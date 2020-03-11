When your band is named America, the bar already is pretty high. Not surprisingly then that after 50 years, America the band has not only exceeded expectations via a seemingly endless string of gold and platinum albums and radio-ready hits (“Horse with No Name,“ “Lonely People,” “Ventura Highway,” “Tin Man” and “Sister Golden Hair,” among the many), but also managed to become a veritable musical institution in the process.
The duo — Dewey Bunnell and Gerry Beckley — met while both were the sons of U.S. Air Force personnel living in England in the late ’60s. (A third member, Dan Peek left the band in 1977 and passed away prematurely in 2011.) After making the rounds of the local music scene, they were subsequently discovered by English producer Ian Samwell, who took a liking to their lilting three-part harmonies and a soft rock sound akin to Crosby Stills and Nash and other prominent denizens of California’s communal Laurel Canyon environs.
Samwell produced the trio’s first album, which in turn led to a string of soft rock standards that made America radio regulars throughout the ’70s and beyond.
Now celebrating their half-century anniversary, America continues to tour, and the founders are still scaling new peaks of popularity. Even as both Beckley and Bunnell approach their 70th birthdays, their performing schedule shows no sign of slowing.
“We basically do long weekenders,” Bunnell said, speaking by phone from his home in California. “We take three chunks of time off for long breaks — Christmas, spring break, the fall or whatever. Gerry spends much of his time in Australia, so that’s a long way to go for a weekend. But much of the time, we’re predominantly on the road. People come back after the show and say, ‘Good to have you back here!’ and I just say, ‘What? When were we here?’ It all becomes a blur. But we’re very fortunate to have the career we’ve had with its longevity and our ability to still get all the work. A lot of artists can’t say that.”
Naturally, it would be easy after all these years to simply phone it in and run through their repertoire in an obligatory way. However, Bunnell said that he and Beckley still retain the enthusiasm they’ve shared since early on.
“I love getting on stage and doing our thing,” he said. “I do still get some butterflies. I’m a little nervous about how my voice may be on a given day. But the response from the crowd gives us wonderful feedback, and it makes you feel like you’re really making somebody’s night.”
Ironically, America’s more popular than ever at this point. According to Bunnell, their choice of venues now includes fairs, festivals, casinos, cruise ships and performing arts centers as well as the usual theaters and concert halls.
“We’ve always had this ability to get booked into different musical situations,” Bunnell said. “It opens up a lot of options. It’s fun and it’s nice. People think that after all these years, we must be set. Yeah, we’re very comfortable, and we’re very grateful that we’ve earned a very good living. But we’re not ready to put our feet up. We have a great band and crew, and they have to work. Personally, I like the steady gigs.”
He also likes playing the songs, he added.
“I think that it’s the fact that we wrote them and we want to present them in their best light,” he mused. “It’s about the little flashes of inspiration that brought them to life in the beginning. You remember singing a line or making a choice of certain licks. So now you’re up there trying to give those songs justice.
“The bulk of our audience are a certain age, and they want to relive those memories. I think that goes for us, too. Everything changes and we’ve changed, too, but that live show had to keep evolving, even if it involves something as simple as the song order in our set lists. You can mess up a show by simply putting the wrong song in the wrong place.”
Happily then, the relationship between the two men at the helm is as steady and assured as ever. Where other bands have broken up due to friction between the prime players, that hasn’t been the case as far as Beckley and Bunnell are concerned.
“That’s asked a lot,” Bunnell replied when asked about their dynamic. “There’s often so much dissension that takes place when you get creative people together. I’ve speculated about that a lot. Maybe our bond is based on the fact that we were childhood friends and both of us were Air Force kids and we moved around a lot. You just develop this thing when you get to a new place and you find a new friend … especially when you’re living in a foreign country like we were in England. We figured we gotta hang on to each other because this is going to be a bumpy ride.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.