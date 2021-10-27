Starfleet officers, wrestlers, cyborgs, demons, lords of Hell, and legendary Disney characters will make it definitely feel like Halloween at Fanboy Expo Knoxville 2021 this weekend at the Knoxville Convention Center.
“We have tried three times since the pandemic started to have some sort of show in Knoxville,” Fanboy promoter David Heynen said. “We are finally having Fanboy on Halloween weekend. We have the entire floor space downstairs and upstairs as well. We have enough room to also offer two haunted houses; one is family oriented and the other is for an older crowd. We also have replicas of the captain’s chair from Star Trek, the Sorting Hat from Harry Potter, and several other crowd favorites. Our goal is to offer something for all ages of nostalgia.”
The celebrities at Fanboy come from all genres of pop culture. For Star Trek fans, William Shatner (Capt. James T. Kirk), George Takei (Sulu), and Walter Koening (Chekov) will meet fans and sign autographs. There will be a rare convention appearance by Peter Weller, who portrays the main character of Alex Murphy in the original “Robocop” film. Robert Patrick also will sign autographs, known for his iconic role as T-1000 in “Terminator 2.” and roles in “The X-Files,” and “True Blood.”
Also set to appear are Judge Reinhold (“Fast Times at Ridgemont High”), Ed Begley Jr. (medical drama “St. Elsewhere), Ryan McDermott (four seasons of “American Horror Story”), John C. McGinley (“Office Space” and comedic series “Scrubs”), Edward Furlong (John Connor in “Terminator 2”), Annabeth Gish (Netflix mini-series “Midnight Mass”), Mark Sheppard (television series “Supernatural”), Ryan Hurst (Beta in “The Walking Dead”), Jeremy Ray Taylor (portrayed Ben in “IT”), Summer Glau (“Firefly”), Alaina Huffman (“Stargate Universe”), and cast members of Netflix’s “Cobra Kai (Gianni Decenzo, Hannah Kepple and Vanessa Rubio).”
Fanboy also will feature special guests normally not seen at shows. Marli Renfro was a model and showgirl in the late 1950s and is best known as the body double for Janet Leigh in the iconic shower scene in the 1960 Alfred Hitchcock classic “Psycho.” Margaret Kerry, known for her work as the live model of Tinker Bell in Disney’s 1953 animated feature “Peter Pan,” along voice actors Donnie Dunagan (Bambi) and Peter Behn (Thumper) from the 1942 iconic classic “Bambi,” will meet fans old and young.
Popular wrestlers from the past and present will be at the event. Scheduled to appear are Matt Hardy, Mick Foley, Arn Anderson, “The Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase, Mike Rotunda (aka I.R.S), Taylor Rotunda, Lex Luger and women’s wrestler Mickie James.
“I wrestled from 1986 through 2001,” Luger said. “Events like Fanboy make all the blood, sweat and tears worth it. Older fans will bring their families and tell them who I am. When I toured as a wrestler, you didn’t get a chance to get too close with the fans. You wrestled your match and went to the next city. At the conventions, you have time to talk to the fans and get to know them.”
