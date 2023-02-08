Lee Zimmerman
Correspondent for The Daily Times
After making its Broadway bow in 1964, “Fiddler on the Roof” went on to become the first musical in history to surpass 3,000 performances, setting the record for the longest running Broadway musical until it was surpassed by “Grease” a decade later. With no less than nine Tony Awards, including those for best musical, best score, best book, best direction and best choreography, it spawned five Broadway revivals, a highly successful film adaptation and, more importantly, enduring popularity.
It’s little wonder. Although the story centers on Jewish life in imperial Russia around the turn of the 20th century, its a tale that details common themes relating to a shared humanity and a desire to create a better life through devotion to faith and family, unimpeded by progress or persecution. Based on Sholem Aleichem’s classic novel, Tevye and his Daughters (or Tevye the Dairyman) the story centers on Teyve, a humble but proud milkman in a small Russian village. In both humorous and humanistic terms, it shares his struggle to remain true to his religious roots and cultural traditions despite personal and political pressures to tear them asunder.
The immediate cause of his consternation lies with his three daughters who insist on marrying only for love, thereby depriving their father of any say in the matter. At the same time, an edict from the Czar threatens to further shred his ties to everything he’s ever known and splinter his life forever.
Though the story and its score — which contains such enduring melodies as “If I Was a Rich Man,” “Tradition,” “Sunrise, Sunset” and “Matchmaker Matchmaker” — focuses on Jewish life, it also shares a certain commonality with any culture that attempts to thrive and survive even while grappling with modern mores.
Jonathan Hashmonay, who plays Teyve in the touring production that makes a stop at the Clayton Center on Saturday, Feb. 11, said that its universal appeal is not uncommon.
“One of my favorite stories about ‘Fiddler on the Roof’ was shared in a documentary I saw,” he said. It described how ‘Fiddler’ ran for for many, many years in Japan. So here were these Jewish people in Jewish garments and all of that. And in this documentary, they mentioned how some of the creative team in Japan and some of the actors said that they don’t understand how American audiences can relate because. it’s such a Japanese story. I just love that notion because it shows how universal the story of ‘Fiddler on the Roof’ is, and that no matter where you are, where you come from, what your history is, you will always find something that you can relate to about this story. It’s about a simple man who, above all else, loves his family, his God and his religion. And the modern world continuously challenges him and puts him in situations that are nearly impossible, especially when he has to choose between his family and his tradition. It’s something that we all struggle with. Our world changes every day, and everyone can relate to that struggle.”
He added that the themes really transcend any one religion.
“I think it speaks volumes to anyone, even if they have no affiliation with Judaism or anything like that,” he said.
Hashmonay, who was born and raised in Israel, served in the Israeli Defense Forces and became a lead singer in the Ground Forces Army Band, before transitioning into a Musical Theatre major while studying at Penn State University. At age 29, he may seem a bit young to play the role originated by Zero Mostel on Broadway, but he said that the part isn’t necessarily solely confined to an older actor.
“In those times, in 1905 specifically , anyone with five daughters couldn’t have been more than 35 or 37,” he said. “People got married very, very young and started having kids very young. For Jewish families, it’s a mitzvah, a good fortune. It’s something that God commanded us to do. Teyve’s oldest daughter is 19, and she’s considered an old maid. So yes, traditionally, my role has been played by older people, but I’m not that far away from the age in the original story. Yes, I do put a little bit more white in my beard and a little bit of extra lines on my face with the makeup , and I did do a lot of work physically in terms of embodying someone who’s older and who goes through the trauma and life experience.”
This is Hashmonay’s second tour with “Fiddler.” His first found him in a minor role while acting as an understudy for the lead The current tour started in September and will last until the end of May, mostly consisting of eight shows a week.
“Sometimes we have something called split weeks, which is multiple cities in the same week,” he said. “And so on those on those weeks, it kind of goes a little bit haywire. Sometimes we even have nine shows a week, depending on scheduling. I honestly don’t know how many cities we’ve hit. We have such a cool mixture of huge cities like L.A., San Francisco, New Orleans, Detroit and Dallas and then we have a lot of smaller communities as well. I almost prefer the smaller cities because you get people who have never seen ‘Fiddler’ before. They have no idea what it’s about. And it’s just a very special experience to bring a show like this to smaller communities.”
For Hashmonay himself, the role resonates in a special way. “It’s my ancestors story,” he said. “I’m Jewish, and my family comes from Eastern Europe. My grandma had a particularly similar story Her dad sent her off to Israel because she was in love with a non-Jewish man and he became very angry. Plus, my ancestors fled from Poland to escape the Nazis and so both sides of my family stories relate to this. It feels really special to be able to tell their story on stage eight times a week.”
Consequently, Hashmonay feels a connection both personally and professionally.
“It deepens my relationship with my Judaism and my heritage, being able to continuously dig deeper into that,” he said.
Interestingly enough, Hashmonay’s minor at Penn State was in psychology. Although that may seem somehow alien to acting, he said that in truth, the two fields are related.
“The approach to acting that I was taught and that I was brought up in, relates a lot to listening to the other person, and reacting as truthfully as you can,” he said. “And I think with psychology, the thing that interests me is helping people overcome problems that they have. Listening and learning how to ‘read another person’ and understand and have empathy relates to acting incredibly, because that’s exactly what we do with our characters. I have to create a person, with thoughts and backgrounds and ideals and things they love and things they hate. And the study of psychology, particularly clinical psychology, enables me to do that process better because it’s also it’s almost like I’m in therapy with my character. I’m able to embody his traits, and understand them as a person. So I think the correlations are immense. And they’re very interesting to dig into.”
In a larger sense, Hashmonay said he thinks the show has relevance for the world at large, particularly in light of the war in Ukraine and the divisions and divide that seems so predominant these days.
“With the insane wave of antisemitism, it’s incredibly meaningful to me to be able to tell a story that that is so Jewish-centric,” he said. “It’s not necessarily a story about Judaism, but it uses the Jewish traditions to tell a universal story. And I think that it shows the Jewish people in in a light that they often are not shown in. I think that it is incredibly, incredibly important for many people to see Jewish people in a way that is more more universal and positive. This is an incredibly important story, particularly nowadays.”
