Last weekend, Knoxville chanteuse Jeanine Fuller had her weekend planned out: a Saturday yard sale following a leisurely Friday of preparation for it.
Those plans were jettisoned, however, when a fellow musician called her up: Her soulful set of pipes, he told her, were needed to accompany a Big Ears Festival set by Grammy-winning jazz drummer and composer Brian Blade.
“Apparently, my yard sale is not happening, because I’m going to rehearsal!” Fuller told The Daily Times on the Friday that was supposed to be spent preparing for said yard sale. “But it’s definitely not a bad problem to have. As Prince said, it’s this thing called life!”
Funny thing about Prince and Fuller: The late pop genius has been on her mind a lot lately, because she’s organizing a tribute to both Prince and R&B icon Stevie Wonder on Friday night at Scruffy City Hall in downtown Knoxville. The performance is billed as one by her band, Jeanine Fuller and The True Funk Souldiers, but the wide-ranging set of hits and deep cuts from across both artists’ catalogs will feature several guests as well.
“I wanted to make it a fun show and include as many people in our community who could give it some real flair and add some fun to it,” she said. “I’ve got some great, great people playing, and others I just called and asked, ‘Can you please sing a song for me?’ It’s a nice group of people who have agreed to be guest singers.”
A native of Brooklyn, Fuller grew up surrounded by the sounds that would provide her with lifelong inspiration, from the Motown of the Jackson 5 and The Supremes to the blues of Big Mama Thornton to the jazz of Ella Fitzgerald and Sarah Vaughan. As a teen, her vocal talent began to emerge, and her mother enrolled her in the Manhattan School of Music conservatory. Although she was a featured vocalist with a number of groups that toured the country and Europe, she grew tired of the classical repertoire and moved to East Tennessee for a fresh start.
At first, singing locally began as recreation, but the more she impressed friends and coworkers at karaoke nights, the more they encouraged her to get back into it full-time. Entry in a number of contests and encouragement from other women in the local music scene bolstered her confidence, and for several years now, she’s been a regular at venues like Bistro at the Bijou, Water Into Wine and Drink.
The more she sang, the more she impressed her peers, which is why the True Funk Souldiers are a veritable who’s who of local jazz and rock sidemen, session players and accompanying players: keys player (and longtime collaborator) Sam Adams, drummer Kenneth Brown, bassist David Becher, guitarist Sevan Takvoryan, saxophonist Marcel Holman, backup vocalist Meredith Whitehead and guest harmonica player Shawn Irwin.
Joining them to pay tribute to two icons of popular music, who have also left a lasting impact on her own artistic evolution, is the latest in a series of career highlights that make her beam with gratitude.
“It’s a known fact I’m a huge fan of both artists, and I even named my band the True Funk Souldiers because of Prince,” she said. “People know some of what both of them do, but they don’t know the vast genres they’ve transcended. I wanted to try, as a singer and as someone who appreciates teaching others about the history of music, to present all of those things, as well as pay respect to these artists who have held us on their shoulders.
“I feel like I owe a tribute to both of them, and I wanted to show people and have fun. It’s been a long time coming (out of COVID), but we need to bring back that love, that camaraderie of music, that community, and I’ve finally found that reason to do it at Scruffy City Hall.”
And, she added, it will likely be the first of several such tributes, because she could play for a week straight and not repeat a song by either musician. Case in point: She made a trip to Prince’s Paisley Park studio and home near Minneapolis, and for the entire 16-hour drive there and back, she listened to nothing but Prince — and didn’t repeat a single song.
“I’ve tried to pick the fun music and the popular music and maybe some of the obscure, but not too obscure!” she said. “I just want people to have a fun night, to come out and party, and to get a little education about the music. It’s just a night about love and music and art, and Scruffy City Hall is a great place to have all of that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.