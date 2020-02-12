Immigration has become a hot-button issue on the national agenda, one that pits those who believe Lady Liberty ought to welcome those in search of the American dream against others who feel that America’s borders should remain secure and impenetrable by anyone who would cross them illegally.
Nevertheless, for the people caught in the middle of that divide, it becomes a personal plight, one defined by desperation and determination, no matter what the cost.
That’s the crux of a remarkable true-life film, simply titled “The Infiltrators.” Part thriller, part documentary, it explores the consequences of America’s broken immigration system from the perspective of those affected the most: the individuals caught in its web.
The film follows a pair of would-be rescuers who plan a reverse prison break that lands them inside South Florida’s Broward Transitional Center, where they gain access to a detainee named Claudio Rojas, an illegal apprehended outside his Florida home. As members of the National Immigrant Youth Alliance, it becomes their mission to prevent Rojas’ deportation and defy those who run the facility as a for-profit institution intent on holding its inmates indefinitely while denying them due process.
Producer Darren Dean, an award-winning filmmaker whose earlier works have garnered such honors as three Film Independent Spirit Award nominations, a NAACP Image Award nomination and a GLAAD Media Award for Outstanding Feature, is no stranger to working in controversial realms. As co-writer of 2008’s critically-acclaimed film “Prince of Broadway” and producer of such insightful dramas as “Kinyarwnda” (2011), “Tangerine” (2015) and “H.O.M.E.,” as well as the Clio Award-winning short “Snowbird” (2016) among others, Dean has a history of making films that feature distinctive characters on a relentless quest to find justice and vindication even in the most dark and desperate circumstances.
“Documentary films typically have a bias,” Dean said by phone from his home in New Jersey. “They’re generally about people that need to be heard, and the people that make them generally support their cause. We want to educate people about what these detention centers mean, what ICE means to a community of people who may have been grabbed because they didn’t have a drivers license on them, or they were riding a bike in the wrong lane. Things most of us would be ticketed for get these people deported. That is unfortunate. Of course we take a stand. I wouldn’t get involved in a film like this if I didn’t believe people were being treated unfairly.”
Dean, who is currently represented by no fewer than three current films projects (the others being “Premature” and “The Short History of the Long Road”), described the film as a hybrid — part true-life drama, part high-adventure action film and part edge-of-the-seat thriller. Actual film footage was used whenever possible, but for the scenes taking place inside the facility where cameras weren’t allowed, actors were employed to recreate scenes.
“It’s all about storytelling,” Dean said. “We had the actual characters in the documentary interacting with the actors in the film. The hybrid approach isn’t something that really hadn’t been done before.
The scripted scenes complement the documentary scenes and vice versa. That to me was groundbreaking.”
It was a complicated process, but one Dean apparently relished. Likewise, he has a busy schedule ahead of him, much of which involves his participation in the Southern Circuit Tour of Independent Filmmakers, a project sponsored by South Arts, a nonprofit organization whose goal is to build on the unique heritage of the South while enhancing the public value of the arts.
Indeed, Dean has spent more than a decade making independent films on limited budgets.
“I began as a writer, and after not really knowing what I was doing, I took the opportunity to make films that had some personal value, and the films I’m making now allow for that,” Dean said.
In addition to making movies, he also teaches at various schools, workshops, master classes, and seminars around the country.
“I really love to teach,” he said. “I believe it’s my obligation as somebody who really didn’t have a formal education to kind of prepare people for what a film career looks like. It’s hard to do because when it comes to the problems one encounters, none of that stuff is found in a book.”
Dean said that his love of films goes back to his childhood and his love of the classic movies that emerged from Hollywood’s so-called golden age of the ‘40s and ‘50s. A self-professed fan of comic books, horror films and sci-fi, he began working at collector conventions at the age of 12 and eventually enrolled in film college after graduating from his school, only to drop out after a semester and a half to take care of an ill relative. After a succession of jobs in marketing, the comic industry and the newspaper business, he wrote a screenplay for a student competition as a last ditch attempt to make his long dormant dream come true. The film won several awards and eventually opened the door to what’s become a diverse and dynamic filmmaking career.
“I want to do things that are new, and to tell stories differently,” he said. “I want audiences to get excited because what they’re seeing is something fresh and exciting.”
For now, Dean is hopeful that “The Infiltrators” will resonate with those on both sides of the immigration debate.
“We’re trying to start a conversation,” he said. “Nobody is 100 percent right, but there is a conversation to be had about things that need to be fixed.”
