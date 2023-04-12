Wilder Woods is the alter ego for Bear Rinehart, better known as the frontman for the popular band NEEDTOBREATHE. His second solo album, “Fever/Sky,” continues an occasional hiatus that takes him away from his day job and allowing him to explore further possibilities beyond the constraints of his band’s usual approach.
Woods, who performs at The Mill and Mine in Knoxville on Tuesday, April 18, conceived the new album during COVID-19, when the band was forced off the road and he was given time to reflect on the changes and uncertainty that the pandemic left in its wake. “I think it was a combination of having songs and directions that felt very different to me and my wanting to collaborate,” he said when asked why he felt the time was right to go out on his own. “I think the main thing was, I felt like I was creating a new audience with this music. I didn’t feel the pressure of having to decide if the fans would like it. There’s definitely a freedom in that.”
At the same time, the singer said there is is some apprehension involved in stepping beyond the boundaries of the band.
“There’s plenty of nervousness, but it’s mostly around the idea that we’re making something new with this band and we haven’t had the years to develop it like most acts do when they’re starting out,” he said. “Still, it was actually much easier than I thought.”
At the same time, he dispelled any thoughts that those efforts signal the fact that NEEDTOBREATHE may be breaking up. “The band is great and currently working on a new album,” he said. “I still love doing that and the band has been incredibly supportive of what I’m doing.”
That said, “Fever/Sky” offered opportunity to explore a sound that veered away from the Christian-oriented modern rock sound that’s brought NEEDTOBREATHE its international audience. “The inspiration for the record was all over the place,” Woods said. “I definitely wanted this one to be a little more rock ’n’ roll/singer-songwriter oriented, but in the back of my mind, it was so important to include songs that would be good live. There wasn’t really any back-and-forth on songs. I thinks it’s mainly because I wrote so many for the band as well. We all felt like there were plenty to go around.”
The album also represents a progression from his 2019 eponymous outing as well. “It’s more representative of my taste,” Woods said. “There was a feeling on the first record that it had to be so different than what I’d done before, but with Fever/Sky I can honestly say that didn’t factor into my decision making at all.”
That said, the emotive overtones aren’t altogether unexpected. While certain songs suggest that Woods used the opportunity afforded by the isolation to pursue his personal priorities, other tracks reflect a certain drive and desire to create a sound of his own making. If anything, the album affirms his ability to make music that stirs the senses and grabs attention all on his own.
“We’ve got a big band of incredible players on this tour,” Woods said. “It’s a high-energy show with a lot of grooves to dance to. Throw in some more intimate moments and songs, and that’s the vibe.”
While his current plans call for ongoing touring, Woods added that he’s looking forward to this stop at the Mill & Mine in particular.
“Knoxville has been a formative place to play for a very long time,” Woods said. “This show will be a good one, and we can’t wait to play for y’all.”
