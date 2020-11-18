There’s a Wendy’s down on the Cumberland Avenue “Strip” where Bradley’s Station used to be, but whenever he’s navigating that thoroughfare through the University of Tennessee campus, Bill Kincaid can see the ghost of his younger self if he squints just right.
That fabled stretch of bars and restaurants has changed a lot in the past 40 years, and there aren’t many venues left that host live music on a regular basis. It’s a far cry from the bastion of rock ‘n’ roll it once was, but in the shadows of the buildings over which new marquees hang, Kincaid sees the men whose longevity in the local scene will be celebrated this weekend.
It was at Bradley’s Station — he’s almost positive, anyway, but it may have been at the Foxy Lady, another venue that’s also long-gone — when Kincaid laid eyes on Tron Luttrell. Today, Luttrell is the singer and frontman of the Kincaid Band, but back then, in the late 1970s, he was a white boy with an Afro who enthralled a black guitar player who was hungry to get on stage.
“Tron was in a band called Friendz, and he was in another band called Raz, and I used to go see him all the time,” Kincaid said. “Years later, when we started comparing notes, I realized that one of his bands had played at my junior high school dance! I told him, ‘You guys were louder than dammit, and the music was just echoing off the walls of that gymnasium!’”
Kincaid was a teenager when he first saw an Atlanta band, papa Doc, play a show on White Avenue in Knoxville’s Fort Sanders neighborhood. They blew his mind, and from there he started seeking out Knoxville-based bands with a similar vibe. At places like Bradley’s Station, Bundulee’s/Pickle U Pub, The Tunnel, the Longbranch Saloon, The Foxy Lady, The Bowery — Kincaid joined teens who could legally drink at 18 and were having their minds expanded by the diversity of the music genres wafting out the doors of those clubs on any given night. He remembers seeing groups like Rich Mountain Tower, the Amazing Rhythm Aces, Jacaranda and Friendz — and they all inspired him to start his own project.
With bassist Dave Nutzell, Kincaid established the News Band, a group that found its name usurped a few years later when Huey Lewis and The News gained mainstream success. At the time, however, they made a splash in the local scene, and it was in March of 1980 when Luttrell stopped by one of their rehearsals.
“He would come off the road from whatever band he was in, be bored and show up where we were playing, but that time he came off the road, showed up and never left!” Kincaid said. “Me and Dave were basically the front men, but when Tron came and sat in, he saved my voice. Basically, he came and sat in with us for a whole weekend, and when he told us, ‘Hey, man, I’m off the road now, so if you ever need a singer, let me know.’ And we said, ‘Actually, we do!’”
Nutzell left the band shortly thereafter, taking up residence in Missouri with his wife and kids, but he returned to East Tennessee and rejoined Luttrell and Kincaid in 2007. By that point, they were performing as the Kincaid Band, a familiar name throughout the region as a collection of professionals who know how to command a stage and entertain an audience.
“When the News Band morphed into the Kincaid Band, we were a heavy original band, recording all these tapes and stuff,” Kincaid said. “We got a few nibbles here and there, and some real bad record deal offers, but me and Tron stayed together and kept plugging away. We figured, you never know — someone might grab up one of our songs eventually.
“We’ve got our original music on Spotify, iTunes, and all that stuff. I think four years ago, we had 1,000 downloads, and we made $12 for the whole year! At our age, making the big stage is of course in the back of our minds, but we also realize, we shouldn’t quit our day jobs!”
In 2015, the Kincaid Band released the originals record “Don’t Fight the Need,” a swaggering slab of Stones-style blues-infused rock ‘n’ roll that finds a perfect pocket in Luttrell’s vocals, which pivot from sounding like Journey’s Steve Perry to Led Zeppelin’s Robert Plant to AC/DC’s Bon Scott. But while the originals are certified bangers, the Kincaid Band’s collection of covers never fail to get crowds on their feet.
“It’s been interesting, because there for a while, Tron and I went away from rock a little bit and were more of a Top 40 pop band, getting booked for parties and stuff, but we always got back to our roots,” Kincaid said. “A lot of bands moved on to do country, and a lot of people our age moved on to do music in church, but Tron and I kept rocking. And here we are, 40 years later, still rocking!”
And turning any preconceived notion about what rock ‘n’ roll should look like on its head. Although Kincaid has played guitar in the local scene since the mid-1970s, the color of his skin occasionally means a stereotyped request for Hootie and the Blowfish, for example, or James Brown. Except …
“Tron grew up with James Brown — I grew up with Chicago and Black Sabbath!” Kincaid said. “He’s the James Brown guy. And sometimes we’ll get asked to play some (Jimi) Hendrix, but Tron is the one who sings it. Every now and then, we have to tell people that we don’t know ‘Wagon Wheel’ or ‘Hold My Hand,’ but most of the time, we just play our music and let that do the talking.”
Sometimes there are the comments that aren’t meant as insults — “I’ve never seen a black guy play Skynyrd before, but you play it great!” is one Kincaid chuckles over — but clearly stem from a subconscious racial stereotype. And there was one time at a Greeneville bar when an overtly prejudiced patron felt like Kincaid didn’t belong there.
“He came after me, but then the guys in the band jumped in, and a fight broke out,” he said. “That’s the only time I can remember since I started playing in ’73 or ’74, and for the most part, people see me as Bill, not as Bill the black guitar player. You’re still going to get some of that, but 90% of the time, people are real gracious.”
And of course, his bandmates don’t see color. Drummer Scott Houston has been a stick man for 40 years, and after moving to East Tennessee in 2006, he joined the Kincaid Band in 2014. A few years ago, vocalist Kat Bray filled in for Luttrell, who had to take a hiatus to deal with some health challenges, and when he returned, the guys decided they sounded better with her in the mix.
“She’s a great singer, and she breaks up the old boys’ club,” Kincaid said. “We learned some different music around her, and we just kept her, because if nothing else, chicks love chicks who rock!”
For the past 40 years, however, the musical partnership between Luttrell and Kincaid has remained solid. That’s one reason Saturday night’s performance at The Open Chord in West Knoxville is a celebration as much as it is a show, and Kincaid hopes many of their old friends and peers, the hip young men and women he still sees on the sidewalks of “The Strip” in his mind’s eye, come out for the party.
Life gets busy — the guys (and girl) in the Kincaid Band know this better than anybody. They have enough songs for a new record, but between 9-to-5 jobs and family commitments to wives and children and stepchildren and even grandkids, there doesn’t seem to be enough hours in the day. Those figments of his memory, however, find their way back into the real world whenever they get on stage together.
“We’re all 18 or 19 again on the weekends, when we hit the first chord of that first song,” Kincaid said. “For me and Tron, our musical marriage hasn’t wavered too much. I know he can sing a variety of stuff, and if he wants to try something new, he’ll look up at me and ask, ‘Can you play it?’ And I always say, ‘Yeah, give me a day or two to figure it out.’
“We might have disagreements over certain things, but he’s somebody I can count on. We’ve always had a good product, and it’s fun and a great time, but you have to treat it as a business sometimes, and Tron is always there. I just think we’re both like-minded on songs and how to present ourselves in public with the band.”
