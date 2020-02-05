Wrestler Shane “The King” Williams, born and raised in Maryville and now residing in North Carolina, will appear Friday at KFW’s “Wild Eyed: Tracy Smothers Benefit Event,” scheduled to take place in Sevierville. Williams will team-up with tag-team legend Ricky Morton and women’s wrestler Kenzie (with Smothers in their corner) to take on Shane Andrews, Mik Drake and Devin Driscoll.
Appearing in a high-profile match at a regional show used to be business as usual for Williams. However, an injury sustained just over three years ago has kept him away from the squared-circle until he made a comeback last December. The injury occurred on a Thanksgiving weekend mega wrestling event known as Wrestlecade, held annually in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.
“WrestleCade is a three-day event,” Williams said. “I wound up wrestling three times that weekend. On the third match, which was on the WrestleCade main show that I had been trying for years to get on, I tore my pectoral muscle and bicep. I had been wrestling a great deal that month, and it caught up to me when I went to grab my opponent’s head. Within the next few days, my left arm was purple all over, and I was just too banged up to wrestle.”
It was a good news/bad news scenario for Williams. On the plus side, he had training in physical therapy and is a trainer at a gym in North Carolina. He knew the therapy he needed to go through in order to get his body back in 100 percent condition. The downside was that it would take time. That also meant time away from the wrestling ring.
“I did not want to go through any kind of surgery,” he said. “The best route was physical therapy, but it would take a lot of time to heal naturally.”
Williams didn’t like the time off from wrestling, but it was a necessary evil.
“It felt terrible to be sidelined like that,” he said. “I definitely needed it. I had been wrestling for almost 17 years straight when the injury occurred, and my body needed time to heal and mend.”
The wrestler is 39 years old and began wrestling in 2000. He learned how to wrestle at a small wrestling school that was located on East Broadway Avenue in Maryville. The operation had the last curtain call within a year, but it was enough to get Williams’ foot in the door.
“The guy that ran the school was the late Terry ‘Re-Run’ Wright,” Williams said. “His wrestling name was ‘The Boss.’ He was great because he introduced me to the working end of wrestling. I gave him a small amount of money, and his guys showed me the basics. When the school shut down around four months later, I had to go wherever I could to get booked. I pretty much learned the rest on my own.”
All of the proceeds from the benefit show will go to Tracy Smothers, a local wrestling personality battling lymphoma.
“I used to watch wrestling when I was a kid with my grandmother,” Williams said. “Tracy Smothers was one of my favorite wrestlers from Smoky Mountain Wrestling. He is a wonderful person, and I am very grateful to do the benefit show for him.”
The benefit event will also feature an appearance by Dr. Tom Prichard, a battle royale, and the longest-reigning KFW champion (over 425 days) Menace will defend the title against Killjoy.
