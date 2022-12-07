Music has a way of rekindling life’s memories. That’s at least one reason why cover bands remain perennially popular.
The Blount County-based band appropriately named Flashback is aware of that premise, which makes their upcoming show at The Music Junction in Seymour tomorrow night an opportunity to relive some nostalgia.
“We attribute our success to performing hits curated from the past,” Dillon Davis, the band’s guitarist and vocalist, said. “Particular crowd favorites include a Caribbean rendition of ‘Hang On Sloopy’ and our versions of songs by Creedence Clearwater Revival and Bob Seger, classic country hits and various ballads. Folks love to dance to our eclectic playlist. Plus, we love to put our own spin on every song we do.”
When asked how the group pick the music that goes into its repertoire, Dillon said their strategy is relatively simple. “Members of the band submit three to five songs they want to add to the playlist, and we then move three to five songs to our alternate list when the new songs are added,” he said. “Thus, the playlist continues to grow and we have an abundance of music to draw from.”
The band, which currently consists of Davis, Mary Gamboa on vocals and rhythm guitar, drummer and percussionist Pete Austin, Richard Mogridge on keyboards, guitar and vocals, and bassist Dennis Amburn, was originally formed in 2018 when the original band came together to perform a show at the 60th birthday party for a friend named Larry Burns, who eventually became the band’s first keyboard player.
“After performing at Two Doors Down for Larry’s birthday bash most of the band decided to continue playing together,” Davis said. “We had all played previously in other bands that performed in local clubs in Maryville, Knoxville and Oak Ridge.”
Nevertheless, the group’s membership underwent various transitions and permutations until the present lineup would eventually coalesce.
In addition to his role in Flashback, Davis stays busy at his day job as owner and manager of Murlin’s Music World, a popular Maryville music store that sells a wide variety of instruments and offers music instructors a place to meet with students. He first started working at the store on Jan. 1, 1990 before taking over ownership at year later. Murlin’s is now located at 1920 E Lamar Alexander Pkwy, having moved moved there after the building housing its original location at 429 W Broadway was sold.
Gamboa works at the store as well.
That’s not all Davis is concerned with. His other job, as owner of Davis Sound and Recording Company, has him working as a sound technician. It’s a gig for hire, but it, like the store, complements the band’s technical needs and those of other musicians as well.
“I started doing live sound in 1979,” Davis said. “My first big show was for R.J. Reynolds at the Burley Farmers Tobacco festival in Sweetwater, and the artist that played that night was Vern Gosdin. I did that festival again the following year, and Faron Young was the headliner. When I took over Murlin’s, we started doing more large sound systems rentals and since then, we have provided sound for special events in Knoxville, Sevierville, Gatlinburg, Maryville, Alcoa, and at Blackberry Farm. Some of the artist we have provided sound for include Ronnie Milsap, Billy Dean, Bill Anderson, Luke Bryan prior to him becoming a superstar, Ricky Skaggs and Emmylou Harris.”
That list of clientele makes for a formidable array of talent, but for its part, Flashback serves up a diverse variety of sound themselves. Sometimes, whatever is old can be new again.
(In addition to Friday’s show at The Music Junction, Flashback will be back at The Music Junction on Friday, December 23 and on Friday, January 27. In addition, the band will appear at Brackins Blues Club on Friday, January 21, 2023.)
