It’s hard to deny the power of Western swing once it gets in your head.
As a subgenre of country, the sound attracted Americans to dance halls across Texas, Oklahoma and California in the 1930s and ’40s, combining elements of Dixieland jazz, swing, country, Old Time and cowboy music. It’s endured through acts like Riders in the Sky and Asleep at the Wheel, as well as younger bands like the Quebe Sisters, who perform Thursday, July 8, at The Open Chord in West Knoxville.
The three siblings — Grace, Hulda and Sophia — remember well when the style in which they now excel captured their own attention. It was in 1998 at the North Texas State Fair and Rodeo in Denton, and the three classically trained violinists found themselves enamored by the way other kids their age used the same instrument to play an entirely different sound.
“We were just spectators hanging out, but we saw other kids playing the same instruments but playing fiddle tunes, and it just seemed fun,” Sophia Quebe (pronounced “KWAY-bee”) told The Daily Times recently. “It was a fun style of music, and we just decided that we wanted to learn some of those tunes, and that got us hooked. I remember we heard Bob Wills and the Texas Playboys and Spades Cooley, and it was just such fun music and kind of contagious. It does that to people, and we just kind of got hooked on it.”
That they also demonstrated an aptitude for it that quickly earned them a name on the roots music circuit. National fiddle champion Joey McKenzie took them under his wing and eventually became a member of their band, and the sisters started bringing home trophies as Texas State Fiddle champions, national champions and more. Bluegrass icon Ricky Skaggs “discovered” them in 2003, the year they released their debut album, and the next year they were on stage with him at the Grand Ole Opry.
From “A Prairie Home Companion” to NPR’s “Mountain Stage,” from playing with billionaire Warren Buffett at the Berkshire-Hathaway Annual Shareholder Meeting to collaborating with Willie Nelson for a tribute to Wills, to a performance on country star Kacey Musgraves’ televised holiday special, the sisters have found that the music that won them over more than two decades ago has the same effect when they combine their playing and harmonies as a family band.
“We found that it’s kind of embraced everywhere we go, and I think that’s because the music has a universal contagious spirit to it,” Sophia said. “When we play in areas where the music was founded, like Texas and Oklahoma, that’s when we get a lot more fans who will come up and tell us they got to see Bob Wills one time, or how they used to stay up late and listen to the Grand Ole Opry.
“But everywhere we go, the music is well-received. Bob Wills’ music is kind of known all over the United States, which is really cool, since he didn’t tour nationally or internationally that much.”
The tour that brings them through East Tennessee is the band’s first in the aftermath of COVID-19, which saw the sisters at home in Dallas, using the down time wisely, Sophia said. In a way, it was a nice break for a band that’s been on the road since the sisters were children, and it allowed them to stretch their musical legs and explore their playing in ways that’s difficult to do when they have to stay on top of a setlist for nightly performances.
“There are certain types of exploration and musical practice that as you work on certain things, you want to deconstruct certain aspects of your playing, but it’s hard to do that and go on stage the next night,” she said. “The new skill hasn’t really been dug into or fleshed out, so you’re constantly going back to the way you know how to play. But we’ve had the luxury of this time off to kind of do some of that. It’s been a good time for us as a band to just dig in and practice on certain elements and have the time to really sit with something and explore it a little further.”
But, she added, getting back on the road is exciting as well. While the tour schedule has been filled and emptied numerous times since the pandemic began, these dates seem to have staying power, and coming back to the Knoxville area is one the ladies always look forward to, she said.
“We love playing in Tennessee, because obviously fiddle and country music of any kind of flavor, if you will, runs deep in Tennessee,” she said. “There’s Nashville and the Grand Ole Opry, but there’s a strong bluegrass heritage in East Tennessee, and our music is well-received there as well. I just think there’s a lot of people who really appreciate roots music in Tennessee, and we’re grateful to be a part of that.”
