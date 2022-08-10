It’s been four years, but thanks to the documentary that she’ll screen on Saturday night at The Bird and the Book, Laurel Wright relives the two most heartbreaking moments of her life almost nightly.
Currently, she and partner Wes Lunsford, who make up the country duo The Young Fables, are on tour to support “The Fable of a Song,” which details the creative process behind the band’s single “Daddy’s Girl,” and the way it intertwines with the deaths of both her father, Ronnie, and her younger sister, Lindy.
Blount County residents who watched Wright grow up singing on local stages and playing area shows know the stories, but “The Fable of a Song,” the couple told The Daily Times recently, is an opportunity to peel back the layers of grief that continue to resonate in both their lives and their art.
“For me personally, since this movie is our story and about my family, it’s been really weird to have strangers come and get to know what it’s like for us, on an even more intimate level than social media,” Wright said. “It hasn’t been hard; it’s just different. I’m a songwriter, and I’m an artist, and I’m a very emotional person, so it is painful at times — but if you had an opportunity to watch an hour and a half of your life with your loved one every chance you get, wouldn’t you do that?
“Of course you would. Hearing my dad’s voice … seeing him talk into the camera … I feel like he’s talking to me. The hardest part was opening up and being vulnerable in this film, but then when I’m at the merch(andise) table, people come up to us and tell us their stories, and that’s what it’s all about. That’s why we’ve followed through with this, because that makes it more rewarding than hard.”
It’s not a stretch to say that the loss of both Ronnie and Lindy Wright less than nine months apart in 2018 changed the trajectory of The Young Fables’ career. In the beginning, Wright moved to Nashville to grow beyond the small-town songbird whose oversized talent landed her on “American Idol” and in first place on contest stages around the state. In 2016, Lunsford — himself a Blount native whose background as a jazz guitarist paved the way for his work in any number of genres — joined her, and the two decided a duet worked better than a Wright solo project.
Together, they’ve found a chemistry that’s made them a force to be reckoned with in Nashville. And the dark clouds that descended in 2018, they said, helped them recalibrate what they want out of their lives, and their careers. In the beginning, knocking on the right doors, making the right connections and finding the right people to help guide them to bigger and better things was paramount.
Those crippling personal losses, however, have reinforced that creating something meaningful is more important than popularity contests. They’re certainly not eschewing the possibility of big-time opportunities and chances to take their music to the next level … but it’s not all they’re fighting for these days, Lunsford said.
“We talk about it a lot with our manager, Patryk (Larney, of Hope Tree Entertainment), and the way he puts it is that hopefully you build something that becomes big enough that somebody wants to help you along, but in building that, nobody can take it away,” he said. “I always think about how lucky we are to be able to do it this way. It’s expensive to do it ourselves, but people have come together in every big project we’ve done. It’s amazing to see that happen, and it’s allowed us to do what we do.”
Case in point: In 2017, Wright and Lunsford announced a Kickstarter campaign to help crowdfund their classic country album, “Old Songs.” The goal was $20,000 and they exceeded it by almost a quarter of that amount. Produced by Grammy winner Mitch Dane, the record was a mature follow-up to 2016’s “Two,” a pleasant and pleasing piece of country pop that made for a fine introduction of the East Tennessee couple to Music City. When it came time to make its follow-up, they again turned to Kickstarter, asking for $25,000 from fans. Listeners and followers responded with roughly $30,000 in pledges, and once again, Dane was behind the glass when they made “Pages,” set for release in September.
This time around, the album doesn’t shy away from The Young Fables’ country roots, but it’s a complex work that won’t get the justice it deserves by slapping a “country” label on it.
“With this record, we didn’t try and overthink it,” Lunsford said. “When you’re making a record, it’s expensive, so we wanted to go in and be prepared — and we brought in about 60 songs. Between our producer and our manager and us, we went through and picked our favorites from the list and got them down to 11, and after that, we just went in and did what we do. I think that’s probably why it sounds more organic this time around.”
From the nimble picking the waltzes alongside slide guitar and Wright’s torch song lyrics on the opener, “Wonder If We Did” to the bluesy lamentations of “House of the Lord” … from the Stevie Nicks-balladry of “Look at Us” to the soaring R&B strings and feel-good soulfulness of “Nothing Like Your Love” … “Pages” is a showcase of texture and control, of seasoned musicians comfortable enough in the studio and in their careers to do what pleases them rather than what they think will please others.
“As far as my own journey with singing goes, obviously the more you work on it, the better you’re going to get at anything,” Wright said. “We went in, and because it’s our second time recording with Mitch, we knew what we were doing, and it felt like we had more freedom. We’ve been playing together for so long, that if we want to take a solo for a few more minutes, we can do that, because it’s just fun.”
There was a time, not too long ago, that the idea of having “fun” seemed impossible.
Grief was omnipresent, and there are days when it settles into the living room, or the bedroom, and sits on Wright’s chest. She’s open and vulnerable about her grief journey, and the accompanying depression that’s a partner of it, on social media. It’s an unflinching look at one artist’s humanity, and while there’s also the reticence of vulnerability whenever she makes such a post, the response from those whose journeys hers mirrors never fail to offer support, she said.
“It feels good, because I feel like it humanizes The Young Fables, and it humanizes me,” she said. “When you see people on the internet but you never talk to them in person, it never feels like they’re real until you meet them, and I just want fans to feel like they know me.”
Few projects involving The Young Fables allow fans behind the scenes more than “The Fable of a Song,” which will be screened at The Bird and the Book on Saturday. Because the documentary is still making the rounds on the film festival circuit, it’s one of the few opportunities local supporters will have to see it, at least until it’s released on an undecided digital format somewhere down the road. The duo will perform as well, including several songs from “Pages,” scheduled for a Sept. 10 release.
Wright’s vulnerability is offset by Lunsford’s steady presence as both her musical and romantic other half, whose experiences throughout the ordeal have given him a certain amount of grace and perspective, he said.
“I learned a lot that I did not know through this process,” he said. “We grow up saying that we should treat others as you want to be treated, and that’s a great starting point, but you have to treat others as they want to be treated. We all feel things differently, and how you deal with something is different than how I would deal with it.”
Together, they deal with it as best they can — some days are good and some days are exhausting, but depicting them all as genuinely as possible has made The Young Fables as authentic a country act as Nashville has to offer.
And that, both agree, makes the journey to wherever they’re going worth it.
“I moved to Nashville the day after I turned 19, and I had my plans, but then life had its plans for me,” Wright said. “My plans had nothing to do with my sister and my dad passing away, but those things gave me another perspective on life, on music, on songwriting. Yes, I would love for us to be signed to a big label or tour with bigger artists than we are and doing the thing, but we are doing the thing. We are touring and traveling. It’s just a different goal now.”
