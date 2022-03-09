Ignorance is bliss, the old saying goes, but Ed Schrader takes it a step further.
In the case of his band, Ed Schrader’s Music Beat, ignorance is magic. His lack of musical training, he told The Daily Times recently, is the reason the duo in which he performs with Devlin Rice enjoys a following in cities like Knoxville, to which they’ll return on Saturday for a performance at The Pilot Light in the Old City.
“Ignorance often makes for good art, which was kind of the thinking when the band started,” Schrader said. “I didn’t know what a treble clef was. I wasn’t classically trained. I didn’t know anything about music. But the caveman mentality I took at approaching art kind of led to these weird variations, whereas had I been classically trained, the music might have been more sterile or less interesting.”
It’s hard to get a handle on an accurate description for the music of Ed Schrader’s Music Beat. It’s frenetic, measured in steady percussion and scattergun guitar and various electronic elements and vocals that ricochet between the darkly melodic sounds of Iggy Pop and the deeper intonations of Glenn Danzig. After releasing the album “Riddles” in 2018, Rice and Schrader are preparing to unveil “Nightclub Daydreaming,” scheduled for a March 25 release on Carpark Records.
“Riddles,” Schrader pointed out, was a “heavy” record, and the intention for “Nightclub Daydreaming” was to make something lighter — less gloom, more disco, but as Rice pointed out, the darkness followed the pair into the discotheque.
“‘Riddles’ was about losing loved ones and the anguish thereafter, and we wanted the next album to be a late aperitif between meals — but it turned out to be just as heavy, if not heavier, but also very euphoric,” Schrader said. “It’s celebratory and euphoric with that tinge of darkness that lends it a nice balance, because if it was all euphoric, it would fall flat and come across as saccharine.
“All kinds of things were happening when we made it, and it really did inform the album lyrically and emotionally with a certain texture you can feel. It’s a messy snapshot of where we were at the time.”
One of the low points: In late 2020, the band’s drummer and longtime friend, Kevin O’Meara, died. He had already helped the band road test some of the new material that would wind up on “Nightclub Daydreaming,” and his death, which took place in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, sent Schrader back into the studio as a way to cope.
“For me, the music was an easier place than a funeral to kind of suss out what Kevin meant to me and what that was,” he said. “Lyrically and sonically, you can hear that transition, there’s manic lifts and drops. It’s a very manic record, just Devlin and I doing it ourselves, but it was definitely informed by the things we learned.
“We used those things in a much more spartan and primal way to shift the sound more toward a mixture of ‘Party Jail’ (the band’s 2014 release) and ‘Riddles.’ It’s this really strange new amalgamation, and it really feels like we hit our groove. On top of that, it’s really fun — our practices are a lot of laughing and jumping up and down and a much-needed escape.”
That effervescence translates well to the live show, and previous parties at The Pilot Light have been so communal with assembled fans that they inspired the song “Rust” on the “Riddles” album. Playing Knoxville was a pivotal moment in the group’s career, he noted, because being added to a bill that featured No Age, Deerhunter and Deacon earned Ed Schrader’s Music Beat a number of fans who always turn out to Knoxville’s indie rock club whenever Rice and Schrader return to town.
“It’s almost like I feel like I’m more home in Knoxville at times than when I’m home, because Knoxville embraced me in a way a lot of places didn’t as deeply,” he said. “We would play Baltimore for 70 people, then go to Knoxville and play for 200. There was just something in Knoxville that connected right away with what we’re doing, and the people at The Pilot Light got to witness that transition.
“Those are the moments that make an artist, and having that support, you can’t buy that. That made me solidify my ethos early on, because suddenly I wasn’t worried about pleasing everybody there who drove from the suburbs wanting to hear the next Bell and Sebastian. I’m here to scare the (crap) out of people and make them wake up ad 3 a.m. and go, ‘What did I see tonight? My life is in shambles!’”
