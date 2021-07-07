It’s not a part of his repertoire, but Alcoa country artist Parker Pressley could easily cover The Beatles’ “With a Little Help From My Friends” — and so grateful is he for the helping hands he’s received from the East Tennessee music community, that his version might even rival Joe Cocker’s in terms of passion and authenticity.
That’s a bold statement, and on the surface, it might seem too big of one. Pressley, after all, is a humble man whose easygoing demeanor seems almost too polite for a guy who intends to elbow himself a spot at the bar alongside artists who churn out the songs that populate country music airwaves these days. But then again, that’s his secret weapon: His aw-shucks demeanor is genuine, his songs are drawn from a well-lived life and his way with words touch the heartstrings of local fans and peers alike.
“When it comes to writing songs, I’m staying true to who I am,” Pressley told The Daily Times recently. “That was one of the things that John (Condrone, the late Blount songwriter who died last fall of COVID-19 complications) loved about me, and he told me, ‘So many people have tried to make you change, and you’ve stood your ground about who you are and play that old traditional country.’
“That’s what I play and write, because that’s who I am. And I always try to keep in mind what my grandparents always told me: If you ever make it big, don’t forget where you came from and how hard it was to get there, because it can be taken away from you.”
It wasn’t easy to come by in the first place, but then nothing worth having ever is, Pressley concedes. He grew up in the hills outside of Asheville, North Carolina, and before he was even born, when doctors told his parents they were having a boy, his father, Wendall, started planning for his son’s show business career.
“He started writing songs and writing stuff down, and he liked to tell people, ‘My boy’s going to be a famous country music singer,’” Pressley said with a chuckle. “On the weekends, we’d go visit his parents, my grandparents, and they had an old turntable, and me and him would get up there, and he’d put songs on there for me and make me sing. He’d sing a song, then I’d sing a song, and we did that for many years.”
His was a Southern childhood like so many others: Country music by Keith Whitley and George Jones and Merle Haggard on the radio, and later classic tunes by then up-and-comers Earl Thomas Conley and Eddie Rabbit. He watched the Grand Ole Opry and “Hee Haw” on television, and after his parents split up when he was a teen, he and his father would seek out karaoke joints at which they could sing together.
“People would just ooh and ahh over me for some reason, and my dad was like, ‘That’s what you need to be doing!’” Pressley said.
By 1992 (or ’93, he can’t remember for certain), Pressley had picked up a guitar and taught himself to play. The first song to which he learned the chords was Whitley’s “I’m Over You,” but it didn’t take long before he started writing his own material. One song from that time period, “Clouds,” was a cut from his 2017 self-titled EP, and it will remain a perennial part of his setlist because it’s a co-write with his father.
“I write from the heart,” he said. “If it happened to me in my life, that’s what I’m writing about. I made John cry one night with the first song he and I wrote together, titled ‘The First Time.’ What happened with that one was, there was this newspaper over in North Carolina that did an article on me, and there was this gal that worked at a local school who happened to pick up the paper and read it.
“She found me on Facebook, and we got to talking and became friends. She would ask about the shows I was playing, and we would always talk about going out, but what ended up happening was that she suddenly passed away, so the first time I ever saw her was at her service. I remember calling John up to tell him that was an idea for a song, and he told me, ‘You get over here right now. We’re writing that one,’ and we wrote it that night.”
“The First Time” also landed Pressley a wife: He played it during a show at Gatlinburg’s Crystelle Creek Restaurant, and the woman he would marry, Tina, happened to be in the audience. She was a widow, and the song’s subject matter touched her. She and Pressley talked between sets, and they kept talking, eventually getting married last Thanksgiving.
It’s his second marriage, and while that’s not exactly a talking point in casual conversation, it is important to his story. While going through it back in 2010, a friend who lived here in East Tennessee encouraged him to get out of North Carolina on the weekends to clear his head. In fact, there was a singing competition he felt would be a perfect fit for Pressley’s voice. While taking part in it, Pressley met the Ott family — singer-songwriter Randy; his wife, Kim; and their daughter, Erin, a seasoned performer in her own right who was only a child at the time.
“Randy was like, ‘Why don’t you just move down here?,’ and I told him, ‘I don’t know, man. I’m fine right now, and I don’t know where I’d live or what I’d do for work,’” Pressley said. “Randy said, ‘You can live with us until you get on your feet,’ but I thought I would keep working and come down on the weekends and doing shows. But the lady I was renting from told me she was moving to Hawaii, her son was moving in and that I would have to find another place.
“Well, I’m the kind of fella who stays close to the Lord above, so I just prayed on it and asked him, ‘What do you want me to do?’ So I called Randy, and he said, ‘When do you want us to pick you up?’ I came down, and they started introducing me to people, and things really got going once John and I connected.”
From the Otts to Condrone, from his manager (Charles Carpenter) to his songwriting peers (like Karen Waldrup, who actually co-wrote a song with him titled “Parker Presley” for her album, “Justified”), from his wife to his fans, he’s gotten by with a little help from his friends. With influences drawn from traditional and neo-traditional artists, the gravitas of Randy Travis and a baritone that’s as smooth as a shot of top-shelf bourbon, he’s made a name for himself in East Tennessee that he hopes will give him the rungs he needs to climb to the next level.
“I’ve played at Crystelle Creek, at the Knoxville Coliseum opening for Joe Diffie, at Vienna Coffeehouse (in downtown Maryville), at the Bare Bones Music Festival (in Dandridge) and over at the Open Chord (in West Knoxville),” he said. “I did a benefit for the Blount County Rescue Squad over at (New) Midland Plaza, and I’ll be playing up at the Grainger County Tomato Festival on the big stage. Last year, and the year before that, I played like crazy with John, and when he passed, I thought it was going to take the wind out of me. But I started thinking about what he and I had accomplished, and I said, ‘I can’t let what John was doing die. I just can’t.’ He had done so much for me and put me in front of people I never would have thought would have worked with me.”
And he’s working on his next record — “Little Hank,” a more polished and bolder affair than his self-titled release that allows him to fully flex his creative muscles. A video for the title track was recently filmed and unveiled at Bluetick Tavern in downtown Maryville, and he’s getting the songs together for the full recording session — “First Time” among them, along with “Angel,” written for Pressley’s wife, and the last co-write he did with Condrone, serendipitously titled “The Good Lord Ain’t Done With Me Yet.”
The video for “Little Hank,” he noted, opens with a drone shot of downtown Maryville, looking down Broadway Avenue. It’s fitting, he added, given that the community has taken him in, embraced him as its own and given him a platform for doing what he loves.
“I just wanted to give something back to John and the community of Blount County, and all the people here who have supported me through ups and downs,” he said. “I made a promise to my grandparents — my grandmother is 94 — that I was going to make it big before they pass away. And they told me that, ‘God willing, when you get famous, you talk to those people. Just because you’ve made it big don’t change who you are.”
