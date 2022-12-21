The sounds of the holidays may be a constant year to year, but the interpretation and original ideas incorporated into those festive songs create a tradition as rich and remarkable as the songs themselves. Everyone has a favorite artist and/or album that’s considered vital to the seasonal soundtrack, but with every year, a new slate of offerings add vitality and variety to the traditional template.
This year is no different. Here, then, is a sampling of some new recordings that may just create some fresh musical memories in years to come.
Lunch At Allens could be considered a Canadian supergroup of sorts, one that features some of our neighbors to the north’s most revered singer/songwriters. Ian Thomas, Cindy Church, Marc Jordan and Murray McLauchlan can all claim fabled solo careers, but even so, the sum of their efforts is greater than the parts. Zuzu’s Petals — so named for the scene in “It’s a Wonderful Life,” where George Bailey finds his daughter’s petals in his pocket, affirming the fact that he was born after all — is in fact a reissue of an album first released ten years ago. However, like all timeless tunes, it’s as fresh and relevant today as it was a decade ago. The songs are mellow and melodic, nearly all originals penned by the band, save a reprise of “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” and Mel Torme’s “The Christmas Song.” Like the best holiday soundtracks, it can be easily enjoyed year round.
Given his stature as an iconic artist in his native Australia, its little wonder that Paul Kelly’s Christmas Train offers more than a mere set of standards. The song selection includes carols, sacred hymns and secular originals, one of the highlights being a reprise of one of Kelly’s most beautiful ballads, “How to Make Gravy.” Kelly enlists a sizable group of guest stars in his celebration of the season while sharing the bonds of brotherhood as well. In that regard, it’s all inclusive, with the Jewish poem “Shalom Aleichem” and the Islamic prayer “Surah Maryam” offered alongside reverential renditions of “O Holy Night,” “Little Drummer Boy,” “Silent Night,” and “Coventry Carol.” Over the course of its 22 songs, this Christmas Train makes several significant stops, allowing for history, tradition, education, and entertainment within a sumptuous set of songs that’s both memorable and meaningful. One would be well advised to climb on board.
Those of a certain age may remember the popular ‘50s sitcom “The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet.” In a sense, it was the precursor to today’s reality shows, one that may have paved the way — for better or for worse — for the Kardashians. The difference is, the Nelson clan could actually claim some discernible talent. Ozzie was a renowned big band leader and young Ricky transitioned into a teen idol whose songs found a place within the seminal era of early rock and roll. The gene pool now resides in Rick’s sons, Matthew and Gunnar, would-be rock stars in their own right. Nevertheless, the appropriately named A Nelson Family Christmas is, in every sense, a family friendly and squeaky clean set of songs,. Ozzie is represented with a vintage read of “Jingle Bells” performed by his Ozzie Nelson Orchestra, while Rick is remembered with his take on the same song. (Notably, “Jingle Bells” is reprised three times in total.) As for Gunnar and Matthew, suffice it to say they provide pop perfection of their own by banking on the familiarity factor accorded such songs as “Joy to the World,” “Silent Night,” “We Wish You a Merry Christmas,” “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree,” and “Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer.” Pop would be proud.
Loreena McKennitt has built a revered reputation as a Celtic chanteuse, so it’s little surprise that her new album, the aptly named Under a Winter’s Moon, should offer a hallowed mix of song and spoken word in timeless tradition. Captured live over the course of several seasonal concerts recorded in a historic sanctuary in Stratford Ontario, it intersperses the aural ambiance and celestial trappings of McKennitt’s folk finesse with classic readings taken from the tales of indigenous peoples and a six part piece of prose by Welsh poet Dylan Thomas. Taken in tandem, the sumptuous sounds and the moving narrative capture the true spirit of the season while also evoking the atmosphere and emotion that typifies a true wintry respite. A two-time Grammy nominee, double Juno Award winner, Billlboard Achievement Award winner, and multi-platinum selling artist, McKennitt caps her accomplishments with what may well be her most moving effort yet.
Though not a new release — it came out several years ago —In the Spirit, a collaboration between the Atlanta Pops Orchestra and John Driskell Hopkins of the Zac Brown Band, serves up a stirring reminder of the bond found in songs spun from holiday celebration and popular favorites which are well-entrenched within a traditional template. The Atlanta Pops Orchestra has always made it a point to expand their reach well beyond any usual symphonic settings, and they take that tack even further here, not only in their choice of material, but also through an array of special guests — among them, the Indigo Girls and the bluegrass band Balsam Range. The soaring sweep of strings, combined with Driscoll’s sturdy singing, makes for a powerful combination, adding heft, humor and nostalgia to a choice of popular seasonal standards. As the name implies, In The Spirit is both moving and memorable.
The Merriest, Jazz vocalist Jane Monheit’s second holiday album and a follow-up to her 2005 effort, The Season, has a familiar feel, given its list of well-covered classics. One might wonder what a list of retreads — specifically, revisits to songs such as “Winter Wonderland,” “The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire)” and “Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!” — might have to offer in terms of anything fresh and new, but one listen to Monheit’s sultry and sensual vocals answers that question succinctly. She puts an emotional spin on each of these seasonal standards, reflecting her obvious affection for this very special time of year and the special sounds the holidays share. Monheit invests each offering with personality and perspective, with humor, insight and sentiment to spare. A duet with jazz singer John Pizzarelli on the ever-expressive “That Holiday Feeling” sums that stance up succinctly.
Grant Malloy Smith is a roots-oriented artist whose music is drawn from a traditional template. He has an expansive resume, one that includes work as an author, filmmaker, advocate and media consultant —all in addition to an expansive musical career that encompasses country, gospel and Americana. Not surprisingly then, his new album, The Christmas Heart, reflects those varied sounds through a set of songs that mostly leans on standards, but also includes a pair of Smith’s originals as well. The sound is mostly mellow and subdued, but given the articulate arrangements, it’s consistently expressive and affecting as well.
Becky Buller has ascended to the top ranks of the bluegrass world as a fiddle player, singer and leader of her aptly-named Becky Buller Band. Frequently informed by spiritual circumstance, she’s well equipped to share The Perfect Gift, her first full length Christmas collection. The music is culled from a variety of sources, beginning with its opening track, a cover of George Michael’s beautiful ballad “Last Christmas.” It sets the tone for a collection of songs that are flush with both whimsy and wisdom. As eclectic as it is, it’s Buller’s array of special guests — an all-star line-up that includes Vince Gill, Rhonda Vincent, The Fairfield Four, Tim O’Brien, Sierra Hull, and Ricky Skaggs — that also impresses. Delivered with heart and soul, this lovely collection is destined to become a standard for seasons to come.
