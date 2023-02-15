Humor serves many purposes. It can defuse a tense situation, bring people together and help alleviate the natural anxiety that comes with living in a world flush with dismay and division.
A fundraiser for True Purpose Ministries and Dane’s House, a men’s substance abuse recovery center based in Maryville and the place that houses those who’ve been in the program for at least a year, hopes to prove the power of laughter can serve a greater good. The name of the event, “The Power of Love and Laughter,” shares those sentiments.
“After the loss of my son, Dane, I was looking for some way to show my love for him and to honor his legacy,” said Jan McCoy, who has spearheaded the event since 2016. “Dane used comedy to cover up his anxieties. Laughter is good medicine. It improves positive emotions and reduces stress. He needed it. I need it. I think most of us need it. It’s healing for me. I organize the event and have received help and support from other parents that have lost children to overdose. I also have the support of the board, staff and graduates of True Purpose Ministries.”
The money raised goes to help offset maintenance costs, as well as to pay down the mortgage on Dane House. If Pastor Jeremy Graham, Ministries’ CEO and founder, has any immediate needs for the organization, the funds can be earmarked for those as well.
A Christian comedian traditionally headlines the event, and this year’s entertainer is Brian Bates, who has performed at comedy clubs, theaters, corporate events, and churches throughout the country, often sharing the stage with headliners such as Leanne Morgan, Henry Cho, Nate Bargatze, and Anjelah Johnson. Based in Nashville, Bates’ resume includes his Dry Bar Comedy special “Uber Important,” guesting on The Grand Ole Opry, an ongoing stint on LaughUSA via SiriusXM radio, and co-hosting the popular “NateLand” podcast.
Oddly enough, Bates got inspired to pursue a comedy career after his father passed away in December of 2006. “I spoke at his funeral,” Bates said. “I shared some funny stories about him and I saw how humor can help people cope with grief even during the toughest times. One month later, in January 2007, I took a standup comedy course offered here in Nashville. It was just four classes and I really didn’t anticipate it going any further than that. But the teacher was a comedian named Rik Roberts. He was not only a great comedian and a great teacher, but also a Christian. He encouraged me to keep going and helped me develop as a comedian. He was a great influence and is still a mentor and friend today.”
Bates said he’s seen the proven power of laughter. “Good comedy can not only point out our differences in a humorous way, but also show how we’re not as different as we think,” he said. “Comedy can be disarming by making points in a humorous way.”
Nevertheless, given these tumultuous times, there may be those who think that it’s actually hard to be funny nowadays. Bates, however, disputes that notion.
“People need comedy now more than ever,” he said. “It’s probably true that society is more PC now than ever, but I’m not a political, edgy, or dirty comic so I don’t have to worry too much about saying a joke that will offend an audience.”
Indeed, Bates takes pride in being a “clean comedian,” even in an era where x-rated material often gets more attention.
“When so many comedians are dirty, a clean comedian can really stand out,” he said. “Clean comedy opens more doors because you need to be clean to perform at corporate events, churches, and most television shows. I chose to be clean because that’s who I am, but it has really been a blessing in my career.”
He also said that he sees no divide between being both funny and retaining a spiritual sensibility. “I talk a lot about religion and my faith in my act,” Bates said. “Religion is probably the edgiest topic I have, so I let the audiences know first and foremost that I’m a Christian. If the audience realizes I’m not making fun of them because I’m one of them, then that usually helps audiences relax. Much of my religion jokes are really making fun of myself anyway…I like to share stories of myself doing dumb things so the audience can usually relate, because we all do dumb things. I also have plenty of marriage material that married couples can relate to.”
McCoy said that the event has an added meaning as well. “It’s important because it not only financially benefits the ministries, but it also helps stop the stigma of addiction,” she said. “People who attend will hear testimonies of how lives have been transformed. They will see firsthand the people who are benefiting from their generosity. They will also see these people are like you and me. They are husbands, fathers, brothers, sons, and wives, mothers, sisters and daughters. They are our neighbors and friends.”
She added that Pastor Paul Dyar of the Alcoa-Maryville Church of God has been very supportive by hosting this fundraiser. “His church offers a Celebrate Recovery service every Monday night,” she said. “He knows the importance of welcoming and serving people who are struggling.”
Pastor Dyer echoed those thoughts. “Alcoa-Maryville Church of God is committed to being obedient to God’s Word and open to His move,” he said. “We pursue real and honest relationships while striving to meet the needs of others, both locally and globally. As a church we seek the lost, serve others, disciple individuals, and send them to accomplish His will. We are able to be the hands and feet of Jesus each week as we minister through our Celebrate Recovery Program to those with hurts, habits, and hang ups, and through our Manna Outreach Ministries as we provide food resources to those experiencing need.”
As for Bates, he said that in addition to helping a good cause, he’s looking forward to being part of an evening of entertainment.
“Laughter is good for the soul, so I hope everyone will come and have a good time for a great cause.”
