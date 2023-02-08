Paying your dues is one thing. Paying them in full and and remaining debt-free is quite another. So credit Blount County singer and songwriter Doug Wilhite with having earned a certain stature gleaned from real work experience. Born in a place that birthed the essence of the blues and traditional American music — in Helena Arkansas along the banks of the Mighty Mississippi River — he picked up the guitar at age 12 and began writing songs by the time he was 15.
“Being born in pretty much the birthplace of the blues and not far from where rock and roll was started, had a profound impact on me,” Wilhite said. “I grew up about ten miles from where Levon Helm did. His music had a great influence on me. That area was such a fertile area for music and musicians. It just amazed me that there were people not far from me that had influenced music on a global scale. I guess I felt I had to do my part in keeping that alive. I’ve not gone worldwide, but I feel that I have at least done something to keep that flame going.”
Absorbing the such seminal influences as Hank Williams, Steve Earle, Tom Petty and The Allman Brothers, he gained early experience in the hard-scrabble clubs and honky tonks of Arkansas and Mississippi in his mid-teens, an age when he was too young to even be allowed entrance. Nevertheless, success soon followed. In 2012 he signed a publishing deal with Simply Grand Music in Memphis, which led to a contract with Dan Hodges Music in Nashville in 2016. “Steal A Heart,” a song he co-wrote with Canadian artist Tenille Arts was included on her 2017 album Rebel Child, which, in turn, debuted at No. 2 on iTunes and reaped Album of The Year honors. As of now, “Steal a Heart” has been streamed over a million times.
“I played music on weekends for years when I had a ‘day job’,” Wilhite said. “When I started working with Dan Hodges Music in 2016, I had to make a decision to either keep my job or quit and pursue a career in music. My wife Cathy encouraged me to quit my job and make a go of it at songwriting. I’ve written with a ton of great songwriters in Nashville ever since. I finally decided to make an album of all my own material and we started work on that in April of 2021. I’m getting lots of gigs and getting some positive reception. My dream has always been to be able to write songs and make a living playing music. I’m doing that now. I’m by no means a star but I can’t dig what I do enough.”
That’s borne out by his accomplishments. In addition to writing songs for a number of prominent artists, Wilhite’s also shared stages with a number others, including Ray Wylie Hubbard, Delbert McClinton, Molly Hatchet, Marshall Tucker Band, and Shenandoah. He’s performed at any number of prestigious venues, including The Bluebird in Nashville, Red’s in Clarksdale Mississippi, Captain Tony’s in Key West, the King Biscuit Blues Festival in Helena Arkansas and the King Biscuit Time Radio Show on KFFA Radio.
“My first ‘paying’ gig was at Smoky Mountain Brewery in Pigeon Forge,” Wilhite said. “I’ve also played Brackin’s Blues Club in Maryville, Gatlinburg Brewing Company, Jim Oliver’s Smokehouse in Chattanooga, and Ridgerunners in Oak Ridge. I play a lot of local gigs where I play mainly covers.”
In addition to the Blue Plate Special on WDVX, which he’s been featured multiple times, he continues to appear at various locales throughout East Tennessee on a consistent basis, among them, Finn’s Irish Restaurant and Tavern, located 9000 Kingston Pike in Knoxville, where he plays every Tuesday and Thursday evening beginning at 7 pm.
This Saturday, Wilhite will be featured in a music and story-telling showcase focusing on Americana music at Neighborly Books in. Maryville. In addition to performing such classic songs, he’ll also debut some new tracks from his debut album, Home No More, which was released last month. Spawned from the influences of the artists that initially inspired him, the songs share sounds that span several different genres, including traditional country, Americana, blues, bluegrass, rock and roll, as well as Southern gospel.
In addition to Wilhite, the new album boasts the talents of Rounder Records recording artist John Mohead, Knoxville-based piano player Brandon Whitaker, Kyle Ramey on banjo and mandolin, McCoy Borg-on acoustic guitar, bassist Stan Gibert and drummer Barry Schwartz. Schwartz and Gibert also perform with Wilhite in a band called No Chaser.
The album was co-produced by the Grammy nominated performer Matt Munsey, a member of the bluegrass who also played stand-up bass and sang backing vocals. “Strangely enough, my first date with my now-wife Cathy was at a Monroeville concert back in 2016. Who knew at the time that their leader would be producing my album seven years later?”
That date was consequential in other ways as well. It was Cathy who lured him to Blount County in 2017 after the two had met in Mississippi the year before. “I was really impressed with the East Tennessee music scene when I first started coming here,” Wilhite said. “Of course I knew about Nashville, but didn’t realize what a vibrant music scene was here. The people here understand music and appreciate it when it’s done well. I couldn’t ask for a better place to live and play out this dream of mine that I’ve had since I was a child.”
Wilhite said he plans to do more regional and national touring in order to get his music heard by a bigger audience. “I haven’t done much of that because I haven’t had to,” he said. “East Tennessee has been very good to me from a professional standpoint. I can play five or six shows a week and sleep in my own bed. But like I said, I need to get more exposure outside my comfort zone. I plan on doing more shows in the Southeast. I’ve played Georgia, the Carolinas, Florida, Mississippi, Texas and Arkansas in the past. I’d like to do more of that and expand it a bit. I want to meet new people and share my music with them.”
In the meantime, Wilhite said he was gratified by the success and support he’s received locally.
I released two singles last year — “Like It Was A Crown” and “Long Way To Memphis.” I was shocked the first time someone requested one of my originals at a show. That made me realize that people are really listening to what I’m doing. I’ve had people tell me that they can relate to my lyrics and stories. That’s all I want...to be real and for people to know that I’m being honest in my songwriting.”
