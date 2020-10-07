Not only is Halloween on a Saturday this year, it falls under a full moon — the Hunter’s Moon, according to the Farmer’s Almanac. However, it’s also taking place during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which means that annual Halloween events are curtailed or altered to accommodate safety measures.
There are, however, opportunities for spooky celebrations. Here’s a roundup of area Halloween activities:
Blount County
• The Maryville-Alcoa-Blount County Parks & Recreation Commission will organize a
“Spooktacular Extravaganza Drive-Thru” from 5–8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, in the parking lot area of the former JC Penney’s at Foothills Mall. Families are encouraged to decorate their vehicles on-site, in the parking lot near the former Sears building at the mall before entering the drive-thru. Prizes will be awarded on the following Monday, and winners will notified by phone. Activities include treats handed out by local organizations and businesses, which can apply to be a part of the event by visiting the Parks and Rec website (www.parksrec.com/special-events/halloween-event). Children need to bring their own candy bags or treat buckets.
• If you don’t feel comfortable going out,
Foothills Mall is holding an online costume contest for families, the winners of which will receive various prizes. Visit www.facebook.com/FoothillsMallTN/ for more information.
• From 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 30,
Pet Supplies Plus will hold a dog costume contest. The cost is $5 per participant, each of which will receive a goody bag and a chance to win prizes for “best costumes.” The dogs will be showcased on the Pet Supplies Plus Facebook page
• AMS Haunts will operate
Uncle Crumpet’s Freak Farm, a haunted house/extravaganza, from 7-11 p.m. Fridays through Sundays throughout the month of October (with a “no-scare” hour from 6-7 p.m. Sundays) at 3661 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway in Maryville. Admission is free but donations will be accepted to provide for future haunt construction, and non-perishable food items will be collected for the God’s Kitchen food pantry. A special trunk-or-treat will take place at noon on Oct. 31 for kids.
• The Blount County Sheriff’s Office will hold its annual
“Operation Safe Halloween” as a drive-thru event from 4-6 p.m. Oct. 31 in the parking lot of the Blount County Justice Center, 940 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway in Maryville. Sheriff’s Office personnel will give out treat bags, and admission is free.
• The city of Friendsville will hold its annual
“Boo in the City” celebration at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 31, featuring trick-or-treat stations for kids, a children’s costume parade and more. It’s free to attend.
Maple Lane Farms (1126 Maple Lane, Greenback) opens its annual haunted corn maze Oct. 23 through Halloween, starting at 7 p.m. However, if you go during daylight hours (it opens at 6 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m. on Saturdays and noon on Sundays), the maze itself — featuring a 10-acre corn maze, pumpkin patch, hayrides, a country store with collectible memorabilia and children’s activities — is suitable for all ages. This year’s maze celebrates the 30th anniversary of DENSO. Admission to the regular maze is $10 ages 12 and older, and $8 for kids ages 5-11. Admission is $15 for the haunted maze. For more information, call 865-856-3511.
Other events
Frightworks Haunted House at 1904 W. Emory Road, Knoxville, will be open from 7 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday Oct. 16 and 17, Oct. 23 and 24, and Oct. 30 and 31, as well as from 7-10 p.m. Oct. 18, 22, 25 and 29. Organizers have put together “five terrifying fright zones” for the year, including “the slaughterhouse awash in gore.” General admission is $23, or you can purchase a “fast pass” for $34. Season passes also are available. Visit www.frightworks.com for more information.
• If you’re up for a drive to 7588 Andrew Johnson Highway in Morristown, the
Frightmare Manor Screampark has modified its annual offering to dress up “Frightmare Backwoods,” billed as “a labyrinth of fear, torture, desperation and slaughter that literally drips with innocent blood.” COVID precautions will be taken, and hours are 7-11:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday Oct. 16 and 17, Oct. 23 and 24, and Oct. 30 and 31, as well as from 7:30-9:30 p.m. Oct. 18, 22, 25 and 29. Admission is $28, or you can pay $40 and skip the general admission line (prices are cheaper if you purchase tickets online). Visit www.frightmaremanor.com for more information.
“Dead Man’s Farm,” a haunted attraction set up at 13100 W. Lee Highway in Philadelphia, features “multiple haunted attractions including a walk-through haunted house, a 5-acre haunted corn maze, three-mini horror escape rooms, nightmarish virtual reality, and a coffin simulator called ‘Buried Alive.’” It’s open from 7-10 tonight (Oct. 8), Sunday and Oct. 15, 18, 22, 25 and 29; 7 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday; and Oct. 16, 17, 23, 24, 30 and 31; 7-9 p.m. for a “lights on, no-scare” tour on Oct. 21. Admission is $20 per person for the haunted house, $15 for the corn maze or $30 for both, and an additional $10 will get you a “fast pass” ticket that lets you bypass the lines. Visit www.deadmansfarm.com for more information.
Deep Well Farm Corn Maze, located at 9567 U.S. 11E in Lenoir City, offers a pumpkin patch, a maze and hayrides and is open daily through October except for Oct. 19, 20, 26 and 27 (visit the website at www.deepwellfarm.com for various dates and times). Tickets are $12 for the maze or the patch/hayride, or $18 for all three — but it’s a cash-only operation, so come prepared.
Boo! at the Zoo takes place 5:30-8 p.m. Friday through Sunday (and at the same times Oct. 15-18 and Oct. 22-25) at the Knoxville Zoo, off exit 392-A from Interstate 40 in East Knoxville. Participants can stroll down the Boo! trail for trick-or-treating and more. Admission is $10 plus $5 for parking, and children younger than 4 are admitted free. No animals will be on exhibit. Call 865-637-5331 for more information.
Cherokee Caverns, 8524 Oak Ridge Highway in Knox County’s Karns community, will hold its annual trick-or-treating in the cave 5-8 p.m. Oct. 23 and 30 and 3-8 p.m. Oct. 24, 25 and 31. Admission is $10 per person, and the trail is well lit and stroller accessible. Masks and social distancing are required.
• Looking for something a little historic for Halloween? Over at James White’s Fort, 205 E. Hill Ave. in downtown Knoxville, the annual
“HearthScares” walking tours of downtown Knoxville take place at 7 p.m. (please arrive early) Oct. 20 and 27; admission is $10.
• At Blount Mansion, 200 W. Hill Ave. in downtown Knoxville, patrons can attend several nights of
“Gone to Rest: Funeral Customs Through History” Halloween tours, are scheduled to take place at 8 p.m. Oct. 29-31. Admission is $10, and masks or face coverings are required throughout; visit
• The town of Farragut will hold its annual
“Freaky Friday Nite” celebration as a drive-thru event 5-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, along Jamestown Boulevard in front of Farragut Community Center. Participants must register in advance, and more than 20 stations will hand out candy or prizes, either into a popped trunk or an open car window. For more information, call 865-218-3376.
