For a band originally built around three solo singer/songwriters, it may seem strange that the group’s latest venture has evolved as a series of covers albums devoid of original material.
Likewise, when the ensemble in question is Band of Heathens, an outfit that originated when its principal songwriters — Ed Jurdi, Gordy Quist and Colin Brooks — decided to share a stage, the decision might seem all the more perplexing. Nevertheless, with keyboardist Trevor Nealon now taking the departed Brooks’ place — the group has opted to revisit some of the songs that inspired them early on.
The resulting album, Remote Transmissions Volume One, was borne out of necessity. It evolved from a podcast they were hosting, specifically a segment that found them interviewing other artists, including Margo Price, Todd Snider, Ray Wylie Hubbard, Nicki Bluhm, and Hayes Carll.
“We were live-streaming every week for a year during lockdown,” Jurdi said. “It became the one thing each week to look forward to, and an obvious way to connect with our musical family and with each other. The cover song collaboration idea was a way to entertain ourselves and to pull some of our friends into the musical family we found online. A few of the songs were chosen by guest collaborators that sang on the songs with us, and others were from a long list of songs that we love and that we thought would be fun to record with our friends.”
Jurdi’s enthusiasm for the material is apparent. “These are some of the best songs of the last half century,” he said. “It’s hard to say how some of them influenced us because they’ve just always been there in our lives since before we can remember. It’s like some FM radio neurosurgeon implanted them in our frontal lobes at birth.”
It’s hardly surprising then that the musicians made no effort whatsoever to reinvent or rework the originals. All of the songs — many of them familiar favorites such as Little Feat’s “Rock and Roll Doctor,” Bob Seger’s “Night Moves,” the classic R&B standard “Papa Was a Rollin’ Stone,” Tom Petty’s “Walls,” Bob Dylan’s “The Man In Me,” Marty Robbins’ “El Paso City,” and Guy Clark’s restless ballad “L.A. Freeway” — remain true to their templates and their formative feel.“In non-lockdown times, when we can get in a room and work out musical ideas together, we usually try to pull cover songs into a direction they’ve never been pulled,” Jurdi said. “However, since we were spread out across the entire country during the lockdown of 2020-2021, we were forced to record all of these songs remotely, hence the name, Remote Transmissions. We probably stayed more true to the originals than we normally would since we were just hanging on for dear life, recording separately and sending tracks to each other. It was a recording process that was very foreign to us.”
Although Jurdi said he wasn’t certain how many more Remote Transmissions volumes are still to come (“We have over 40 songs recorded. I imagine there’ll be at least one more volume. Maybe two or three ... Is there such a thing as releasing too much music?”), he did say that a five song EP will be released shortly, to be followed by a full album containing at least ten more original songs due to arrive in early 2023. “It’s all done and recorded and we’re working on more,” he said. “Is there such a thing as releasing too much material?”
The answer to that question may seem obvious given the proficiency of songwriting talent borne by the band. Still, one has to wonder if that sometimes causes the members to compete in order to get their compositions on an album. “A long time ago, we decided that the best songs go on the record,” Jurdi said. “It doesn’t matter which one of us wrote ‘em. Writing songs is a mysterious thing, and at different points in time, we each have had turns at having the hot hand. But we’ve also realized that we all win when the best songs end up on the record, and by letting the best songs win, it keeps each of us pushing to write better songs to get em to make the cut. It’s a friendly competition.”
It’s little wonder then that the band look forward to sharing their sounds onstage, which they will do this Saturday night when they take the stage at The Shed Smokehouse & Juke Joint. “The best part of a show is the giving and receiving of energy back and forth between the band and the audience,” Jurdi said.
Indeed, when asked what the audience can expect at The Shed, Jurdi came straight to the point in no uncertain terms:
“The holiest of communions in the name of rock ‘n’ roll shenanigans.”
