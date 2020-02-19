Given the direct, uncomplicated, plain-spoken reputation attributed to most Midwesterners, it seems somewhat ironic that a band that took its name from a state so obviously associated with those environs would be defined by its complexity.
Nevertheless, after more than 45 years, Kansas still bears a reputation for extravagance and creativity, one that remains wholly unhindered despite an ever-evolving series of personnel changes and an intermittent trajectory that’s continuously kept them on the road and committed to their musical mantra.
Fortunately, despite the band’s willingness to experiment and extol the virtues of a decidedly progressive posture — one that owes as much to classical music and British bands like Yes and Genesis as it does to the rock steady resolve that characterizes its homegrown origins — Kansas still retains its connection to generations of fans who literally came of age listening to such radio-ready signature songs as “Carry On Wayward Son” and “Dust in the Wind.” The lineup currently is comprised of original drummer Phil Ehart, original guitarist Richard Williams, bassist/vocalist Billy Greer, vocalist/keyboard player Ronnie Platt, violinist/guitarist David Ragsdale, keyboardist Tom Brislin and guitarist Zak Rizvi. Kansas — to borrow the lyrics of one of those aforementioned anthems — carries on indeed, building on a legacy initially established with the release of their self-titled debut album in 1974.
Some 46 years later, with accomplishments include nine gold albums, two platinum albums, three multi-platinum albums, and hit singles that survived over 200 weeks on the Billboard pop charts, they continue to fill stadiums and arenas throughout the nation.
The band continues to perform nearly 100 concerts a year, all as part of their “The Point of Know Return Anniversary Tour” that began in 2016 and found the group replaying its iconic 1977 namesake album in its entirety. That same year, Kansas celebrated the release of its first effort in 16 years, “The Prelude Implicit,” which, in turn, was followed a year later by a live recording, “Leftoverture Live and Beyond.” Much of last year was spent writing and recording a new album set for release early this summer.
For Platt, who joined the band in 2014, the past six years have been a literal dream come true. Formerly the singer of an admittedly obscure Chicago-based band called Shooting Star, there’s an obvious connection between past and present despite the changes in the membership roster that have transpired practically since the beginning.
“One of the things I hear the most is from people who come backstage after the show and say, ‘You made me feel like I was 18 again,’” Platt said. “‘You brought me back to when I was 18 or 20.’”
Those emotions haven’t been lost on Platt himself, who was an erstwhile Kansas fan well before he was tapped as its lead singer.
“I spent a good portion of my career cutting my teeth in God-knows how many bands in Chicago,” he recalled. “When my band Shooting Star opened up for Kansas in Walker, Minnesota, Rich Williams happened to be watching us from behind the monitor desk. It started such a strange sequence of events. I came home from work and I got a text message from a friend of mine asking if I had seen a press release announcing (Kansas singer/keyboard player) Steve Walsh was retiring.
“I was friends with Rich on Facebook, so just on a whim, I sent him a message asking if he would consider me as Steve’s replacement. Thursday, I came home from work and I had a message from Rich saying ‘We’re about to go on stage in Houston. If you get this in the next hour and a half, give me a call.’”
When Platt returned the call, Williams asked him if he would fly to Atlanta and meet with the band. Naturally, Platt agreed.
“We had a three or four hour meeting, of which maybe 15 minutes were devoted to business,” Platt said. “The rest of the time we were laughing and sharing stories. The next morning I was back at work in my 18-wheeler on the streets of Chicago. I got an email from Phil (Ehart) saying, ‘Congratulations. You got the job.’ It literally happened over the space of five days!”
Six years and 500 shows later, Platt is still in a state of disbelief. Obviously, when one joins a band that has a history spanning several decades, it’s also a bit intimidating.
“You think?” Platt responds with mock surprise. “It was, and in some respects, it still is. I loved this band my entire life. I was such a fan the I not only knew the popular stuff, but the deep cuts as well. That gave me a huge advantage. Still, it’s one thing singing ‘Wayward Son’ on your own, but it’s another thing when you’re singing it as the lead singer of Kansas.”
Platt said that the entire band takes pride in going out night and after night performing songs that have become so ingrained in their audience’s minds and their memories.
“We really feel that we owe it to our fans,” he said. “This music is so intense, it demands the effort.”
Likewise, Platt said he’s also aware of its emotional appeal as well, one that’s apparent from the reaction he sees in the audience while he’s singing onstage.
“When I look down at the audience and I see the tears in people’s eyes, I have to shut it off,” he insists. “I’m an emotional guy, so when I see someone crying, I want to cry too. It affects me.”
Naturally, it affects him in other ways as well.
“With two studio albums and a live album under belt with this band … it exceeds my wildest dreams,” Platt said. “I hit the lottery when I won this job. It seems so surreal.”
