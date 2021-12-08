It’s been two years since the Knoxville Gay Men’s Chorus took the stage, which makes this weekend’s annual holiday extravaganza at The Bijou Theatre in downtown Knoxville all the more meaningful.
The last time the regional organization, which includes almost a half-dozen singers from Blount County, performed for a live audience was during its annual Christmas concert in 2019. COVID-19 has kept the group limited to virtual events for the past 24 months, Artistic Director Alan Stevens told The Daily Times recently, but that all changes Saturday.
“I think all we really want is to give people something that makes them feel comfortable,” Stevens said. “It’s OK to do a bunch of songs nobody’s ever heard of before, and that’s important, but for this show, every single piece but one is something we’ve performed before. We want people to be able to sing along — hopefully in their heads and not out loud — and have that experience where it’s all comfortable and all familiar.”
The Knoxville Gay Men’s Chorus was founded in 2012 by Bleu Copas, a former U.S. Army linguist who was discharged under the military’s “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” policy and now serves as the KGMC president. The inaugural concert featured roughly 14 singers, and over the past nine years, it’s grown to more than four times that number. The group performs several public concerts annually and has grown into a nationally respected choral organization; in 2020, Stevens pointed out, there were plans for the chorus to perform in Minneapolis for the National Gay and Lesbian Association of Choirs.
“Unfortunately COVID kind of just halted everything and forced us to regroup and try to figure out what to do,” he said. “In the fall of 2020, we met back once a week online to give our members some connection and communication, and we tried to create some virtual choir pieces where everyone records themselves individually and an audio/video engineer put them together. Those were well-received by audiences who missed seeing us perform.”
Declining pandemic case numbers last spring gave the KGMC something of a false start, but in September the members gathered together to begin singing in person again, and excitement began to build for this weekend’s performances, which includes a Sunday date in Johnson City. While Stevens personally embraced the opportunity for some downtime and reflection during the empty performance schedule last holiday season, many of his fellow singers felt a bit adrift over the absence of tradition, he added.
“For the choir members, I think it was really hard, because it’s something they’ve come to expect every year and something that really kicked off the holiday season for them,” he said.
That tradition played a part in deciding to keep this year’s program — titled “Slay, Belles!” — familiar. The flamboyance and revelry remain intact, but for the patrons who count the show as part of their annual holiday excursions, there will be plenty of nods to Christmases past, Stevens said.
“We have an arrangement of ‘The First Noel’ that the choir absolutely loves singing — they’d sing that one for every concert, whether it was a holiday or not — and audience loves it too,” he said. “On top of that, we wanted to do just some silly stuff to make people laugh — like the Weather Girls’ ‘Dear Santa (Bring Me a Man This Christmas),’ which is basically a Christmas version of ‘It’s Raining Men.’
“And then there are the characters we’ve established that the audience members who have come to our holiday shows know well. We have one character whose drag persona is Marge Williams, and every year, Marge comes back and does something. In our 2019 show, Marge actually married Santa Claus, so this show jumps forward two years after they’ve been married to see how Marge Claus is getting along with Santa. Those are the things the audience members love.”
That combination of theatricality and music is one of the reasons a Knoxville Gay Men’s Chorus holiday show is unique, Stevens added. Script writer Adam Crandall, he said, has a deft ability to take various programming notes and songs to weave together a witty, entertaining and heartwarming story that sets the tone for Christmas merriment and showcases the deep bench of talent among the singers.
“I try to tell people that it’s a great community choir, but it’s also a really fun story, and I think that’s something that makes us truly unique,” Stevens said. “It’s an event that’s really unique artistically, in that you have these theater moments in between the songs, and that makes for a fun and different experience. And hopefully that makes people laugh and smile and feel good.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.