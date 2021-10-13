IF YOU GO

Drive By Truckers

PERFORMING WITH: Buffalo Nichols

WHEN: 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21

WHERE: The Bijou Theatre, 803 S. Gay St., downtown Knoxville

COVID PROTOCOLS: Proof of vaccination, or a negative COVID test administered within 72 hours of the show, is required. Masks required in the auditorium.

HOW MUCH: $37.50 and $47.50

CALL: 865-522-0832

ONLINE: www.drivebytruckers.com