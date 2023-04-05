“Prodigy” and “gifted” are two adjectives that tend to be tossed around when it comes to describing artists that have attained success at an early age. East Tennessee’s EmiSunshine fits those descriptions, but unlike others that achieved initial fame and then flamed out, she’s managed to sustain her fame and maintain her momentum all at the same time.
Her efforts have continually brought her to new plateaus. Her performance of the Jimmie Rodger classic “Blue Yodel No. 6,” recorded when she was only 10, received over a million views on YouTube and resulted in an invitation to appear on the “Today Show.” That, in turn, led to a feature story in Rolling Stone, which, in 2017, named her among “10 new country artists you need to know.”
Her parents said that they noticed her interest in music when she was only 9 months old when she displayed the ability to hum at perfect pitch. Later, at the age of 4, she began performing in public, and began recording at the tender age of 7. In 2014, she made her debut performance at the Grand Ole Opry, the first of many she’s had at that hallowed venue over the years, and also began opening shows for Willie Nelson, Tanya Tucker and Loretta Lynn. She contributed two songs to the soundtrack for “The King,” a documentary about Elvis Presley which garnered a Grammy nomination, and then performed at the film’s international premiere during the 2017 Cannes Film Festival.
The kudos didn’t stop coming. On Dec. 11, 2019, she received The ASCAP Foundation Desmond Child Anthem Award in New York City, an award established by composer and producer Desmond Child to recognize promising young artists. Child went on to say “EmiSunshine “is one of the most talented up-and-coming artists and songwriters I’ve ever heard in American music. Two years later, she appeared on “American Idol” singing the Johnny Cash classic “I Walk the Line,” which brought her to the “Showstopper” round a week later. She’s also collaborated with any number of superstars, among them, Bela Fleck, Jim Lauderdale, Bootsy Collins, drummer Steve Jordan, Marty Stuart, and bassist Victor Wooten.
Now, at age 18, she has seven critically-acclaimed albums to her credit. She still makes her home in East Tennessee, and tomorrow evening, she’ll make a local appearance on Jeff Barbra and Sarah Pirkle’s monthly series “Behind the Barn” at Bluetick Tavern in Maryville.
“I’m really just looking forward to being at a hometown kinda show,” Emi said. “I’ve been working so much on my writing in Nashville and recording and producing that I’ve missed playing out as much as I used to. Plus, it’s Jeff and Sarah, my earliest heroes.”
Still, given all she’s accomplished, she also said she isn’t about to rest on her laurels. “I’m working hard on my writing,” she said. “I’m using my artwork and building a solid team to help me get to where I want to be. Plus, I’ve opened three mini stores — in Pigeon forge, Sweetwater and Madisonville, as well as online. I’m also finishing up the cover for my brother’s new album, Rolling Home, that I just helped write and which I produced with my Small Circle Productions team. In addition, I’m halfway finished with my own bluegrass album.”
Nevertheless, given the success she’s had so far, one has to wonder if she feels like she’s attained such a high bar that she has to match it every time. “I think so in some ways,” she said. “But in others, I feel so far behind the mark. I expect a lot of myself and when I don’t see the mile markers I want to hit, it’s frustrating.”
At the same time, she credits her family for their support and all their efforts on her behalf. “They never stopped carrying the majority of the weight that came along with it,” she said. “But they also didn’t shield me from the work. I learned that there is always a give and take. To get the press, you have to get up early, be bright and cheerful, and be thankful for it! Then to get the people in the seats, you have to stay late, practice, create, and practice more! When all that is done, you have to play the show. Load in. Load out. Meet the fans ... and do it all over again.”
There are other lessons she said she’s come to understand as well. “I’ve learned the business is a business,” she said. “You can’t approach it any other way. It’s a calling that brings you to the table, but at the end of the day, you have to keep doing it. You have to be an early riser and a late worker, and mostly you have to know your worth. I’ve walked away from good deals because I know I’m worth great ones. I’m not being boastful, but when you find an artist as committed as I am, with as good a work ethic and a willingness to tour 24/7, to always learn new things, create and endeavor to be kind and honest as well … I think that’s worth more than just an OK deal.”
In that regard, Emi said her career is equivalent to a journey. “I feel like each step leads me to new mountains,” she said. “If I just rest on the top of what I think is a good mountain to be on, then I’m not getting the most out of my talent. If I am always exploring what I can do, then I think I’ll grow into a record that’s defining. This next one seems to be going back to the roots and grit of who I am.”
She adds that she finds inspiration everywhere. “I love to people watch, and I’m still an eavesdropper. I have found more songs from conversations on planes, in taxis and in restaurants too.”
Likewise, with all the kudos she’s accumulated, she points to the ASCAP Desmond Child award as her ultimate validation. “At the end of the day, I feel like I’m being recognized for something that’s such a intricate part of who I am … and that is what I strive for. I also want to be well known enough to tour continuously. I want to make a living at music and create art! I’d love to do this forever. The best advice I’ve ever gotten was from producer Frank Liddell. He said, ‘Emi, the thing to remember is that everyone you meet is going to want something from you. Sometimes it’s time, or charity, or friendship … other times it’s in the guise of helping you.’ I am keenly aware that when you are in the public eye things, aren’t always as they seem.”
On the other hand, she calls home her clear and constant foundation. “I love my home,” she said. “My people. The heritage I have. I’ve traveled all over and the thing about being from here is this land holds charm that I draw from. It’s almost intoxicating to sit out on my little hill and feel the earth, the wind and see the sheep out on my neighbors farm. I was born to it, and I am proud of that.”
