyler on some songs, and Steven actually produced Jaren’s solo album,” Ray said. “He got up on stage with us and did ‘Sweet Emotion’ for the encore, so we were basically Aerosmith for one song. That was wild. Another high point was when we were on tour in 2019 with Charlie Daniels and Travis Tritt, and Charlie asked if we wanted to get on stage and play ‘The South’s Gonna Do It Again’ with him.
“We did, and Jaren got up and played guitar, and I was playing dobro, and when we were done, Charlie said, ‘The next one’s “Devil Went Down to Georgia” — you want to stay up and play on it?’ I got to do a solo, and Charlie took his fiddle bow and smacked me in the ass with it on stage in the middle of the song!”
While the stakes are higher as well — a label that counts among the residents of its stable such acts as Florida Georgia Line, Rascal Flatts, Lady A and Tim McGraw expects top-shelf records and an exciting live act in order to keep the business of both band and Big Machine going — there are always shows when the boys feel they can let their hair down, so to speak.
The Shed, Ray added, is one such show. They’ve been performing in East Tennessee since the Bang Bang Bang days (Mason, incidentally, gave an interview to The Daily Times back in 2006 for a show by that band at the now-defunct Prince Deli in West Knoxville), and to go from playing to a handful of fans back then to a show that’s on the verge of being sold out on Saturday is a trip indeed, he said.
“It’s our people, and East Tennessee is gorgeous,” he said.
“I remember the first time we played up at The Shed. We got to know Scott (Maddux, the venue’s owner) pretty well, and we loved what he’s done out there. He’s got a great set-up with the dealership, but then the stage right beside it just makes it a really cool atmosphere. It’s just our type of crowd, because that country fuzz music goes really well with motorcycle riding.”
