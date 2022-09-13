Never mind the fact that Sam Lewis left East Tennessee to pursue the promise of stardom in Nashville. Despite the fact that he made his move some 13 years ago, he’s still considered one of East Tennessee’s favorite sons. The familiarity factor heavily weighs into it of course; he is, after all, a frequent visitor to these environs, despite the fact that his touring often takes him overseas. Yet it also has something to do with his humble beginnings, a wry sense of humor, and, perhaps most of all, songs that resonate with both honesty and humility.
That’s hardly surprising. When Lewis made his move he was still working at Wal-Mart, his place of employment for almost a decade.
Consequently, when Lewis makes his appearance at Songs By the Brook in Alcoa this evening, it could be considered a rather triumphant return. A staple of the Nashville singer and songwriting scene, he’s released five critically acclaimed albums — 2012’s self-released eponymous debut, 2015’s Waiting On You, 2018’s Loversity, Solo in 2020, and his latest, a three-way collaboration with British guitarist Martin Harley and bassist Daniel Kimbro that made its bow earlier this year. Likewise, he’s reaped constant kudos while keeping up an intensive touring schedule that’s taken him across the country, up into Canada and across the ocean to the U.K. That intensive schedule is likely to continue unabated. The trio, officially dubbed Harley Kimbro Lewis, will be touring the U.S. in March, and Lewis hints that one of its stops will bring him back to Knoxville. In the meantime, Lewis has had plenty of other reasons to celebrate. Several months ago, he married wife Gena, giving bandmate Martin Harley the honor of presiding over the nuptials on the heels of the Harley Kimbro Lewis tour that took place in the U.K. earlier this year. That was followed by a honeymoon in Portugal which Lewis describes as “beyond extraordinary.”
Work-wise, he’s also keeping busy with a new solo album due soon. “I have very recently mastered the next batch of tunes and the music I’m currently shopping to labels is what I consider my best independent work to date,” he said. “I’m also enjoying performing the handful of dates I've been offered this year, including another solo tour in the U.K. this coming November.”
He’s also had some non-musical projects occupying his time as well. He said that he’s been working part-time as a carpenter, with various Nashville-based home building and remodeling projects that have led him to his hiring as a handyman for what he said is “an amazing daycare in East Nashville.”
Not surprisingly however, he’s especially enthusiastic about his creative accomplishments. “The Harley Kimbro Lewis album really is a super, special batch of songs,” Lewis said. “We don’t believe any of us could have been penned and recorded the songs independently. They required all three of us to create them together. We chose to shelve any kind of preciousness or ego and we simply wrote what made us smile, and even what made us laugh at times. If any of us expressed any type of competition, it was all within the realms of performance, and based on the hope of impressing each other and encouraging each other to reach further and dig a little deeper. We truly believe that anyone who listens with their heart and soul can feel the sincerity of our intentions.”
Lewis expresses similar sentiments when it comes to tonight’s return performance at Songs by the Brook. “It’s such a special outdoor concert series, run by none other than the very charismatic and generous Phil Eakins and his incredible staff and extremely courteous volunteers,” he said. “This must be at least my fifth time performing over the last ten years and I’ve always considered it a special treat and honor to be invited back time and time again.”
At the same time, Lewis reserves special praise for Eakins, the man with Maryville-Alcoa-Blount Parks & Recreation who is responsible for booking the programs.
“Phil is one of many fans who turned promoter, and then turned friend since I first met him years ago at some various local and regional events,” Lewis said. “His son, Tommie John, is one of the first people ever to hear me perform and he’s supported my endeavors ever since by exposing me and my music to his friends and family. It’s always a pleasure seeing him and his pops at any event, whether I’m performing or not.”
Asked what folks can anticipate who have not, as of yet, seen him perform, Lewis is characteristically modest, even to the point of remaining somewhat self-effacing in a typically humorous sort of way. “I never know what audiences should expect from me,” he said “I’m more inclined to know what audiences shouldn't expect from me, and some might find it helpful to list a few of those things, in no particular order — altar calls, dancing, fighting, cat juggling, carnival rides, or persecution …unless we are bashing me, which is totally allowed and encouraged.”
