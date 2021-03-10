When the East Tennessee Writers Hall of Fame induction ceremony for the Class of 2021 is held in late April — virtually, of course, just to be COVID-safe — a name familiar to many Blount Countians will be among the honorees.
For Sarah Pirkle, who will be inducted in the Songwriting category, it couldn’t have happened at a better time. After a year of personal toil — her father died last May, and she’s spent more and more time caring for her mother, who’s battling Parkinson’s — and dealing with the effects of a global pandemic, her muse seems more elusive these days, she told The Daily Times recently.
“My creative energy has been a little low,” she said. “I’ve written one song last April, ‘Rain on Easter,’ based on the forecast. I remember hearing it and thinking, ‘That sounds like a proverb! I bet there’s an old saying about that,’ and when I looked it up, it says that if it rains on Easter, we’re going to get rain for seven Sundays more.
“At the time, I was thinking in terms of flattening the curve, like they were all talking about, and how if we could just make it for seven more Sundays, we could gather again. So that’s what that song is about, and that obviously didn’t happen.”
Now, however, things are looking up — COVID-wise, but also for Pirkle herself. She was nominated for the East Tennessee Writers Hall of Fame — launched in 2004 by the Friends of Literacy — by two of her peers, singer-songwriter Karen E. Reynolds (who booked live music for Vienna Coffee House in downtown Maryville before entertainment was sidelined by COVID) and WUOT-FM “Jazz Improvisations” and “Studio 865” host (and fellow musician) Todd Steed. She recently moved her music lessons studio to Preservation Plaza in downtown Maryville, where she hopes to begin doing more in-person lessons as COVID-19 wanes.
And it’s almost spring in East Tennessee, which means Pirkle finally can plunge her hands in the soil of the backyard she shares with husband and fellow songwriter Jeff Barbra in the Law’s Chapel community of Blount County, and get her garden going.
“I don’t want to jinx anything, but I feel a shift in the energy of my life,” she said. “A lot of things in life have sort of put my creativity on hold, but I feel like things are changing. When I got the email that I had been nominated for the hall of fame, it was just the boost I needed. Immediately, the first thing on my mind were all of the other people I know who are great writers who need to be in it, but it’s a great honor, and I’m so glad to have it.”
Most of the time, Pirkle’s name is always mentioned in tandem with her husband’s, and for good reason: They often perform as a duo, hosted the “Behind the Barn” live radio show at Barley’s Maryville (now Bluetick Tavern) and have recorded and performed together throughout East Tennessee since they first met at Murlin’s Music World back in the 1990s. Music brought them together, and in 1997, they married, shortly thereafter launching the first incarnation of “Behind the Barn” at Barley’s Knoxville, back when it was sponsored by WDVX-FM.
They released records — 2000’s “Dog Years” and 2004’s “The Barb Hollow Sessions,” in addition to 2011’s gospel collection, “Family Singing,” and the 2018 EP “Sweet Creation” — as well as solo albums (Barbra’s “Country Music for Country People” and Pirkle’s “Walking Tall Through High Weeds”). They played gigs — from fundraisers and campfire parties to stages around the area, together and with other outfits like The Drunk Uncles (Barbra’s honky-tonk project) and The Naughty Knots and the Maid Rite String Band (both of which included Pirkle).
And they made inroads in the local songwriting community and beyond, writing songs here and there for bluegrass and grassroots artists around the country. (Bluegrass artist Dale Ann Bradley’s cover of Pirkle’s “Come Home Good Boy” even merited special mention in a New York Times review of Bradley’s album.)
“It was never a decision that I made — ‘I will now be a songwriter!’ — because I’ve been making stuff up all my life,” Pirkle said. “There’s a recording somewhere of me when I was 5, making up a song, and I guess I’ve always kind of scribbled things down and made up little tunes. I’ve always played the fiddle, but once I started playing the mandolin and learning chords and singing, that’s when I really started writing songs.
“Jeff and I wrote several songs together (including “When I Come Home,” which won the Chris Austin Songwriting Contest at Merlefest in 2000), and when he and I started hanging out together — he’s definitely a songwriter — is when it really got to be more a part of my life.”
While she’s always looked up to other songwriters, she takes more inspiration from novelists these days, she said. Authors like Robert Morgan and Barbara Kingsolver influence her love of telling stories through music, she added.
“I like it to tell a story. It doesn’t have to — some songs just have a groove and a feel and an emotion that gets across, but I really like story songs,” she said. “I don’t like fluff and filler in the words. I like every word to weigh a 1,000 pounds.”
While songwriting and performing feed her artistic soul, so too does teaching. When she was first learning her way around the fiddle, she took lessons from Marty Kaufman, a nationally renowned fiddler who taught at Murlin’s. When Pirkle was 21, Marty decided to move to Virginia eight months in, and she tapped Pirkle as her replacement.
“So I sat in on about three months of her lessons and watching how she taught, and I started teaching at Murlin’s,” she said. “Jeff and I got married, and then we opened a little store on East Broadway before I went back to Murlin’s, and then out to Music Row (in Maryville), which was a wonderful space run by Lowell and Brenda Hamby. After they sold the building, I contacted Leanne McQueen, who owns Studio 212, and I’ve been with her a couple of years.
“Everybody is in there making things, and I’m in there making noise. With COVID, I had to go into deep quarantine to take care of my mother, and since November, I’ve been doing lessons online only. Leanne needed that space for another (pottery) kiln, and so she relieved me of the burden of paying rent for a space I wasn’t using.”
In deciding to get back to in-person lessons, she visited Preservation Plaza on East Broadway in downtown Maryville, she said, and found the perfect space. For one thing, it’s in a historic downtown building, which fits with the roots aesthetic of her playing; for another, it’s within walking distance of the Greenbelt and the Blount County Public Library, perfect for between-lesson excursions and walks.
“Our downtown is beautiful, and it has some of the best sunsets you’ll ever see and a beautiful view of the mountains, and there’s so much cool stuff to walk to,” she said. “I’m looking forward to COVID being over with, so I can explore more stuff downtown.”
For the moment, she’ll be there three days a week, teaching fiddle, guitar, mandolin and clawhammer banjo to students locally and via online lessons, some of which include budding musicians as far away at Utah. She teaches all skill levels on the fiddle, and from beginner to intermediate on the other instruments, most of whom come to her for guitar lessons. (“I would love to have more fiddle students!” she added.)
In her downtime, she’s playing more of her own music. She and Barbra have gotten back into more of the bare-bones style of playing and singing they did when they first met — old-school bluegrass and country, meant for a guitar, a fiddle and two voices. They hope that once COVID eases, they can get back to full performances, although since WFIV-FM, the former sponsor of “Behind the Barn,” changed formats, she’s unsure if the show will return.
Even if it doesn’t, however, things are looking up. The East Tennessee Writers Hall of Fame ceremony will take place April 29, and while she’s grateful she won’t have to buy a dress and get on stage, she is excited about the newfound pep in her step that the opportunity has provided.
“It feels amazing, and it also makes me think that I better get my pen out and my guitar out and write some damn songs!” she said. “I’ve got some catching up to do. I might have one or two that might hold their own with some of these people, but I’ve got to build my catalog.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.