Known for its dedication to preserving the heritage and culture of the Smoky Mountains and the legacy of its early pioneers, the Great Smoky Mountain Heritage Center has become a singular destination for locals and tourists alike. Within its realms, it houses a unique collection of amenities, including galleries, an Appalachian Village, and historical buildings that have been carefully restored as examples of early frontier architecture.
It also contains an amphitheater that’s become a prime venue in Blount County, home to a music series that extends throughout late spring and into early summer and then resumes in early fall. This year’s concert schedule is the most extensive yet, one that includes an array of performers that range from local artists to musicians of national renown.
“Just in my time at the Heritage Center alone, we have increased the number of shows from eight to 10 to 17 this year,” said Logan Hull, the Great Smoky Mountain Heritage Center’s Director of Operations. “It amazes me how many regulars I get to see every week. We’ve also expanded to new areas with new musical genres, while still maintaining our traditional roots.”
In fact, the musical offerings have become a tradition in itself. The Heritage Center opened in 2006 and the initial concert series was initiated shortly after that. “We’ve always wanted to share the music of the region with our guests, and we’ve got a great venue to do that in,” Hull said. “The amphitheater can seat 350 people, and on many occasions, it’s filled to capacity.”
Nevertheless, Hull said it’s often difficult to narrow down the list of those that hope to perform at the venue. “I probably have at least ten to fifteen different bands reach out to us every month,” she said. “In the end, I try to select bands whose music compliments the mission of the Heritage Center, and that will also entertain our visitors. From bluegrass, classic country, cover bands to emerging artists and Grammy winners, the musical talent in this area is truly amazing.”
The first concert, scheduled for this Friday, April 28, will be by Leah Marlene, a third place winner on Season 20 of “American Idol.” Her bio touts the fact that she’s been making music since she was old enough to hold a guitar. While her success on “Idol” gave her career a significant boost, she already had a prolific career behind her, including two self-produced albums — The Space Between and Many Colors — as well as an EP titled Arrow and several singles. Her upcoming single, “Feel Like,” is due out May 12 and Marlene herself describes it as “pure musical serotonin; the perfect summer tune.”
Notably, she’s received considerable praise for her previous efforts. Katy Perry said of Marlene’s single “Flowers,” “That song is so beautiful, it’s going to change so many other peoples’ lives. You are a brilliant messenger.” Notably, her band includes her father, Derry Grehan, a member of the Canadian recording group, Honeymoon Suite.
Meanwhile, Hull said that response to past series has been very enthusiastic. “It’s been really great,” she said. “I love that we get to provide a family friendly weekly event, and that it also provides a sense of community for our regulars. We are thrilled that we get to provide them with both entertainment and the region’s history.”
Those regulars Hull refers to can include between 40,000 and 60,000 guests made up of locals, students, tourists and other visitors. So too, the history gets its due through several other initiatives, including installation of two new restored cabins, a traditional barn, and an heirloom garden. Several galleries are being upgraded and Hull said new ones will eventually be added.
