In terms of classic musical theater, one production in particular is generally considered the cat’s meow. That’s Cats of course, the operatic stage production composed by Andrew Lloyd Webber and based on “Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats,” a collection of poetry written by T.S. Eliot in 1939. The musical dates back over 40 years and currently ranks as one of the longest-running productions on Broadway and London’t West End.
The show has been presented in over 30 countries, translated into 16 languages, and seen by more than 73 million people worldwide.
Given its notoriety and its more recent incarnation as a feature film, it’s no small task to recreate it for a local audience. After all, it brings with it heightened expectations. Therefore, credit Maryville’s young theatre group, the Primary Players, with offering four performances of this spectacular show to the Clayton Center next week.
“Our group has never done a sung-through musical,” said director John Cherry, Primary Players Artistic Director and a member of its board since the troupe was founded and who, during that time, served as both its president and vice president. “Sung-through musicals have no dialogue. Not having scenes in between the various musical numbers puts even more emphasis on the storytelling through song and dance. That’s the challenge with Cats. When we selected this title, we knew we wanted to challenge our actors to try something new and different. We also knew that very few children’s theatre groups would take on a challenge like Cats.
Cherry said that 35 young actors are involved in the production, which also features musical direction by Dr. Ken Hawkins and choreography by Hilary Barrett. Nevertheless, he also said that the involvement is much bigger than that. “We have two siblings of two of our actors who have designed the wigs, makeup and costumes,” he said. “Any young thespian who has ever been involved in our shows is considered to be part of our Primary Players family. To date, we estimate that nearly 500 area kids have worked with us on more than 25 shows and workshops.”
The group typically holds open auditions for all of its shows, Cherry said. “A committee made up of the creative team — director, music director, choreographer — and at least one board member selects the cast,” he added. “We have had as many as 110 people audition for one of our shows.”
Nevertheless, he said that things were done differently as far as this particular production was concerned “We held auditions for this show much earlier than usual,” Cherry said. “We held auditions and announced the cast for Cats in May. Usually, we will wait until August or September to get started for a January musical. However, we wanted to have wig and makeup workshops so the cast would get used to doing their own makeup. We also had music and movement workshops to better prepare them for the added challenge of doing a show with so much music and dance.”
Nevertheless, this production has added elements as well. “All shows are a challenge in today’s world because so many kids are involved in multiple extracurricular activities,” Cherry said. “However, our troupe uses video learning to help kids catch up on what they may have missed. We record the choreography as the cast learns it, and any actor who missed that rehearsal can go back and learn it before the next rehearsal.”
Cherry said there were other issues that needed to be confronted as well. “Cats is also difficult because of the hair, makeup and costume needs,” he said. “However our young designers have done a tremendous job. Eden Carnes has designed and hand-made more than 30 wigs, and she also researched and designed the makeup for the 30-plus cats in this show. Natalie Heaton researched, designed and hand-painted more than 30 unitards for our bevy of felines. The hair, makeup and costumes all come together to give this show an amazing look and feel. Theatre fans in our area will not want to miss this one.”
Given the fact that so many people are already familiar with the production, the Primary Players felt compelled to add their own indelible imprint in order to ensure their performances would be singular stand-oust. Here again, Cherry said that the group was well aware of the high bar that had been set, but they were ready to take on the challenge. “The 35 actors have learned so much music and choreography and deserve an enthusiastic audience,” he said. “Also, our young designers have done amazing work to bring this show to life. We hope families will enjoy a visit to the theatre to support these young thespians.”
Consequently, Cherry himself feels a certain satisfaction. “I am grateful for the opportunity to bring theatre to our community,” he said. “I started out at the age of 13, and I’ve been doing live theatre just about non-stop ever since. I love being able to allow kids to create fun, engaging characters and feel safe in doing so. So many of our Primary Players have gone on to develop their craft in theatre and film after their days with our group. We enjoy seeing them thrive and becoming artists and teachers of art as adults. The Primary Players hopes to bring entertainment and smiles to our audience members. Primary Players would like to thank our sponsors and supporters who help us bring excellent children’s theatre to Blount County audiences.
Cast members Kylie McMurray and Tristan Hall echoed that enthusiasm.
“There are a lot of reasons why I’m excited for this show, said McMurray, a junior at Maryville High School plays a cat named Demeter. “First of all, it’s really exciting to see the results of our hard work. It’s just really gratifying to see the months of time and effort our director and music director have been putting in finally pay off. I’m also excited because of all the incredible things our tech and design team have done. The costumes are incredible, the set design is really creative, and the choreography is truly impressive. But I would say that I’m personally most excited because I get to go out on stage and perform with an amazing group of people and have so much fun while doing it. That’s really what it’s all about.”
Hall, a junior at Maryville High School who plays the part of a cat named Munkustrap, said this particular musical is different from others, adding “From its junkyard theme to the colorful costumes and the Jellicle cats that roam it, this show is a phenomenon that is sure to rock your world.”
Primary Players was founded by a former school teacher, Nikki Andrews after she came to the conclusion that the standard school curriculum left insufficient time in the classroom for the performing arts. She believed that younger pupils were receiving very little exposure to theater due to the fact that most drama clubs were only available to older students. She wrote a request for a grant, which was approved and awarded by the Maryville City Schools Foundation.
Now a 501(c)(3) nonprofit drama organization, the group is aimed at youngsters from ages eight to 18 who have an avid interest in acting, singing, dancing and other aspects of theatre production. The goals include educating youngsters in the arts, cultivating their talents, and instructing them in life skills such as public speaking, self expression, confidence, professional integrity and responsibility.
They also hold the distinction of being the Resident Children’s Theatre Group of the Clayton Center for the Arts.
“We have traditionally done one large production, usually a musical, each year,” Cherry said. “Some years we will also have a smaller show, sometimes a non-musical. We have also held workshops to help teach acting and other aspects of theatre craft. The Board of Directors selects the titles each year. It’s a challenging process to weigh the pros and cons of various titles until we land on which show we will do next. We will announce our next big musical after the final performance of Cats on Sunday, January 15th.”
